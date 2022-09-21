All Landfill Dreamland Sunken Scroll locations in Splatoon 3

Going through the Splatoon 3 single-player campaign, you’ll spend a lot of time uncovering the truth behind the Fuzzy Ooze that threatens the world. There are plenty of collectibles hidden in the overworld portions, including music tracks, decorations for your locker, and Sunken Scrolls. This last collectible unveils details of the world of Splatoon, with some fun titbits for players who collect them all. If you aren’t sure where to find the Sunken Scrolls in the Landfill Dreamland stage in Splatoon 3, here is everything you need to know.

Landfill Dreamland Sunken Scrolls in Splatoon 3 – where to find them

The Landfill Dreamland is not only home to the boss fight against Shiver, but it also has four Sunken Scrolls to uncover. As with other levels like Cryogenic Hopeland, you’ll want to spend some time clearing out the Fuzzy Ooze before you worry about finding all of the Sunken Scrolls. Some are hidden directly beneath the ooze while others are in areas that aren’t accessible until you’ve cleared enough of the ooze away.

Sunken Scroll 12

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve gotten all of the Sunken Scrolls in Splatoon 3 so far, then this should be the twelfth scroll you collect. It is hidden beneath the smallest Fuzzy Ooze puddle in the center of the island, tucked away under the bridge that connects two large platforms. Head to the area marked on the map above and clear out the Fuzzy Ooze you find there. Your small fry will start bouncing up and down on the ground. Shoot the area where he’s standing to uncover the buried storage box with the Sunken Scroll inside.

Sunken Scroll 13

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one will be hidden from sight on the steel platform near the middle of the island. When you’re standing near the “Ink Fast, Hotshot” kettle, your small fry will start bouncing excitedly. On the platform just to the south of the kettle, he’ll start to glow. Shoot the ground beneath him and the Sunken Scroll will appear.

Sunken Scroll 14

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find this Sunken Scroll near the northwest portion of the island. Clear out the Fuzzy Ooze in the area shown in the above map and you’ll be able to see the crate containing this Sunken scroll.

Sunken Scroll 15

Screenshot by Gamepur

Part of the reason you’ll want to clear out all the Fuzzy Ooze puddles in Landfill Dreamland is that it contains a Green Balloon. You’ll need to chase down the balloon, but any obstacles in the way will slow you down. The best strategy is to shoot the Ink Rollers that are around the map as they will let you move faster to your next target. Shoot the balloon before it disappears to get the last Sunken Scroll on the island.