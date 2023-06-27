All Fallout 76 Perks, Listed

When creating a character in Fallout 76, they can come with variety of unique perks that set them apart from others you encounter in the game. These perks are critical to creating a powerful character set to survive the horrendous wasteland awaiting them, purely driven by survival.

These perks are broken up into unique categories determined by SPECIAL, the many attributes you can acquire in Fallout 76, featured in other Fallout games. In this guide, we’re going to cover every perk you can get in Fallout 76 and how they work in the game.

Every Perk in Fallout 76 & How They Work

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are seven attribute categories in Fallout 76: Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. There are unique perks for each category, and you can mix and match these combinations based on your character’s attribute score.

There are over 200 perks you can unlock in Fallout 76. How you equip them to your character comes down to the value of the Perk card and the level of a character’s attribute. For example, if my character has a level 20 Strength value, the ‘S’ in SPECIAL, then I can equip the first level of the Barbarian Perk, a level 14 perk, and Traveling Pharmacy, which is a level 3 perk.

My character cannot exceed grabbing perks beyond level 20, but if my attribute score goes up, I can add more Perk cards and make more powerful combinations. This all comes down to leveling up those attributes and playing Fallout 76 more. Unfortunately, a limited number of perk points are available, forcing everyone to choose wisely for any character.

Cards with similar stats stack. For example, Gladiator increases your character’s one-handed attacks by 10%, as does Expert Gladiator. Having the base versions of these cards on your character increases their one-handed attacks by 20%.

All SPECIAL Perks in Fallout 76

Every Strength Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the Strength perks you can pick from in Fallout 76.

Strength Perk Perk Level Perk Ranks Perk Description Bandolier 22 1 to 2 Ballistic weapon ammo weight decreases by 45%, and then 90% Barbarian 13 1 to 3 Every point of Strength adds 2 (3, 4) damage resistance, but not when wearing Power Armor. Basher 11 1 to 2 Gun bashing does +25% (50%) damage with a 5% (10%) chance to cripple the opponent. Bear Arms 35 1 to 3 Heavy guns weigh 30% (60%, 90%) less Blocker 21 1 to 3 Take 15% (30%, 45%) less damage from your opponents’ melee attacks Bullet Shield 29 1 to 3 Gain 20 (40, 60) Damage Resistance whenever firing a Heavy Gun Expert Gladiator 20 1 to 3 All one-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Expert Heavy Gunner 40 1 to 3 Your non-explosive heavy guns do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Expert Shotgunner 23 1 to 3 All shotguns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Expert Slugger 24 1 to 3 All two-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Full Charge 33 1 to 2 Sprinting in Power Armor now only consumes half (or zero) extra Fusion Core energy while wearing a Power Suit Gladiator 2 1 to 3 Your one-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage. Heavy Gunner 30 1 to 3 Your non-explosive heavy guns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Incisor 34 1 to 3 Your melee attacks now ignore 25% (50%, 75%) of an opponent’s armor during battle Iron Fist 5 1 to 3 All punching attacks now do 10% (15%, 20%) damage against enemies Lock and Load 37 1 to 3 Heavy guns now reload 10% (20%, 30%) faster Martial Artist 16 1 to 3 Your melee weapons now weigh 20% (40%, 60%) less and you can swing them 10% (20%, 30%) faster in combat Master Gladiator 43 1 to 3 Your one-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage. Master Shotgunner 45 1 to 3 All shotguns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Master Slugger 48 1 to 3 All two-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Ordnance Express 31 1 to 3 Explosives now weigh 30% (60%, 90%) less Pack Rat 7 1 to 3 The weight of all junk items is reduced by 25% (50%, 75%) on your character Pain Train 41 1 to 3 Damage (Smash, Devastate) and stagger enemies by sprinting into them while wearing Power Armor on your character Scattershot 18 1 to 3 Shotguns now weigh 30% (60%, 90%) on your character, and you can reload them 10% (20%, 30%) faster Shotgunner 10 1 to 3 All shotguns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Slugger 6 1 to 3 All two-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Strong Back 26 1 to 4 Gain 10 (20, 30, 40) carry weight on your character Sturdy Frame 13 1 to 2 Armor weighs 25% (50%) less on your character Traveling Pharmacy 3 1 to 3 Weights of all Chems are reduced by 30% (60%, 90%)

Every Perception Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the Perception Perks you can find in Fallout 76.

