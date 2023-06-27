All Fallout 76 Perks, Listed

There are over 200 perks for you to pick in Fallout 76, and this guide covers how each one works for your character.

When creating a character in Fallout 76, they can come with variety of unique perks that set them apart from others you encounter in the game. These perks are critical to creating a powerful character set to survive the horrendous wasteland awaiting them, purely driven by survival.

These perks are broken up into unique categories determined by SPECIAL, the many attributes you can acquire in Fallout 76, featured in other Fallout games. In this guide, we’re going to cover every perk you can get in Fallout 76 and how they work in the game.

Every Perk in Fallout 76 & How They Work

There are seven attribute categories in Fallout 76: Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. There are unique perks for each category, and you can mix and match these combinations based on your character’s attribute score.

There are over 200 perks you can unlock in Fallout 76. How you equip them to your character comes down to the value of the Perk card and the level of a character’s attribute. For example, if my character has a level 20 Strength value, the ‘S’ in SPECIAL, then I can equip the first level of the Barbarian Perk, a level 14 perk, and Traveling Pharmacy, which is a level 3 perk.

My character cannot exceed grabbing perks beyond level 20, but if my attribute score goes up, I can add more Perk cards and make more powerful combinations. This all comes down to leveling up those attributes and playing Fallout 76 more. Unfortunately, a limited number of perk points are available, forcing everyone to choose wisely for any character.

Cards with similar stats stack. For example, Gladiator increases your character’s one-handed attacks by 10%, as does Expert Gladiator. Having the base versions of these cards on your character increases their one-handed attacks by 20%.

All SPECIAL Perks in Fallout 76

Every Strength Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the Strength perks you can pick from in Fallout 76.

Strength PerkPerk LevelPerk RanksPerk Description
Bandolier221 to 2Ballistic weapon ammo weight decreases by 45%, and then 90%
Barbarian131 to 3Every point of Strength adds 2 (3, 4) damage resistance, but not when wearing Power Armor.
Basher111 to 2Gun bashing does +25% (50%) damage with a 5% (10%) chance to cripple the opponent.
Bear Arms351 to 3Heavy guns weigh 30% (60%, 90%) less
Blocker211 to 3Take 15% (30%, 45%) less damage from your opponents’ melee attacks
Bullet Shield291 to 3Gain 20 (40, 60) Damage Resistance whenever firing a Heavy Gun
Expert Gladiator201 to 3All one-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Expert Heavy Gunner401 to 3Your non-explosive heavy guns do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Expert Shotgunner231 to 3All shotguns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Expert Slugger241 to 3All two-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Full Charge331 to 2Sprinting in Power Armor now only consumes half (or zero) extra Fusion Core energy while wearing a Power Suit
Gladiator21 to 3Your one-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage.
Heavy Gunner301 to 3Your non-explosive heavy guns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Incisor341 to 3Your melee attacks now ignore 25% (50%, 75%) of an opponent’s armor during battle
Iron Fist51 to 3All punching attacks now do 10% (15%, 20%) damage against enemies
Lock and Load371 to 3Heavy guns now reload 10% (20%, 30%) faster
Martial Artist161 to 3Your melee weapons now weigh 20% (40%, 60%) less and you can swing them 10% (20%, 30%) faster in combat
Master Gladiator431 to 3Your one-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage.
Master Shotgunner451 to 3All shotguns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Master Slugger481 to 3All two-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Ordnance Express31 1 to 3Explosives now weigh 30% (60%, 90%) less
Pack Rat71 to 3The weight of all junk items is reduced by 25% (50%, 75%) on your character
Pain Train411 to 3Damage (Smash, Devastate) and stagger enemies by sprinting into them while wearing Power Armor on your character
Scattershot181 to 3Shotguns now weigh 30% (60%, 90%) on your character, and you can reload them 10% (20%, 30%) faster
Shotgunner101 to 3All shotguns now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Slugger61 to 3All two-handed melee weapons now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Strong Back261 to 4Gain 10 (20, 30, 40) carry weight on your character
Sturdy Frame131 to 2Armor weighs 25% (50%) less on your character
Traveling Pharmacy31 to 3Weights of all Chems are reduced by 30% (60%, 90%)

Every Perception Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the Perception Perks you can find in Fallout 76.

