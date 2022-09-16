The Artificial Island in Tower of Fantasy is vast, and there are a lot of new activities to do and explore. One such activity that is fun and rewarding is finding the ten Developer’s Logs scattered across the island. Some of the locations are hard to reach, and even if you get to the area, finding the developer log would be challenging. Here are all Developer’s Log locations on Artificial Island in Tower of Fantasy.

All 10 Developer’s Log locations in Tower of Fantasy

There are ten locations for these Developer’s Logs, and finding each of them rewards you with ten exploration points.

Developer’s Log 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Developer’s Log is at a Ravegers’ base in the Mine Base, west of Mount Sandy. To find the log, go from the base’s main entrance, and you will find it on the ground near an old run-down truck.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developer’s Log 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Developer’s Log is on a floating island north of Mine Base. However, getting on top of that floating island is challenging, and you first need to head to the plain area southeast of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There look for a breakable rock, and once you find it, break it, and it will open a portal that will teleport you straight to the floating island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you will need to fight and defeat four powerful enemies, and after that, look at the small platforms surrounding the floating island; in the middle of one of these, you will see the Developer’s Log.

Developer’s Log 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can easily find the third Developer’s Log at the Rusty Iron Camp north of Spacerift: Rusty Iron Camp. At the Ravegers’ base, climb up the broken aircraft that is on the back, and you will easily spot the Developer’s Log there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developer’s Log 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth Developer’s Log is a bit southeast of the Spacerift: Base Zero; it’s also where you first come to the Artificial Island. On top of a small cliff, you will easily spot the Developer’s Log.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to make Pan-Seared Salmon in Tower of Fantasy

Developer’s Log 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Developer’s Log is on the northwest side of Spacerift: Base Zero. You will find it underneath a tree on the plains.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developer’s Log 6

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find this Developer’s Log on a small platform west of Spacerift: Base Zero. The log is on a poll with Area 5 and Area 4 written on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developer’s Log 7

Screenshot by Gamepur

The seventh Developer’s Log is directly east of Puddled Lake. It’s challenging to find the exact location, so just look for the rock in front of a big pipeline.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developer’s Log 8

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Developer’s Log is in the Island Stronghold, southwest of Eyrie. At the base, climb the stars on the right, and get the log from underneath a wooden box by breaking it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developer’s Log 9

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location of this log is in a base west of the Simple Pier area. At the base, climb up, and near the edges on the left, you will see a group of three wooden boxes, break them and get the Developer’s Log from underneath.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developer’s Log 10

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last Developer’s Log is southwest of the ninth one. You will easily spot it on the road in front of a portal.