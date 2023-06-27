All Fallout 76 Perks, Listed
There are over 200 perks for you to pick in Fallout 76, and this guide covers how each one works for your character.
When creating a character in Fallout 76, they can come with variety of unique perks that set them apart from others you encounter in the game. These perks are critical to creating a powerful character set to survive the horrendous wasteland awaiting them, purely driven by survival.
These perks are broken up into unique categories determined by SPECIAL, the many attributes you can acquire in Fallout 76, featured in other Fallout games. In this guide, we’re going to cover every perk you can get in Fallout 76 and how they work in the game.
Every Perk in Fallout 76 & How They Work
There are seven attribute categories in Fallout 76: Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. There are unique perks for each category, and you can mix and match these combinations based on your character’s attribute score.
There are over 200 perks you can unlock in Fallout 76. How you equip them to your character comes down to the value of the Perk card and the level of a character’s attribute. For example, if my character has a level 20 Strength value, the ‘S’ in SPECIAL, then I can equip the first level of the Barbarian Perk, a level 14 perk, and Traveling Pharmacy, which is a level 3 perk.
My character cannot exceed grabbing perks beyond level 20, but if my attribute score goes up, I can add more Perk cards and make more powerful combinations. This all comes down to leveling up those attributes and playing Fallout 76 more. Unfortunately, a limited number of perk points are available, forcing everyone to choose wisely for any character.
Cards with similar stats stack. For example, Gladiator increases your character’s one-handed attacks by 10%, as does Expert Gladiator. Having the base versions of these cards on your character increases their one-handed attacks by 20%.
All SPECIAL Perks in Fallout 76
Every Strength Perk in Fallout 76
These are all of the Strength perks you can pick from in Fallout 76.
|Strength Perk
|Perk Level
|Perk Ranks
|Perk Description
|Bandolier
|22
|1 to 2
|Ballistic weapon ammo weight decreases by 45%, and then 90%
|Barbarian
|13
|1 to 3
|Every point of Strength adds 2 (3, 4) damage resistance, but not when wearing Power Armor.
|Basher
|11
|1 to 2
|Gun bashing does +25% (50%) damage with a 5% (10%) chance to cripple the opponent.
|Bear Arms
|35
|1 to 3
|Heavy guns weigh 30% (60%, 90%) less
|Blocker
|21
|1 to 3
|Take 15% (30%, 45%) less damage from your opponents’ melee attacks
|Bullet Shield
|29
|1 to 3
|Gain 20 (40, 60) Damage Resistance whenever firing a Heavy Gun
|Expert Gladiator
|20
|1 to 3
|All one-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Expert Heavy Gunner
|40
|1 to 3
|Your non-explosive heavy guns do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Expert Shotgunner
|23
|1 to 3
|All shotguns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Expert Slugger
|24
|1 to 3
|All two-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Full Charge
|33
|1 to 2
|Sprinting in Power Armor now only consumes half (or zero) extra Fusion Core energy while wearing a Power Suit
|Gladiator
|2
|1 to 3
|Your one-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage.
|Heavy Gunner
|30
|1 to 3
|Your non-explosive heavy guns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Incisor
|34
|1 to 3
|Your melee attacks now ignore 25% (50%, 75%) of an opponent’s armor during battle
|Iron Fist
|5
|1 to 3
|All punching attacks now do 10% (15%, 20%) damage against enemies
|Lock and Load
|37
|1 to 3
|Heavy guns now reload 10% (20%, 30%) faster
|Martial Artist
|16
|1 to 3
|Your melee weapons now weigh 20% (40%, 60%) less and you can swing them 10% (20%, 30%) faster in combat
|Master Gladiator
|43
|1 to 3
|Your one-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage.
|Master Shotgunner
|45
|1 to 3
|All shotguns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Master Slugger
|48
|1 to 3
|All two-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Ordnance Express
|31
|1 to 3
|Explosives now weigh 30% (60%, 90%) less
|Pack Rat
|7
|1 to 3
|The weight of all junk items is reduced by 25% (50%, 75%) on your character
|Pain Train
|41
|1 to 3
|Damage (Smash, Devastate) and stagger enemies by sprinting into them while wearing Power Armor on your character
|Scattershot
|18
|1 to 3
|Shotguns now weigh 30% (60%, 90%) on your character, and you can reload them 10% (20%, 30%) faster
|Shotgunner
|10
|1 to 3
|All shotguns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Slugger
|6
|1 to 3
|All two-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Strong Back
|26
|1 to 4
|Gain 10 (20, 30, 40) carry weight on your character
|Sturdy Frame
|13
|1 to 2
|Armor weighs 25% (50%) less on your character
|Traveling Pharmacy
|3
|1 to 3
|Weights of all Chems are reduced by 30% (60%, 90%)
Every Perception Perk in Fallout 76
These are all of the Perception Perks you can find in Fallout 76.
