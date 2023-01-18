The 5 best Pokémon card packs to buy in 2023

The Pokémon Trading Card rage never really went away, but it definitely has been reinvigorated in recent years. In fact, there may be more collectors now than ever before. Of course, not every pack is going to be a gold mine, but there are consistently interesting packs you should be on the lookout for if you’re hunting for top-tier cards. Here are the best Pokémon Trading Card packs to look out for in 2023.

The best Pokémon Trading Card packs to buy this year

Brilliant Stars

Image via The Pokémon Company

Brilliant Stars is a run of cards that usually doesn’t take too much luck to find in the wild. It has some great V-Star additions like the Arceus V-Star shown above, but some of the great additions are the trainer gallery cards that includes a trainer alongside the Pokémon. For example, the Jolteon card has Blue in the art alongside him.

Crown Zenith

Image via The Pokémon Company

Crown Zenith is the last run of the Galarian Pokédex from Pokémon Sword and Shield. Some of the best cards you can get from these packs are Zacian V-Star, Zamazenta V-Star, Gigantamax Hattarene V-Max, and Mewtwo V-Star. If you enjoyed Sword and Shield, this is your last chance to grab something special from this generation. If you see any of these sitting on a storeshelf, don’t hesitate or someone else will likely grab it.

Fusion Strike

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fusion Strike has some truly great cards if you can find the packs around. Mew with a V and V-Max, Gigantamax Gengar V-Max, and V-Maxes of the three Pokémon Sword and Shield starters in Gigantamax form are available. These have been in running for awhile, so you may be able to find these packs a little easier now.

Hidden Fates

Image via The Pokémon Company

Hidden Fates includes more than 75 shiny Pokémon to add to your collection and a large group of great looking GX variants for Mewtwo, Charizard, Gyarados, and more. The true treasure if you are lucky enough here is the tag team trio of Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno.

Shining Fates

Image via The Pokémon Company

Shining Fates is filled with shiny Pokémon, most notably the Gigantamax shiny Charizard you see above. Every pack you open from this line is to include at least one shiny Pokémon and there are dozens of V and V-Max potential grabs here. Amazing Reshiram, Kyogre, and Yveltal are also available here.