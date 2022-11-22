All eyebrow color options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features an extensive list of options players can use to create their Pokémon trainers. These options aren’t gender-locked and feature many eyebrow shapes and sizes, hairstyles, and even eyelashes. Beyond the shape and size of these hair features, their color can also be individually adjusted. This guide will run you through all of the eyebrow color options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Full list of eyebrow color options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can choose 26 colors for your eyebrows, like hair and eyelashes. These colors can be mixed and matched to help create your unique Pokémon trainer.

Black

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gold

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dark brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ash brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Light brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Platinum blond

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pink-brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wine red

Screenshot by Gamepur

Green

Screenshot by Gamepur

White

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Red

Screenshot by Gamepur

Smoky pink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blue-green

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lavender

Screenshot by Gamepur

Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scarlet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Silver

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ash purple

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ash white

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ash blond

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ash green

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dark denim blue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Denim blue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Light denim blue

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re in the middle of some intense Pokémon battles and aren’t a fan of your current looks, you can change your eyebrow color and shape on the fly. Create the perfect Pokémon trainer and create a stunning look for yourself.