|Perception Perk
|Perk Level
|Perk Ranks
|Perk Description
|Archer
|8
|1 to 3
|Your bows and crossbows now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage in combat
|Awareness
|27
|1
|You can view a target’s specific damage resistance while in the V.A.T.S menu
|Bow before me
|–
|1 to 3
|Your bows and crossbows ignore 12% (24%, 36%) armor and have a 3% (6%, 9%) chance to stagger an opponent
|Butcher’s Bounty
|3
|1 to 3
|There’s a 40% (60%, 80%) chance to find extra meat when searching an animal corpse after defeating them
|Commando
|15
|1 to 3
|Basic Combat Training means automatically rifles now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Concentrated Fire
|2
|1 to 3
|V.A.T.S targets limbs, and focus fire gains more accuracy and damage per shot while using it
|Crack Shot
|7
|1 to 3
|All pistols now work at 10% (20%, 30%) more range and provide more accuracy while aiming down sights
|Expert Archer
|20
|1 to 3
|Your bows and crossbows now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage in combat
|Expert Commando
|25
|1 to 3
|Basic Combat Training means automatically rifles now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Expert Rifleman
|20
|1 to 3
|All non-automatic rifles can now do 10% (20%, 30%) more damage in combat
|Exterminator
|14
|1 to 3
|Your attacks ignore 25% (50%, 75%) of any insect in Fallout 76
|Fire in the Hole
|38
|1 to 3
|You can now see a throwing arc when tossing throwing weapons, and they fly 15% (30%, 50%) further
|Fortune Finder
|22
|1
|There is now directional audio when in range of a Caps Stash
|Glow Sight
|33
|1 to 3
|You now deal 20% (40%, 60%) damage to glowing enemies
|Green Thumb
|4
|1
|Reap twice as much when harvesting from flora
|Grenadier
|35
|1 to 2
|All explosives now detonate with a 50% (twice as much) radius after using them
|Ground Pounder
|18
|1 to 3
|Automatic rifles can now reload 10% (20%, 30%) faster and have increased hip fire accuracy
|Long Shot
|37
|1 to 3
|Your rifles have 10% (20%, 30%) more range and have increased accuracy while aiming down sights
|Mater Archer
|42
|1 to 3
|Your bows and crossbows now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage in combat
|Master Commando
|45
|1 to 3
|Basic Combat Training means automatically rifles now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Master Picklock
|40
|1
|Gain an additional lockpicking still and the “sweet spot” is now 10% larger
|Master Rifleman
|42
|1 to 3
|All non-automatic rifles can now do 10% (20%, 30%) more damage in combat
|Night Eyes
|47
|1
|Gain night vision when sneaking around from 6 PM to 6 AM
|Night Person
|24
|1 to 3
|Gain 1 (2, 3) Intelligence and 1 (2, 3) Perception between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM
|Pannapictagraphist
|12
|1
|You hear directional audio when in range of a Magazine
|Percepti-bobble
|16
|1
|You hear directional audio when in range of a Bobblehead
|Picklock
|5
|1
|Gain an additional lockpicking still and the “sweet spot” is now 10% larger
|Refractor
|32
|1 to 4
|Gain 10 (20, 30, 40) Energy Resistance
|Rifleman
|8
|1 to 3
|All non-automatic rifles can now do 10% (20%, 30%) more damage in combat
|Skeet Shooter
|10
|1 to 3
|Your shotguns have improved accuracy and spread
|Sniper
|28
|1 to 3
|Gain improved control and hold your breath 25% (50%, 75%) longer while aiming down scopes
|Tank Killer
|30
|1 to 3
|Your rifles and pistols ignore 12% (24%, 36%) armor and have a 3% (6%, 9%) chance to stagger
Every Endurance Perk in Fallout 76
These are all of the perks you can use in the Endurance SPECIAL category in Fallout 76.