Perception Perk Perk Level Perk Ranks Perk Description Archer 8 1 to 3 Your bows and crossbows now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage in combat Awareness 27 1 You can view a target’s specific damage resistance while in the V.A.T.S menu Bow before me – 1 to 3 Your bows and crossbows ignore 12% (24%, 36%) armor and have a 3% (6%, 9%) chance to stagger an opponent Butcher’s Bounty 3 1 to 3 There’s a 40% (60%, 80%) chance to find extra meat when searching an animal corpse after defeating them Commando 15 1 to 3 Basic Combat Training means automatically rifles now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Concentrated Fire 2 1 to 3 V.A.T.S targets limbs, and focus fire gains more accuracy and damage per shot while using it Crack Shot 7 1 to 3 All pistols now work at 10% (20%, 30%) more range and provide more accuracy while aiming down sights Expert Archer 20 1 to 3 Your bows and crossbows now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage in combat Expert Commando 25 1 to 3 Basic Combat Training means automatically rifles now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Expert Rifleman 20 1 to 3 All non-automatic rifles can now do 10% (20%, 30%) more damage in combat Exterminator 14 1 to 3 Your attacks ignore 25% (50%, 75%) of any insect in Fallout 76 Fire in the Hole 38 1 to 3 You can now see a throwing arc when tossing throwing weapons, and they fly 15% (30%, 50%) further Fortune Finder 22 1 There is now directional audio when in range of a Caps Stash Glow Sight 33 1 to 3 You now deal 20% (40%, 60%) damage to glowing enemies Green Thumb 4 1 Reap twice as much when harvesting from flora Grenadier 35 1 to 2 All explosives now detonate with a 50% (twice as much) radius after using them Ground Pounder 18 1 to 3 Automatic rifles can now reload 10% (20%, 30%) faster and have increased hip fire accuracy Long Shot 37 1 to 3 Your rifles have 10% (20%, 30%) more range and have increased accuracy while aiming down sights Mater Archer 42 1 to 3 Your bows and crossbows now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage in combat Master Commando 45 1 to 3 Basic Combat Training means automatically rifles now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Master Picklock 40 1 Gain an additional lockpicking still and the “sweet spot” is now 10% larger Master Rifleman 42 1 to 3 All non-automatic rifles can now do 10% (20%, 30%) more damage in combat Night Eyes 47 1 Gain night vision when sneaking around from 6 PM to 6 AM Night Person 24 1 to 3 Gain 1 (2, 3) Intelligence and 1 (2, 3) Perception between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM Pannapictagraphist 12 1 You hear directional audio when in range of a Magazine Percepti-bobble 16 1 You hear directional audio when in range of a Bobblehead Picklock 5 1 Gain an additional lockpicking still and the “sweet spot” is now 10% larger Refractor 32 1 to 4 Gain 10 (20, 30, 40) Energy Resistance Rifleman 8 1 to 3 All non-automatic rifles can now do 10% (20%, 30%) more damage in combat Skeet Shooter 10 1 to 3 Your shotguns have improved accuracy and spread Sniper 28 1 to 3 Gain improved control and hold your breath 25% (50%, 75%) longer while aiming down scopes Tank Killer 30 1 to 3 Your rifles and pistols ignore 12% (24%, 36%) armor and have a 3% (6%, 9%) chance to stagger

Every Endurance Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the perks you can use in the Endurance SPECIAL category in Fallout 76.