Perception PerkPerk LevelPerk RanksPerk Description
Archer81 to 3Your bows and crossbows now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage in combat
Awareness271You can view a target’s specific damage resistance while in the V.A.T.S menu
Bow before me1 to 3Your bows and crossbows ignore 12% (24%, 36%) armor and have a 3% (6%, 9%) chance to stagger an opponent
Butcher’s Bounty31 to 3There’s a 40% (60%, 80%) chance to find extra meat when searching an animal corpse after defeating them
Commando151 to 3Basic Combat Training means automatically rifles now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Concentrated Fire21 to 3V.A.T.S targets limbs, and focus fire gains more accuracy and damage per shot while using it
Crack Shot71 to 3All pistols now work at 10% (20%, 30%) more range and provide more accuracy while aiming down sights
Expert Archer201 to 3Your bows and crossbows now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage in combat
Expert Commando251 to 3Basic Combat Training means automatically rifles now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Expert Rifleman201 to 3All non-automatic rifles can now do 10% (20%, 30%) more damage in combat
Exterminator141 to 3Your attacks ignore 25% (50%, 75%) of any insect in Fallout 76
Fire in the Hole381 to 3You can now see a throwing arc when tossing throwing weapons, and they fly 15% (30%, 50%) further
Fortune Finder221There is now directional audio when in range of a Caps Stash
Glow Sight331 to 3You now deal 20% (40%, 60%) damage to glowing enemies
Green Thumb41Reap twice as much when harvesting from flora
Grenadier351 to 2All explosives now detonate with a 50% (twice as much) radius after using them
Ground Pounder181 to 3Automatic rifles can now reload 10% (20%, 30%) faster and have increased hip fire accuracy
Long Shot371 to 3Your rifles have 10% (20%, 30%) more range and have increased accuracy while aiming down sights
Mater Archer421 to 3Your bows and crossbows now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage in combat
Master Commando451 to 3Basic Combat Training means automatically rifles now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Master Picklock401Gain an additional lockpicking still and the “sweet spot” is now 10% larger
Master Rifleman421 to 3All non-automatic rifles can now do 10% (20%, 30%) more damage in combat
Night Eyes471Gain night vision when sneaking around from 6 PM to 6 AM
Night Person241 to 3Gain 1 (2, 3) Intelligence and 1 (2, 3) Perception between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM
Pannapictagraphist121You hear directional audio when in range of a Magazine
Percepti-bobble161You hear directional audio when in range of a Bobblehead
Picklock51Gain an additional lockpicking still and the “sweet spot” is now 10% larger
Refractor321 to 4Gain 10 (20, 30, 40) Energy Resistance
Rifleman81 to 3All non-automatic rifles can now do 10% (20%, 30%) more damage in combat
Skeet Shooter101 to 3Your shotguns have improved accuracy and spread
Sniper281 to 3Gain improved control and hold your breath 25% (50%, 75%) longer while aiming down scopes
Tank Killer301 to 3Your rifles and pistols ignore 12% (24%, 36%) armor and have a 3% (6%, 9%) chance to stagger

Every Endurance Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the perks you can use in the Endurance SPECIAL category in Fallout 76.