|Endurance Perk
|Perk Level
|Perk Ranks
|Perk Description
|Adamantium Skeleton
|21
|1 to 3
|Your limb damage is reduced by 30% (60%, completely removed)
|All Night Long
|41
|1 to 3
|Hunger and Thirst grow 20% (40%, 60%) slower when it’s night
|Aquaboy / Aquagirl
|26
|1
|You no longer take Rad damage from swimming and can breathe underwater
|Cannibal
|15
|1 to 3
|Eating Human, Ghoul, Super Mutant, Scorched, or Mole Miner courses restores health and hunger
|Chem Fiend
|23
|1 to 3
|Any chems you take last for 30% (60%, 100%) longer
|Chem Resistant
|43
|1 to 2
|You’re half as likely to get addicted when consuming Chems/You are completely immune to getting chem addiction
|Cola Nut
|14
|1 to 2
|Nuka-Cola products are now twice (three times) as beneficial
|Dromedary
|3
|1 to 3
|All drinks quench thirst by an additional 25% (50%, 75%)
|Fireproof
|27
|1 to 3
|Take 15% (30%, 40%) less damage from explosions and flame attacks
|Ghoulish
|36
|1 to 3
|Raditional now regenerates your lost health
|Good Doggy
|8
|1
|Eating dog food is now three times as beneficial
|Hydro Fix
|11
|1 to 2
|Chems generate 50% (0) less thirst
|Homebody
|19
|1 to 2
|Gain more health and limb regeneration while in your camp or workshop
|Iron Stomach
|4
|1 to 3
|Your chance of catching a disease from food is reduced by 30% (60%, 90%)
|Ironclad
|30
|1 to 5
|Gain 10 (20, 30, 40, 50) Damage and Energy resistance while not wearing Power Armor
|Lead Belly
|2
|1 to 3
|You now take 30% (60%, no radiation) less radiation from eating or drinking
|Life Giver
|50
|1 to 3
|Gain a total of 15 (30, 45) maximum health
|Munchy Resistance
|17
|1 to 2
|Using chems induces 50% (no hunger) less hunger
|Natural Resistance
|10
|1 to 3
|You are 30% (60%, 90%) less likely to catch a disease from the environment
|Nocturnal Fortitude
|31
|1 to 2
|Gain 20 (40) maximum health between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM
|Photosynthetic
|47
|1 to 2
|Gain health regen between the hours of 6 AM to 6 PM
|Professional Drinker
|39
|1
|There’s no chance you’ll get addicted to alcohol
|Rad Resistant
|34
|1 to 4
|10 (20, 30, 40) additional Radiation resistance
|Radicool
|38
|1
|The greater your rads, the greater your strength
|Rejuvenated
|12
|1 to 2
|You gain increased benefits from being Well Fed or Well Hydrated
|Revenant
|32
|1 to 2
|Gain a 25% (50%) damage bonus for two minutes when a player revives you
|Slow Metabolizer
|5
|1 to 3
|All food satisfies hunger by an additional 25% (50%, 75%)
|Solar Powered
|22
|1 to 3
|Gain 1 (2, 3), Strength and Endurance between the hours of 6 AM to 6 PM
|Sun Kissed
|45
|1 to 2
|Regen radiation damage between the hours of 6 AM to 6 PM
|Thirst Quencher
|6
|1 to 3
|Drinking any liquid has a 30% (60%, 90%) reduced chance of causing a disease
|Vaccinated
|16
|1 to 3
|The chance of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 30% (60%, 90%)
Every Charisma Perk in Fallout 76
These are all of the Charisma Perks you can choose from in Fallout 76.
