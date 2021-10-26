All Ember Fire Yoga punchcard challenges and quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Another week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 means that yet another NPC is being added to the map. This week, it is Ember, and she has all new challenges for us to complete in the game.

Each of Ember’s Fire Yoga punchcard challenges is worth 30,000 XP that will go toward your Battle Pass. This is good news, as some folks are struggling to level up their Battle Pass this season.

Destroy a fireplace at Lazy Lake, Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges, or Pleasant Place. (0/1)

Set structure on fire. (0/10)

Emote within 5m of a vehicle that’s smoking. (0/1)

Ignite an opponent with a firefly jar. (0/1)

Heal from a Campfire. (0/15)

All of Ember’s challenges revolve around fire, in one way or another. Almost every house at Lazy Lake, Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges, or Pleasant Place should have a fireplace you can smash up with your harvesting tool. Setting structures on fire is easy to do with Firefly Jars that can be found all over the map, especially near trees and campfires.

To emote within 5m of a vehicle that is smoking, all you need to do is smash it up with your harvesting tool until it starts to smoke. Finally, to heal from a campfire all you need to do is light it and be missing some health, then stand near it while you heal.