Endurance PerkPerk LevelPerk RanksPerk Description
Adamantium Skeleton211 to 3Your limb damage is reduced by 30% (60%, completely removed)
All Night Long411 to 3Hunger and Thirst grow 20% (40%, 60%) slower when it’s night
Aquaboy / Aquagirl261You no longer take Rad damage from swimming and can breathe underwater
Cannibal151 to 3Eating Human, Ghoul, Super Mutant, Scorched, or Mole Miner courses restores health and hunger
Chem Fiend231 to 3Any chems you take last for 30% (60%, 100%) longer
Chem Resistant431 to 2You’re half as likely to get addicted when consuming Chems/You are completely immune to getting chem addiction
Cola Nut141 to 2Nuka-Cola products are now twice (three times) as beneficial
Dromedary31 to 3All drinks quench thirst by an additional 25% (50%, 75%)
Fireproof271 to 3Take 15% (30%, 40%) less damage from explosions and flame attacks
Ghoulish361 to 3Raditional now regenerates your lost health
Good Doggy81Eating dog food is now three times as beneficial
Hydro Fix111 to 2Chems generate 50% (0) less thirst
Homebody191 to 2Gain more health and limb regeneration while in your camp or workshop
Iron Stomach41 to 3Your chance of catching a disease from food is reduced by 30% (60%, 90%)
Ironclad301 to 5Gain 10 (20, 30, 40, 50) Damage and Energy resistance while not wearing Power Armor
Lead Belly21 to 3You now take 30% (60%, no radiation) less radiation from eating or drinking
Life Giver501 to 3Gain a total of 15 (30, 45) maximum health
Munchy Resistance171 to 2Using chems induces 50% (no hunger) less hunger
Natural Resistance101 to 3You are 30% (60%, 90%) less likely to catch a disease from the environment
Nocturnal Fortitude311 to 2Gain 20 (40) maximum health between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM
Photosynthetic471 to 2Gain health regen between the hours of 6 AM to 6 PM
Professional Drinker391There’s no chance you’ll get addicted to alcohol
Rad Resistant341 to 410 (20, 30, 40) additional Radiation resistance
Radicool381The greater your rads, the greater your strength
Rejuvenated121 to 2You gain increased benefits from being Well Fed or Well Hydrated
Revenant321 to 2Gain a 25% (50%) damage bonus for two minutes when a player revives you
Slow Metabolizer51 to 3All food satisfies hunger by an additional 25% (50%, 75%)
Solar Powered221 to 3Gain 1 (2, 3), Strength and Endurance between the hours of 6 AM to 6 PM
Sun Kissed451 to 2Regen radiation damage between the hours of 6 AM to 6 PM
Thirst Quencher61 to 3Drinking any liquid has a 30% (60%, 90%) reduced chance of causing a disease
Vaccinated161 to 3The chance of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 30% (60%, 90%)

Every Charisma Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the Charisma Perks you can choose from in Fallout 76.

Charisma PerkPerk LevelPerk RanksPerk Description
Animal Friend301 to 3Aim your gun at any Animal below your level for 25% (50%, 75%) for a chance to pacify it
Anti-Epidemic341 to 2Your disease cures have a 50% (always cure) to cure the disease on nearby teammates
Bloodsucker111 to 3Bloodpacks now satisfy third, no longer irridiate, and heal 50% (100%, 150%) more
Bodyguards51 to 4Gain 6 (8, 10, 12) Damage and energy resistance (max 18, 24, 30, 36) for each teammate, but not to you
E.M.T91 to 3Players you revive come back with health regen for 15 (30, 60) seconds
Field Surgeon151Stimpaks and Radaway will now work much more quickly
Friendly Fire481 to 3Teammates hit by your flame weapons regen their health
Happy Camper31 to 2Hunger and thirst grow 40% (80%) more when in camp or in a team workshop
Happy-Go-Lucky171 to 2Your luck is increased by 2 (3) while under the influence of alcohol
Hard Bargain71 to 3Buying and selling prices at vendors are better
Healing Hands281Players you review are cured of all Rads
Injector191 to 3Players you revive have 6 (12, 18) more action potion regen for 10 minutes
Inspirational21 to 3When you are on a team, gain 5% (10%, 15%) more XP
Lone Wanderer41 to 3When adventuring alone, take 10% (15%, 20%) less damage and gain 10% (20%, 30% more AP regen
Magnetic Personality131 to 2Gain 1 (2) Charisma for each teammate, but not yourself
Overly Generous321 to 2Rads increase your chance to inflict 25 (50% Rads with a melee attack
Party Boy/ Party Girl241 to 2The effects of alcohol are double (tripled)
Philanthropist391 to 3Restore some of your teammates hunger and thirst when you eat or drink
Quack Surgeon221Revive other players with Liquor
Rad Sponge441 to 3When affected by rads, you periodically heal 80 (140, 200) rads on a nearby teammate
Spiritual Healer361 to 3You regenerate health for 5 (7, 10) seconds after reviving another player
Squad Maneuvers371 to 2Run 10% (20%) faster when part of a team
Strange in Numbers421Positive mutation effects are 25% stronger if teammates are mutated too
Suppressor401 to 3Reduce your target’s damage output by 10% (20%, 30%) for two seconds after you attack
Team Medic201 to 3Your stimpacks now also heal nearby teammates for 50% (75%, 100%) of their strength
Tenderizer461 to 3Make your target receive 5% (7%, 10%), more damage for 5 (7, 10) seconds after you attack
Travel Agent261You pay 30% fewer Caps when fast traveling
Wasteland Whisperer501 to 3Aim your gun at a creature below your level for a 25% (50%, 75%) chance to pacify it.

Every Intelligence Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the Intelligence-based perks you can find in Fallout 76.