|Charisma Perk
|Perk Level
|Perk Ranks
|Perk Description
|Animal Friend
|30
|1 to 3
|Aim your gun at any Animal below your level for 25% (50%, 75%) for a chance to pacify it
|Anti-Epidemic
|34
|1 to 2
|Your disease cures have a 50% (always cure) to cure the disease on nearby teammates
|Bloodsucker
|11
|1 to 3
|Bloodpacks now satisfy third, no longer irridiate, and heal 50% (100%, 150%) more
|Bodyguards
|5
|1 to 4
|Gain 6 (8, 10, 12) Damage and energy resistance (max 18, 24, 30, 36) for each teammate, but not to you
|E.M.T
|9
|1 to 3
|Players you revive come back with health regen for 15 (30, 60) seconds
|Field Surgeon
|15
|1
|Stimpaks and Radaway will now work much more quickly
|Friendly Fire
|48
|1 to 3
|Teammates hit by your flame weapons regen their health
|Happy Camper
|3
|1 to 2
|Hunger and thirst grow 40% (80%) more when in camp or in a team workshop
|Happy-Go-Lucky
|17
|1 to 2
|Your luck is increased by 2 (3) while under the influence of alcohol
|Hard Bargain
|7
|1 to 3
|Buying and selling prices at vendors are better
|Healing Hands
|28
|1
|Players you review are cured of all Rads
|Injector
|19
|1 to 3
|Players you revive have 6 (12, 18) more action potion regen for 10 minutes
|Inspirational
|2
|1 to 3
|When you are on a team, gain 5% (10%, 15%) more XP
|Lone Wanderer
|4
|1 to 3
|When adventuring alone, take 10% (15%, 20%) less damage and gain 10% (20%, 30% more AP regen
|Magnetic Personality
|13
|1 to 2
|Gain 1 (2) Charisma for each teammate, but not yourself
|Overly Generous
|32
|1 to 2
|Rads increase your chance to inflict 25 (50% Rads with a melee attack
|Party Boy/ Party Girl
|24
|1 to 2
|The effects of alcohol are double (tripled)
|Philanthropist
|39
|1 to 3
|Restore some of your teammates hunger and thirst when you eat or drink
|Quack Surgeon
|22
|1
|Revive other players with Liquor
|Rad Sponge
|44
|1 to 3
|When affected by rads, you periodically heal 80 (140, 200) rads on a nearby teammate
|Spiritual Healer
|36
|1 to 3
|You regenerate health for 5 (7, 10) seconds after reviving another player
|Squad Maneuvers
|37
|1 to 2
|Run 10% (20%) faster when part of a team
|Strange in Numbers
|42
|1
|Positive mutation effects are 25% stronger if teammates are mutated too
|Suppressor
|40
|1 to 3
|Reduce your target’s damage output by 10% (20%, 30%) for two seconds after you attack
|Team Medic
|20
|1 to 3
|Your stimpacks now also heal nearby teammates for 50% (75%, 100%) of their strength
|Tenderizer
|46
|1 to 3
|Make your target receive 5% (7%, 10%), more damage for 5 (7, 10) seconds after you attack
|Travel Agent
|26
|1
|You pay 30% fewer Caps when fast traveling
|Wasteland Whisperer
|50
|1 to 3
|Aim your gun at a creature below your level for a 25% (50%, 75%) chance to pacify it.
Every Intelligence Perk in Fallout 76
These are all of the Intelligence-based perks you can find in Fallout 76.
|Intelligence Perks
|Perk Level
|Perk Ranks
|Perk Description
|Armorer
|15
|1 to 3
|You can craft advanced armor mods, crafting armor now costs fewer materials, and crafted armor has improved durability
|Batteries Included
|28
|1 to 3
|Energy weapon ammo weighs 30% (60%, 90%) less
|Chemist
|34
|1
|You can get double the quantity when you craft chems
|Contractor
|18
|1 to 2
|Crafting workshop items now costs 25% (50%) fewer materials
|Demolition Expert
|10
|1 to 5
|Your explosives now do 20% (30%, 40%, 50%, 60%) more damage
|Expert Hacker
|22
|1
|Gain an additional hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced
|First Aid
|2
|1 to 3
|Stimpacks restore 15% (30%, 45%) more health
|Fix It Good
|27
|1 to 3
|You can repair armor and Power Armor to 130% (160%, 200%) of normal maximum condition
|Gunsmith
|11
|1 to 5
|Guns break 10% (20%, 30%, 40%, 50%) slower and can now you now craft Tier 1 (2, 3, 4, 5) guns
|Hacker
|4
|1
|Gain an additional hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced
|Licensed Plumber
|5
|1 to 3
|Your pipe weapons now break 20% (40%, 60%) more slowly and are cheaper to repair
|Makeshift Warrior
|9
|1 to 5
|Melee weapons break 10% (20%, 30%, 40%, 50%) slower and can now you now craft Tier 1 (2, 3, 4, 5) melee weapons
|Master Hacker
|38
|1
|Gain an additional hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced
|Nerd Rage!
