In Tower of Fantasy, you’ll be collecting various weapons from the game’s gacha banners. Each weapon you collect will have a one of the four elements. Each element does something different and all of them have their strengths and weaknesses. So, if you want to be slaying bosses or be an unstoppable force in Tower of Fantasy’s PvP mode, here’s everything you need to know about all the elements in the game.

All elements in Tower of Fantasy and how they work

The four elements in Tower of Fantasy are: Fire, Grievous, Ice, and Volt. Each enemy will have a different weakness, so it’s important to have at least one Weapon of every element so you can switch to them when you need to.

Fire

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fire element is incredibly useful if you’re going up against an enemy that loves to heal. When the weapon is fully charged, your next attack will ignite them, dealing burn damage for a short period of time. This will also reduce their healing by 50%. You can also use Fire weapons to burn Thornvines you find throughout the world to get items.

Grievous

Screenshot by Gamepur

When a Grievous weapon is fully charged, it will deal extra damage with its next attack and make the target gain the grievous debuff for a short period of time. When an enemy is grievous, they will take extra damage. This element is great for going up against tanky enemies.

Ice

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the weapon is fully charged, it will freeze the target for a period of time. When the freeze breaks, it deals extra damage. It will also give the enemy the frostbitten debuff for a length of time. While frostbitten, the enemy’s weapon charge rate is greatly reduced. An Ice weapon would be extremely useful in PvP, where you’ll be going up against other players who are going to try and charge up their weapons a lot.

Volt

Screenshot by Gamepur

When a Volt weapon is fully charged, your next attack will paralyze the target for a short duration and then electrify them. This will negate all buffs the enemy may have and will deal extra damage. After being electrified, the enemy can’t receive any buffs for period of time. This element is fantastic all-around, since you can completely take the enemy’s buffs away from them for a few seconds and make them incredibly vulnerable to your attacks.