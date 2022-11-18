What are the undiscovered collectibles in The Strond in God of War Ragnarok?

Groa’s Secret is the fourth goal on The Path, God of War Ragnarok’s main story quest line. It sees Kratos, Atreus, and Tyr travelling to the elven realm of Alfheim in search of Groa’s shrine. The shrine is at the very top of the Temple of Light, a holy site fiercely defended by the Light Elves, who are in the midst of a brutal civil war with the Dark Elves.

The Mystic Gateway transports you to a region called The Strond, which means the beach, coast, or shore in Old Norse although there’s no sea or ocean to be seen here. The Strond is actually on the edge of a vast, stormy desert. Players on the hunt for collectibles will find plenty of loot in The Strond. There are two Nornir Chests, one Legendary Chest, two items of Lore, two Artifacts, one of Odin’s Ravens, and two items on the checklist which will be marked “Undiscovered” on your first visit to Alfheim.

What are the undiscovered collectibles in The Strond?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The two undiscovered collectibles in The Strond are a Frozen Spark Hel Tear and a Remnant of Asgard. You’ll need to play quite a lot further through the game to get one of them, and all the way to the end of the story to get the other.

How to get the Hel Tear in The Strond

In order for Hel Tears to be revealed on your map and in your journal, you need to begin the Hel to Pay Favor, which begins during Reunion, the twelfth goal on The Path. Once Hel to Pay is active, you can return to The Strond, and find the Hel Tear in the area immediately to the south of the Mystic Gateway.

How to get the Remnant of Asgard in The Strond

Remnants of Asgard do not appear until after you have completed The Path in its entirety. Once you have finished the main story, come back to The Strond and encounter the enemies you need to fight in order to get the Remnant in an area just past the room where you find the Legendary Chest and the Afterlife Abandonment poem.