|46
|1 to 3
|While below 20% health, gain 20 (30, 40) damage resist, 10% (15%, 20%) damage and 15% AP regen
|Pharmacist
|6
|1 to 3
|RadAway removes 30% (60%, twice) as much radation
|Portable Power
|49
|1 to 3
|All Power Armor parts and chassis weights are reduced by 25% (50%, 75%)
|Power Smith
|41
|1 to 3
|You can now craft advanced Power Armor mods, crafting power armor now costs fewer materials, and crafted Power Armor has improved durability
|Power Patcher
|44
|1 to 3
|Your Power ARmor breaks 20% (40%, 60%) more slowly and is cheaper to repair
|Power User
|50
|1 to 3
|Fusion Cores now last 30% (60%, twice as long) longer
|Robotics Expert
|48
|1 to 3
|Hack an enemy robot for 25% (50%, 75%) chance to pacify it
|Science
|20
|1 to 2
|You can now craft energy weapons, and you can craft Rank 1 energy mods
|Science Expert
|31
|1 to 2
|You can craft Rank 2 energy gun mods, and you can craft energy weapons at fewer costs
|Science Master
|43
|1 to 2
|You can craft rank 3 energy gun mods, and you can craft energy weapons with increased durability
|Scrapper
|13
|1
|Obtain more components when you scrap weapons and armor
|Stabilized
|36
|1 to 3
|In Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 15% (30%, 45%) armor
|Weapon Artisan
|40
|1 to 3
|You can repair any weapons to 130% (160%, 200%) of normal maximum condition
|Wrecking Ball
|29
|1 to 3
|You now deal 40% (80%, 120%) damage to workshop objects
Every Agility Perk in Fallout 76
These are all of the Agility-based perks you can find in Fallout 76.
|Agility Perk
|Perk Level
|Perk Ranks
|Perk Description
|Action Boy/ Action Girl
|2
|1 to 3
|Action Potions regenerate 15% (30%, 45%)
|Adrenaline
|49
|1 to 5
|Gain 6% (7%, 8%, 9%, 10%) damage for 30 seconds per kill, and duration refreshes with kills
|Ammosmith
|34
|1 to 2
|Produce 40% (80%) more rounds when crafting ammunition
|Born Survivor
|3
|1 to 3
|Falling below 20% (30%, 40%) health will automatically use a Stimpack, once every 20s
|Covert Operative
|27
|1 to 3
|Your ranged sneak attacks do 2.15x (2.3x, 2.5x) normal damage
|Dead Man Sprinting
|8
|1 to 2
|Sprint 10% (20%) faster at increased AP cost when your health is below 40% (50%)
|Dodgy
|45
|1 to 3
|Avoid 10% (20%, 30%) of incoming damage at the cost of 30 Action Points
|Enforcer
|30
|1 to 3
|Your shotgun gain 5% (10%, 15%) stagger chance and a 10% (20%, 30%) chance to cripple a limb
|Escape Artist
|35
|1
|Sneak to lose enemies and running no longer affects stealth to enter combat
|Evasive
|17
|1 to 3
|Earn AGI point adds 1 (2, 3) more Damage and Energy Resist 15 (30, 45)
|Expert Guerrilla
|25
|1 to 3
|Your automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Expert Gunslinger
|24
|1 to 3
|Your non-automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Goat Legs
|32
|1 to 2
|Take 40% (80%) less damage from falling
|Guerrilla
|10
|1 to 3
|Your automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Gun Fu
|50
|1 to 3
|V.A.T.S Swaps targets on kill with 10% damage, 20% to your next two, and then 30% to your next three targets
|Gun Runner
|4
|1 to 2
|Your running speed is increased by 10% (20%) when you have a pistol equipped
|Gunslinger
|6
|1 to 3
|Your non-automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Home Defense
|22
|1 to 3
|You can craft and disarm better (advanced, expert) traps and craft better (advanced, expert) turrets
|Light Footed
|38
|1
|While sneaking, you never trigger mines or floor-based traps
|Marathoner
|13
|1 to 3
|Sprinting consumes 20% (30%, 40%) fewer Action Points
|Master Guerrilla
|43
|1 to 3
|Your automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Master Gunslinger
|41
|1 to 3
|Your non-automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
|Mister Sandman
|37
|1 to 2
|At night your silenced weapons do an additional 25% (50%) sneak attack damage
|Modern Renegade
|18
|1 to 3
|Gain pistol hip fire accuracy and a 2% (3%, 4%) chance to cripple a limb
|Moving Target
|5
|1 to 3
|Gain 15 (30, 45) more damage and Energy Resistance while sprinting
|Ninja
|15
|1 to 3
|Your melee sneak attacks do 2.3x (2.6x, 3x) normal damage
|Packin’ Light
|9
|1 to 3
|Your pistols weigh 25% (50%, 75%) less
|Secret Agent
|47
|1 to 3
|Stealth Boys last twice (three times, four times) times as long
|Sneak
|20
|1 to 3
|You are 25% (50%, 75%) harder to detect while sneaking
|Thru-Hiker
|7
|1 to 3
|Food and drink weights are reduced by 30% (60%, 90%)
|White Knight
|39
|1 to 3
|Your armor breaks 20% (40%, 60%) more slowly and is cheaper to repair
Every Luck Perk in Fallout 76
Here are all of the Luck perks you can pick from in Fallout 76.