Endurance Perk Perk Level Perk Ranks Perk Description Adamantium Skeleton 21 1 to 3 Your limb damage is reduced by 30% (60%, completely removed) All Night Long 41 1 to 3 Hunger and Thirst grow 20% (40%, 60%) slower when it’s night Aquaboy / Aquagirl 26 1 You no longer take Rad damage from swimming and can breathe underwater Cannibal 15 1 to 3 Eating Human, Ghoul, Super Mutant, Scorched, or Mole Miner courses restores health and hunger Chem Fiend 23 1 to 3 Any chems you take last for 30% (60%, 100%) longer Chem Resistant 43 1 to 2 You’re half as likely to get addicted when consuming Chems/You are completely immune to getting chem addiction Cola Nut 14 1 to 2 Nuka-Cola products are now twice (three times) as beneficial Dromedary 3 1 to 3 All drinks quench thirst by an additional 25% (50%, 75%) Fireproof 27 1 to 3 Take 15% (30%, 40%) less damage from explosions and flame attacks Ghoulish 36 1 to 3 Raditional now regenerates your lost health Good Doggy 8 1 Eating dog food is now three times as beneficial Hydro Fix 11 1 to 2 Chems generate 50% (0) less thirst Homebody 19 1 to 2 Gain more health and limb regeneration while in your camp or workshop Iron Stomach 4 1 to 3 Your chance of catching a disease from food is reduced by 30% (60%, 90%) Ironclad 30 1 to 5 Gain 10 (20, 30, 40, 50) Damage and Energy resistance while not wearing Power Armor Lead Belly 2 1 to 3 You now take 30% (60%, no radiation) less radiation from eating or drinking Life Giver 50 1 to 3 Gain a total of 15 (30, 45) maximum health Munchy Resistance 17 1 to 2 Using chems induces 50% (no hunger) less hunger Natural Resistance 10 1 to 3 You are 30% (60%, 90%) less likely to catch a disease from the environment Nocturnal Fortitude 31 1 to 2 Gain 20 (40) maximum health between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM Photosynthetic 47 1 to 2 Gain health regen between the hours of 6 AM to 6 PM Professional Drinker 39 1 There’s no chance you’ll get addicted to alcohol Rad Resistant 34 1 to 4 10 (20, 30, 40) additional Radiation resistance Radicool 38 1 The greater your rads, the greater your strength Rejuvenated 12 1 to 2 You gain increased benefits from being Well Fed or Well Hydrated Revenant 32 1 to 2 Gain a 25% (50%) damage bonus for two minutes when a player revives you Slow Metabolizer 5 1 to 3 All food satisfies hunger by an additional 25% (50%, 75%) Solar Powered 22 1 to 3 Gain 1 (2, 3), Strength and Endurance between the hours of 6 AM to 6 PM Sun Kissed 45 1 to 2 Regen radiation damage between the hours of 6 AM to 6 PM Thirst Quencher 6 1 to 3 Drinking any liquid has a 30% (60%, 90%) reduced chance of causing a disease Vaccinated 16 1 to 3 The chance of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 30% (60%, 90%)

Every Charisma Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the Charisma Perks you can choose from in Fallout 76.

