All eyebrow shape options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A significant aspect of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is creating the perfect character to take on an adventure. When you first boot up the game, you can choose from several preset character looks. Once you select a preset, you can then edit your character further. Hairstyles, facial features, and colors can be adjusted to create the perfect Pokémon trainer. This guide will run you through all of the eyebrow shape options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Full list of eyebrow shape options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can select from 24 different eyebrow shape options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These range from short and trim to large and bushy and everything in between. You can also adjust the color of your eyebrows to make them match your hair or aim for a specific style. None of the customization options is gender locked, so you can mix and match any style and shape to your choosing.

Brow A (1)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow A (2)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow A (3)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow B (1)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow B (2)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow B (3)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow C (1)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow C (2)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow C (3)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow D (1)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow D (2)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow D (3)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow E (1)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow E (2)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow E (3)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow F (1)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow F (2)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow F (3)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow G (1)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow G (2)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow G (3)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow H (1)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow H (2)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brow H (3)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you begin your adventure, you can change your eyebrow shape and color in the Looks menu. find the right eyebrow shape to make your Pokémon trainer as stylish as can be.