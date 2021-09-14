All Exotic Weapons locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

With Chapter 2 Season 8 underway in Fortnite, players are wondering where they can get their hands on any available Exotics weapons this season. So far, there are a number of Exotics on the map, and we expect the number to increase as the season goes on.

Below, you will find the locations and prices of all the available Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and we will keep this article updated as the season unfolds and more of them get added. Exotic weapons will cost Gold Bars, but can be worth it due to their improved stats and attributes.

Shadow Tracker

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Shadow Tracker pistol is available from Dusk who can be found in the mountains to the west of Lazy Lake. She is located near the small pool and the old circle of bones form the Primal season. The Shadow Tracker will cost 400 Gold Bars to purchase.

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dragon’s Breath Sniper can be purchased from Pitstop near the gas station in Boney Burbs. It iwll cost 500 Gold Bars to purchase.

Chug Cannon

The Chug Cannon can be purchased from The Brat at the Fork Knife weiner van. It will cost 600 Gold Bars, and can be fired to restore shields to the target.