All difficulty settings in God of War Ragnarok, explained

God of War Ragnarok builds onto the legacy of its predecessor and then some. It sticks close to the same formula as God of War (2018), yet it also avoids feeling repetitive in both combat and story. Depending on which of these aspects appeals more to your interests, the developers at Santa Monica Studio have included a wide range of difficulty settings.

You can choose to have more of a cinematic journey and focus less on combat with an easier difficulty, or crank up the heat and make battling Kratos’ enemies a bit more challenging. Here are all of the difficulty settings to choose from in God of War Ragnarok.

Every difficulty setting in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok gives players a choice between five different difficulty levels. The four easier levels can be swapped out at any time by visiting the gameplay section in the settings menu. The hardest difficulty can only be selected when starting up a new game, though make sure that you’re up for the challenge before making any final decisions.