Intelligence PerksPerk LevelPerk RanksPerk Description
Armorer151 to 3You can craft advanced armor mods, crafting armor now costs fewer materials, and crafted armor has improved durability
Batteries Included281 to 3Energy weapon ammo weighs 30% (60%, 90%) less
Chemist341You can get double the quantity when you craft chems
Contractor181 to 2Crafting workshop items now costs 25% (50%) fewer materials
Demolition Expert101 to 5Your explosives now do 20% (30%, 40%, 50%, 60%) more damage
Expert Hacker221Gain an additional hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced
First Aid21 to 3Stimpacks restore 15% (30%, 45%) more health
Fix It Good271 to 3You can repair armor and Power Armor to 130% (160%, 200%) of normal maximum condition
Gunsmith111 to 5Guns break 10% (20%, 30%, 40%, 50%) slower and can now you now craft Tier 1 (2, 3, 4, 5) guns
Hacker41Gain an additional hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced
Licensed Plumber51 to 3Your pipe weapons now break 20% (40%, 60%) more slowly and are cheaper to repair
Makeshift Warrior91 to 5Melee weapons break 10% (20%, 30%, 40%, 50%) slower and can now you now craft Tier 1 (2, 3, 4, 5) melee weapons
Master Hacker381Gain an additional hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced
Nerd Rage!461 to 3While below 20% health, gain 20 (30, 40) damage resist, 10% (15%, 20%) damage and 15% AP regen
Pharmacist61 to 3RadAway removes 30% (60%, twice) as much radation
Portable Power491 to 3All Power Armor parts and chassis weights are reduced by 25% (50%, 75%)
Power Smith411 to 3You can now craft advanced Power Armor mods, crafting power armor now costs fewer materials, and crafted Power Armor has improved durability
Power Patcher441 to 3Your Power ARmor breaks 20% (40%, 60%) more slowly and is cheaper to repair
Power User501 to 3Fusion Cores now last 30% (60%, twice as long) longer
Robotics Expert481 to 3Hack an enemy robot for 25% (50%, 75%) chance to pacify it
Science201 to 2You can now craft energy weapons, and you can craft Rank 1 energy mods
Science Expert311 to 2You can craft Rank 2 energy gun mods, and you can craft energy weapons at fewer costs
Science Master431 to 2You can craft rank 3 energy gun mods, and you can craft energy weapons with increased durability
Scrapper131Obtain more components when you scrap weapons and armor
Stabilized361 to 3In Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 15% (30%, 45%) armor
Weapon Artisan401 to 3You can repair any weapons to 130% (160%, 200%) of normal maximum condition
Wrecking Ball291 to 3You now deal 40% (80%, 120%) damage to workshop objects

Every Agility Perk in Fallout 76

These are all of the Agility-based perks you can find in Fallout 76.

Agility PerkPerk LevelPerk RanksPerk Description
Action Boy/ Action Girl21 to 3Action Potions regenerate 15% (30%, 45%)
Adrenaline491 to 5Gain 6% (7%, 8%, 9%, 10%) damage for 30 seconds per kill, and duration refreshes with kills
Ammosmith341 to 2Produce 40% (80%) more rounds when crafting ammunition
Born Survivor31 to 3Falling below 20% (30%, 40%) health will automatically use a Stimpack, once every 20s
Covert Operative271 to 3Your ranged sneak attacks do 2.15x (2.3x, 2.5x) normal damage
Dead Man Sprinting81 to 2Sprint 10% (20%) faster at increased AP cost when your health is below 40% (50%)
Dodgy451 to 3Avoid 10% (20%, 30%) of incoming damage at the cost of 30 Action Points
Enforcer301 to 3Your shotgun gain 5% (10%, 15%) stagger chance and a 10% (20%, 30%) chance to cripple a limb
Escape Artist351Sneak to lose enemies and running no longer affects stealth to enter combat
Evasive171 to 3Earn AGI point adds 1 (2, 3) more Damage and Energy Resist 15 (30, 45)
Expert Guerrilla251 to 3Your automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Expert Gunslinger241 to 3Your non-automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Goat Legs321 to 2Take 40% (80%) less damage from falling
Guerrilla101 to 3Your automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Gun Fu501 to 3V.A.T.S Swaps targets on kill with 10% damage, 20% to your next two, and then 30% to your next three targets
Gun Runner41 to 2Your running speed is increased by 10% (20%) when you have a pistol equipped
Gunslinger61 to 3Your non-automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Home Defense221 to 3You can craft and disarm better (advanced, expert) traps and craft better (advanced, expert) turrets
Light Footed381While sneaking, you never trigger mines or floor-based traps
Marathoner131 to 3Sprinting consumes 20% (30%, 40%) fewer Action Points
Master Guerrilla431 to 3Your automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Master Gunslinger411 to 3Your non-automatic pistols now do 10% (15%, 20%) more damage
Mister Sandman371 to 2At night your silenced weapons do an additional 25% (50%) sneak attack damage
Modern Renegade181 to 3Gain pistol hip fire accuracy and a 2% (3%, 4%) chance to cripple a limb
Moving Target51 to 3Gain 15 (30, 45) more damage and Energy Resistance while sprinting
Ninja151 to 3Your melee sneak attacks do 2.3x (2.6x, 3x) normal damage
Packin’ Light91 to 3Your pistols weigh 25% (50%, 75%) less
Secret Agent471 to 3Stealth Boys last twice (three times, four times) times as long
Sneak201 to 3You are 25% (50%, 75%) harder to detect while sneaking
Thru-Hiker71 to 3Food and drink weights are reduced by 30% (60%, 90%)
White Knight391 to 3Your armor breaks 20% (40%, 60%) more slowly and is cheaper to repair

