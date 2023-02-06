All eye color options in Hogwarts Legacy

When creating your character in Hogwarts Legacy, there are several options for you to go through to make your ideal witch or wizard. Eye color is one of these many options, and are several ones you can select for your character. It can be difficult to keep track of these colors and find the perfect one. This guide covers all eye color options you can select in Hogwarts Legacy.

Every eye color choice in Hogwarts Legacy

There are 25 choices for you to pick from in the character creation screen for Hogwarts Legacy. Each is available to players in the character creation process, and it all comes down to choosing your favorite option. We recommend selecting more significant character options before working on your character’s eyes, such as finalizing their hair, scars, or setting your preferred face shape. The eye color could be the final touch you make to your character before making your way to the final screen and playing Hogwarts Legacy.

These are all the eye color choices available to you in Hogwarts Legacy.

When you’ve selected the option you’re happy with for your character, feel free to go back through the other character choices to see if you can find ones that better complement your character. There are 25 choices, and it cannot be easy to settle on only one. It’s important to note that both eyes for your character are required to match, unfortunately, you cannot freely select the color from a larger selection wheel.