All Duty Support dungeons and trials in Final Fantasy XIV Version 6.1

Final Fantasy 14 has not stopped growing despite Endwalker being the finale of the long-running MMO storyline. The game just saw its new 6.1 patch hit with a slew of new features and story content. Adventure plates and the beginning of a brand-new story are major highlights. One feature introduced in Shadowbringers, duty support, is getting a massive overhaul. This guide will detail all the new dungeons and trials being added to this solo-friendly mode.

How Duty Support Works.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Duty support is a system that allows solo players to participate in dungeons and trials with NPC party members. To use duty support, you must choose duty support in the main menu or at the entrance of any duty in the list below. You will then be placed in a party of NPC allies automatically balanced to suit your current class or job. Then you register for the duty, and it will begin. Below is the list of every duty and dungeon supported as of the latest patch. They are divided by campaign and level requirements they belong to.

A Realm Reborn

Satasha – Lv. 15

The Tam-Tara Deepcroft – Lv. 16

Copperbell Mines – Lv. 17

The Bowl of Embers – Lv. 20

The Thousand Maws of Toto-Rak – Lv. 24

Haukke Manor – Lv. 28

Brayflox’s Longstop – Lv. 32

The Navel – Lv. 24

The Stone Vigil – Lv. 41

The Howling Eye – Lv. 44

Castrum Meridianum – Lv. 50

The Praetorium – Lv. 50

The Porta Decumana – Lv. 50

Shadowbringers

Holminster Switch – Lv. 71

Dohn Mheg – Lv. 73

The Qitana Ravel – Lv. 75

Malikah’s Well – Lv. 77

Mt. Gulg – Lv. 79

Amaurot – Lv. 80

The Grand Cosmos – Lv. 80

Anamnesis Anyder – Lv. 80

The Heroes’ Gauntlet – Lv. 80

Matoya’s Relict – Lv. 80

Paglth’an – Lv. 80

Endwalker

The Tower of Zot – Lv. 81

The Tower of Babil – Lv. 83

Vanasparti – Lv. 85

Ktisis Hyperboreia – Lv. 87

The Aitiascope – Lv. 89

The Mothercrystal – Lv. 89

The Dead Ends – Lv. 90

Alzadaal’s Legacy – Lv.90

More duty supports are coming for Heavensward and Stormblood in upcoming updates. This updated list of duties will help new players and returning veterans looking to finish dungeons and main story quests quickly.