Every Luck Perk in Fallout 76

Here are all of the Luck perks you can pick from in Fallout 76.

Luck PerkPerk LevelPerk RanksPerk Description
Better Criticals471 to 3V.A.T.S. criticals now do 50% (75%, 100%) more damage
Bloody Mess421 to 35% (10%, 15%) bonus damage means enemies may explode into gory red paste
Can Do!71 o 340% (60%, 80%) chance to find an extra canned food when you search a food container
Cap Collector161 to 3You have a chance (better, more) bottle caps when opening a Caps Stash
Class Freak461 to 3The negative effects of your mutations are reduced by 25% (50%, 75%)
Critical Savvy441 to 3Critical Hits now only consume 85% (70%, 55%) of critical meter
Curator191The benefits of bobbleheads and magazines last twice as long
Dry Nurse231 You have a 50% chance to keep your Stimpack when you revive another player
Four Leaf Clover291 to 3Each hit in V.A.T.S. has a chance to fil your Critical Meter
Good with Salt91 to 3Food in your inventory will spoil 30% (60%, 90%) slower
Grim Reaper’s Sprint331 to 3Any kill in V.A.T.S has a 15% (25%, 35%) chance to restore all Action Points
Junk Shield101 to 3Carry junk to gain up to 10 (20, 30) damage and energy resistance
Last Laugh271You drop a live grenade from your inventory when you die
Luck of the Draw141 to 3There’s a chance your weapon repairs when hitting an enemy
Lucky Break241 to 3There’s a chance your armor will repair itself when struck by an enemy
Mysterious Savior491 to 3A Mysterious Savior has the chance to appear to revive you after you’ve been downed
Mysterious Stranger261 to 3The Mysterious Stranger can appear when using V.A.T.S to give you a hand
Mystery Meat121 to 3Stimpacks have the chance to meat tissue, and if it has higher rads, it improves the chances
One Gun Army311 to 3Heavy guns gain a 4% (8%, 12%) chance to stagger and a 4% (8%, 12%) chance to cripple a limb
Pharma Farma21 to 340% (60%, 80%) chance to find extra first aid chems when searching a Chems dispenser
Psychopath211 to 3Any kill in V.A.T.S has 5% (10%, 15%) chance to refill your critical meter
Quick Hands401 to 3Gain a 6% (12%, 18%) chance to instantly reload when your clip is empty
Ricochet381 to 3Get a 6% (12%, 18%) to deflect back some of the enemy’s ranged damage
Scrounger31 to 340% (60%, 80%) chance to find extra amry when searching an ammo container
Serendipity51 to 3While below 35% health, gain a 15% (30%, 45%) chance to avoid damage
Starched Genes301 to 2Less chance for you to mutate from rads or from Radaway to cure mutations
Storm Chaser351 to 2Gain health regeneration when outside during a rain or Rad Storms
Super Duper501 to 3When you craft anything, there is a 10% (20%, 30%) chance you’ll get double the results
Tormentor371 to 3Your rifle attacks have a 5% (10%, 15%) chance of crippling a limb
Woodchucker171Collect twice as much from harvesting wood

