All exotic Glaives coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 is known for its wide variety of weapons used to fight off the darkness. While we already have many weapons, the time has finally come for guardians to wield a new weapon archetype and take the fight to Savathun. Glaives are a new weapon unlike any that has appeared in the franchise before. Being a mix between a melee weapon and a ranged weapon, Glaives allow guardians to fight from all ranges. While we are sure to get many different Glaives when The Witch Queen launches, here are all of the known exotic tier Glaives that guardians can get their hands on.

Class-specific Exotic Glaives

Image via Bungie

So far, all of the exotic Glaives are class-specific, meaning that some exotic Glaives will only be usable by Titans, while others will be able to be used by Warlocks and others by Hunters. All of these Glaives have a specific element that resembles the original starting element of each class. While the Glaives can obviously be used for damage, some of them seem to be aimed at team support and mass enemy clearing.

Exotic Titan Glaive: Edge of Action

Starting with the Titan, the Edge of Action Glaive aims to help push fellow guardians into the fray and protect them when things get dicey. Its exotic perk allows you to place protective shields anywhere you aim your Glaice that resemble miniature Ward of Dawn bubbles. Depending on how good this Glaive ability is, players could potentially give themselves and their teammates a damage buff by simply using the weapon.

Exotic Warlock Glaive: Edge of Intent

The Warlock Glaive is immediately seen as a support weapon. With its special ability to deploy a healing turret, you and your allies can push in and clear the darkness with ease. This turret seems to resemble the healing grenade seen on the Attunement of Grace Warlock subclass. It will be exciting to see the synergy this Glaive will provide while using other support-focused abilities and weapons in the game, perhaps even giving players a true MMO-style support option.

Exotic Hunter Glaive: Edge of Concurrence

If doing damage and clearing out enemies is your favorite thing to do, then look no further than the Hunter Glaive. The exotic ability with this Glaive is sending out tracking lighting that will quickly chain from enemy to enemy. While this obviously suits the style of the Hunters, this Glaive could prove to be really strong if the damage output is on par with some other minor enemy clearing weapons in the game, such as Trinity Ghoul.