How to make Pan-Seared Salmon in Tower of Fantasy

With the release of the Artificial Island to Tower of Fantasy comes a new, limited time event known as Aida Cafe. In this event, you prepare and serve five-portion meals — consisting of a main course, side dish, soup, dessert, and drink — to the game’s many Simulacra, with each individual preferring different dishes. Pan-Seared Salmon is a side dish that’s unique to the Aida Cafe’s menu, and can only be prepared using a specific, event-only recipe.

How to cook Pan-Seared Salmon

As a food item related to the Aida Cafe event, the recipe for Pan-Seared Salmon can be found when interacting with any Cooking Pot, under the “Limited Menu” collection of recipes. Before you can prepare any dish from this list, however, you must first gather the necessary ingredients yourself.

Core to these limited recipes are limited ingredients, which will only be available for the duration of the event. These items can be harvested from locations in Aesperia that would otherwise bear similar cooking ingredients. For example, the Salmon required to make Pan-Seared Salmon can be caught from the same fishing spots that host Lake Bass — chiefly the rivers and outer shorelines of the Crown and Warren regions.

Certain Simulacra prefer certain dishes with their meal, and will better reward you for meeting their preferences. Crow, Hilda, and Shiro all prefer Pan-Seared Salmon as their side dish of choice, and will contribute more revenue toward the Aida Cafe if given their favorite. The event itself will only last until September 29, giving you a limited amount of time to generate that revenue.