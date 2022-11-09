All difficulty settings in God of War Ragnarok, explained
Need some help choosing your God of War Ragnarok difficulty setting?
God of War Ragnarok builds onto the legacy of its predecessor and then some. It sticks close to the same formula as God of War (2018), yet it also avoids feeling repetitive in both combat and story. Depending on which of these aspects appeals more to your interests, the developers at Santa Monica Studio have included a wide range of difficulty settings.
You can choose to have more of a cinematic journey and focus less on combat with an easier difficulty, or crank up the heat and make battling Kratos’ enemies a bit more challenging. Here are all of the difficulty settings to choose from in God of War Ragnarok.
Every difficulty setting in God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok gives players a choice between five different difficulty levels. The four easier levels can be swapped out at any time by visiting the gameplay section in the settings menu. The hardest difficulty can only be selected when starting up a new game, though make sure that you’re up for the challenge before making any final decisions.
- Story – The easiest difficulty setting would be a good choice for players who want to experience the story with very little focus on combat.
- Grace – Take it one notch up if you are wanting story-focused gameplay that also has some focus on combat.
- Balance – Players who would like the emphasis to be equally on both combat and story would be best suited for this setting.
- No Mercy – The majority of those choosing this setting would likely be seasoned players who would like more challenging combat.
- God of War – This difficulty level is best suited for players who want the game to be as hard as feasibly possible. It is worth noting that you can only choose this game mode when beginning a new game from the start menu.