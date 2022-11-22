All eyebrow color options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
A color to match every Pokémon.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features an extensive list of options players can use to create their Pokémon trainers. These options aren’t gender-locked and feature many eyebrow shapes and sizes, hairstyles, and even eyelashes. Beyond the shape and size of these hair features, their color can also be individually adjusted. This guide will run you through all of the eyebrow color options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Full list of eyebrow color options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
You can choose 26 colors for your eyebrows, like hair and eyelashes. These colors can be mixed and matched to help create your unique Pokémon trainer.
Black
Gold
Dark brown
Ash brown
Light brown
Platinum blond
Pink-brown
Wine red
Green
White
Pink
Blue
Red
Smoky pink
Blue-green
Lavender
Violet
Scarlet
Silver
Ash purple
Ash white
Ash blond
Ash green
Dark denim blue
Denim blue
Light denim blue
If you’re in the middle of some intense Pokémon battles and aren’t a fan of your current looks, you can change your eyebrow color and shape on the fly. Create the perfect Pokémon trainer and create a stunning look for yourself.