|Luck Perk
|Perk Level
|Perk Ranks
|Perk Description
|Better Criticals
|47
|1 to 3
|V.A.T.S. criticals now do 50% (75%, 100%) more damage
|Bloody Mess
|42
|1 to 3
|5% (10%, 15%) bonus damage means enemies may explode into gory red paste
|Can Do!
|7
|1 o 3
|40% (60%, 80%) chance to find an extra canned food when you search a food container
|Cap Collector
|16
|1 to 3
|You have a chance (better, more) bottle caps when opening a Caps Stash
|Class Freak
|46
|1 to 3
|The negative effects of your mutations are reduced by 25% (50%, 75%)
|Critical Savvy
|44
|1 to 3
|Critical Hits now only consume 85% (70%, 55%) of critical meter
|Curator
|19
|1
|The benefits of bobbleheads and magazines last twice as long
|Dry Nurse
|23
|1
|You have a 50% chance to keep your Stimpack when you revive another player
|Four Leaf Clover
|29
|1 to 3
|Each hit in V.A.T.S. has a chance to fil your Critical Meter
|Good with Salt
|9
|1 to 3
|Food in your inventory will spoil 30% (60%, 90%) slower
|Grim Reaper’s Sprint
|33
|1 to 3
|Any kill in V.A.T.S has a 15% (25%, 35%) chance to restore all Action Points
|Junk Shield
|10
|1 to 3
|Carry junk to gain up to 10 (20, 30) damage and energy resistance
|Last Laugh
|27
|1
|You drop a live grenade from your inventory when you die
|Luck of the Draw
|14
|1 to 3
|There’s a chance your weapon repairs when hitting an enemy
|Lucky Break
|24
|1 to 3
|There’s a chance your armor will repair itself when struck by an enemy
|Mysterious Savior
|49
|1 to 3
|A Mysterious Savior has the chance to appear to revive you after you’ve been downed
|Mysterious Stranger
|26
|1 to 3
|The Mysterious Stranger can appear when using V.A.T.S to give you a hand
|Mystery Meat
|12
|1 to 3
|Stimpacks have the chance to meat tissue, and if it has higher rads, it improves the chances
|One Gun Army
|31
|1 to 3
|Heavy guns gain a 4% (8%, 12%) chance to stagger and a 4% (8%, 12%) chance to cripple a limb
|Pharma Farma
|2
|1 to 3
|40% (60%, 80%) chance to find extra first aid chems when searching a Chems dispenser
|Psychopath
|21
|1 to 3
|Any kill in V.A.T.S has 5% (10%, 15%) chance to refill your critical meter
|Quick Hands
|40
|1 to 3
|Gain a 6% (12%, 18%) chance to instantly reload when your clip is empty
|Ricochet
|38
|1 to 3
|Get a 6% (12%, 18%) to deflect back some of the enemy’s ranged damage
|Scrounger
|3
|1 to 3
|40% (60%, 80%) chance to find extra amry when searching an ammo container
|Serendipity
|5
|1 to 3
|While below 35% health, gain a 15% (30%, 45%) chance to avoid damage
|Starched Genes
|30
|1 to 2
|Less chance for you to mutate from rads or from Radaway to cure mutations
|Storm Chaser
|35
|1 to 2
|Gain health regeneration when outside during a rain or Rad Storms
|Super Duper
|50
|1 to 3
|When you craft anything, there is a 10% (20%, 30%) chance you’ll get double the results
|Tormentor
|37
|1 to 3
|Your rifle attacks have a 5% (10%, 15%) chance of crippling a limb
|Woodchucker
|17
|1
|Collect twice as much from harvesting wood