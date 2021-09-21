All epic characters and epic weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 update has been released globally to mark the 2nd anniversary of the game. The patch has introduced a brand new Blackout battle royale map, Rally Car, weapon balance changes, and several optimizations and bug fixes. Players need to update COD Mobile to its latest version in order to enjoy the latest content.

Just like all the previous Call of Duty: Mobile updates, this season includes new epic characters and weapons in the game. Players can unlock these from the Season 8 Battle Pass by ranking up through different tiers using the Battle Pass XP. Here is a list of all the epic characters and weapons available in COD Mobile Season 8 that you can equip while playing.

COD Mobile Season 8: All epic characters and weapons

Image via Activision

The trailer of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass has revealed the complete list of epic characters and weapons that will be available in the game.

Epic Characters

Price – Bravo 6

General Shepherd

Alias Battleworn

Velikan – Volcanic Ash

Epic Weapons

CR-56 AMAX – Tattered Shot

Holger 26 – Anoozed

MK2 – Future Sharpshooter

RUS-79U – Hard Spike

COD Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass costs 220 CP, while players will be able to buy the Battle Pass bundle for 520 CP. You can have a look at the latest Battle Pass trailer below: