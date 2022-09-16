All Field Upgrades available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta
What will you bring with you to the battleground?
Field Upgrades are vital to your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 loadout. These will provide multiple benefits to you during a match, and there are several for you to choose from, with more to unlock as you level up. These Field Upgrades are ones you need to manually turn on for you to gain its benefits. This guide covers all Field Upgrades available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Beta.
Every Field Upgrade you can use in MW 2 Beta
There are 15 Field Upgrades for you to pick from in MW 2. Each has a distinct advantage you can use or provide to your team to conquer the enemy. You will have the chance to add them to your loadout when you unlock Gunsmith 2.0 and reach level four on your profile.
These are all the Field Upgrades you can pick from in MW 2.
- Anti-Armor Rounds
- Provides weapon ammo that will do more damage to armored targets, such as vehicles, body armor, targets behind cover, and certain equipment
- Battle Rage
- A stimulant used to increase your health regeneration, Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed and gives you resistance to Tactical Equipment
- DDOS
- This item detects and destroys enemy-placed equipment
- Dead Silence
- It makes your footsteps silent, and your Gun, Melee, and Throwing Knife kills reresh the duration of this effect
- Deployable cover
- Places a large piece of ballistic cover for you to use
- Inflatable Decoy
- A Proximity activated decoy mine that creates an inflatable soldier made to confuse the enemy
- Loadout Drop
- Summons a team-based loadout crate. This has limited uses
- Munitions Box
- Places down a box of ammo and equipment refresh for you and your team
- Portable Radar
- A small radar that sends out a ping, detecting nearby foes
- Recon Drone
- A remote-controlled drop that comes with manual and auto marking functions
- Smoke Airdrop
- Summons multiple drones to a specific position, creating a wall of smoke
- Suppression Mine
- A mine that, when triggered creates a sharp noise, disrupting enemy movement and distorting their vision
- Tactical Camera
- A deployable camera that allows you to mark enemies. If you are not using it, the camera will release a sound when enemies are near it
- Tactical Insertion
- When placed, allows you to spawn at a specific location on the map. However, it will not work in game modes where players only have one life
- Trophy System
- A deployable defense system that destroys three nearby pieces of equipment or projectiles.