Charisma Perk Perk Level Perk Ranks Perk Description Animal Friend 30 1 to 3 Aim your gun at any Animal below your level for 25% (50%, 75%) for a chance to pacify it Anti-Epidemic 34 1 to 2 Your disease cures have a 50% (always cure) to cure the disease on nearby teammates Bloodsucker 11 1 to 3 Bloodpacks now satisfy third, no longer irridiate, and heal 50% (100%, 150%) more Bodyguards 5 1 to 4 Gain 6 (8, 10, 12) Damage and energy resistance (max 18, 24, 30, 36) for each teammate, but not to you E.M.T 9 1 to 3 Players you revive come back with health regen for 15 (30, 60) seconds Field Surgeon 15 1 Stimpaks and Radaway will now work much more quickly Friendly Fire 48 1 to 3 Teammates hit by your flame weapons regen their health Happy Camper 3 1 to 2 Hunger and thirst grow 40% (80%) more when in camp or in a team workshop Happy-Go-Lucky 17 1 to 2 Your luck is increased by 2 (3) while under the influence of alcohol Hard Bargain 7 1 to 3 Buying and selling prices at vendors are better Healing Hands 28 1 Players you review are cured of all Rads Injector 19 1 to 3 Players you revive have 6 (12, 18) more action potion regen for 10 minutes Inspirational 2 1 to 3 When you are on a team, gain 5% (10%, 15%) more XP Lone Wanderer 4 1 to 3 When adventuring alone, take 10% (15%, 20%) less damage and gain 10% (20%, 30% more AP regen Magnetic Personality 13 1 to 2 Gain 1 (2) Charisma for each teammate, but not yourself Overly Generous 32 1 to 2 Rads increase your chance to inflict 25 (50% Rads with a melee attack Party Boy/ Party Girl 24 1 to 2 The effects of alcohol are double (tripled) Philanthropist 39 1 to 3 Restore some of your teammates hunger and thirst when you eat or drink Quack Surgeon 22 1 Revive other players with Liquor Rad Sponge 44 1 to 3 When affected by rads, you periodically heal 80 (140, 200) rads on a nearby teammate Spiritual Healer 36 1 to 3 You regenerate health for 5 (7, 10) seconds after reviving another player Squad Maneuvers 37 1 to 2 Run 10% (20%) faster when part of a team Strange in Numbers 42 1 Positive mutation effects are 25% stronger if teammates are mutated too Suppressor 40 1 to 3 Reduce your target’s damage output by 10% (20%, 30%) for two seconds after you attack Team Medic 20 1 to 3 Your stimpacks now also heal nearby teammates for 50% (75%, 100%) of their strength Tenderizer 46 1 to 3 Make your target receive 5% (7%, 10%), more damage for 5 (7, 10) seconds after you attack Travel Agent 26 1 You pay 30% fewer Caps when fast traveling Wasteland Whisperer 50 1 to 3 Aim your gun at a creature below your level for a 25% (50%, 75%) chance to pacify it.

Every Intelligence Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the Intelligence-based perks you can find in Fallout 76.

Intelligence Perks Perk Level Perk Ranks Perk Description Armorer 15 1 to 3 You can craft advanced armor mods, crafting armor now costs fewer materials, and crafted armor has improved durability Batteries Included 28 1 to 3 Energy weapon ammo weighs 30% (60%, 90%) less Chemist 34 1 You can get double the quantity when you craft chems Contractor 18 1 to 2 Crafting workshop items now costs 25% (50%) fewer materials Demolition Expert 10 1 to 5 Your explosives now do 20% (30%, 40%, 50%, 60%) more damage Expert Hacker 22 1 Gain an additional hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced First Aid 2 1 to 3 Stimpacks restore 15% (30%, 45%) more health Fix It Good 27 1 to 3 You can repair armor and Power Armor to 130% (160%, 200%) of normal maximum condition Gunsmith 11 1 to 5 Guns break 10% (20%, 30%, 40%, 50%) slower and can now you now craft Tier 1 (2, 3, 4, 5) guns Hacker 4 1 Gain an additional hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced Licensed Plumber 5 1 to 3 Your pipe weapons now break 20% (40%, 60%) more slowly and are cheaper to repair Makeshift Warrior 9 1 to 5 Melee weapons break 10% (20%, 30%, 40%, 50%) slower and can now you now craft Tier 1 (2, 3, 4, 5) melee weapons Master Hacker 38 1 Gain an additional hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced Nerd Rage! 46 1 to 3 While below 20% health, gain 20 (30, 40) damage resist, 10% (15%, 20%) damage and 15% AP regen Pharmacist 6 1 to 3 RadAway removes 30% (60%, twice) as much radation Portable Power 49 1 to 3 All Power Armor parts and chassis weights are reduced by 25% (50%, 75%) Power Smith 41 1 to 3 You can now craft advanced Power Armor mods, crafting power armor now costs fewer materials, and crafted Power Armor has improved durability Power Patcher 44 1 to 3 Your Power ARmor breaks 20% (40%, 60%) more slowly and is cheaper to repair Power User 50 1 to 3 Fusion Cores now last 30% (60%, twice as long) longer Robotics Expert 48 1 to 3 Hack an enemy robot for 25% (50%, 75%) chance to pacify it Science 20 1 to 2 You can now craft energy weapons, and you can craft Rank 1 energy mods Science Expert 31 1 to 2 You can craft Rank 2 energy gun mods, and you can craft energy weapons at fewer costs Science Master 43 1 to 2 You can craft rank 3 energy gun mods, and you can craft energy weapons with increased durability Scrapper 13 1 Obtain more components when you scrap weapons and armor Stabilized 36 1 to 3 In Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 15% (30%, 45%) armor Weapon Artisan 40 1 to 3 You can repair any weapons to 130% (160%, 200%) of normal maximum condition Wrecking Ball 29 1 to 3 You now deal 40% (80%, 120%) damage to workshop objects

Every Agility Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the Agility-based perks you can find in Fallout 76.

Agility Perk Perk Level Perk Ranks Perk Description Action Boy/ Action Girl 2 1 to 3 Action Potions regenerate 15% (30%, 45%) Adrenaline 49 1 to 5 Gain 6% (7%, 8%, 9%, 10%) damage for 30 seconds per kill, and duration refreshes with kills Ammosmith 34 1 to 2 Produce 40% (80%) more rounds when crafting ammunition Born Survivor 3 1 to 3 Falling below 20% (30%, 40%) health will automatically use a Stimpack, once every 20s Covert Operative 27 1 to 3 Your ranged sneak attacks do 2.15x (2.3x, 2.5x) normal damage Dead Man Sprinting 8 1 to 2 Sprint 10% (20%) faster at increased AP cost when your health is below 40% (50%) Dodgy 45 1 to 3 Avoid 10% (20%, 30%) of incoming damage at the cost of 30 Action Points Enforcer 30 1 to 3 Your shotgun gain 5% (10%, 15%) stagger chance and a 10% (20%, 30%) chance to cripple a limb Escape Artist 35 1 Sneak to lose enemies and running no longer affects stealth to enter combat Evasive 17 1 to 3 Earn AGI point adds 1 (2, 3) more Damage and Energy Resist 15 (30, 45) Expert Guerrilla 25 1 to 3 Your automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Expert Gunslinger 24 1 to 3 Your non-automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Goat Legs 32 1 to 2 Take 40% (80%) less damage from falling Guerrilla 10 1 to 3 Your automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Gun Fu 50 1 to 3 V.A.T.S Swaps targets on kill with 10% damage, 20% to your next two, and then 30% to your next three targets Gun Runner 4 1 to 2 Your running speed is increased by 10% (20%) when you have a pistol equipped Gunslinger 6 1 to 3 Your non-automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Home Defense 22 1 to 3 You can craft and disarm better (advanced, expert) traps and craft better (advanced, expert) turrets Light Footed 38 1 While sneaking, you never trigger mines or floor-based traps Marathoner 13 1 to 3 Sprinting consumes 20% (30%, 40%) fewer Action Points Master Guerrilla 43 1 to 3 Your automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Master Gunslinger 41 1 to 3 Your non-automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage Mister Sandman 37 1 to 2 At night your silenced weapons do an additional 25% (50%) sneak attack damage Modern Renegade 18 1 to 3 Gain pistol hip fire accuracy and a 2% (3%, 4%) chance to cripple a limb Moving Target 5 1 to 3 Gain 15 (30, 45) more damage and Energy Resistance while sprinting Ninja 15 1 to 3 Your melee sneak attacks do 2.3x (2.6x, 3x) normal damage Packin’ Light 9 1 to 3 Your pistols weigh 25% (50%, 75%) less Secret Agent 47 1 to 3 Stealth Boys last twice (three times, four times) times as long Sneak 20 1 to 3 You are 25% (50%, 75%) harder to detect while sneaking Thru-Hiker 7 1 to 3 Food and drink weights are reduced by 30% (60%, 90%) White Knight 39 1 to 3 Your armor breaks 20% (40%, 60%) more slowly and is cheaper to repair

Every Luck Perk in Fallout 76

Here are all of the Luck perks you can pick from in Fallout 76.