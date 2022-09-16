All Field Upgrades available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

Field Upgrades are vital to your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 loadout. These will provide multiple benefits to you during a match, and there are several for you to choose from, with more to unlock as you level up. These Field Upgrades are ones you need to manually turn on for you to gain its benefits. This guide covers all Field Upgrades available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Beta.

Every Field Upgrade you can use in MW 2 Beta

There are 15 Field Upgrades for you to pick from in MW 2. Each has a distinct advantage you can use or provide to your team to conquer the enemy. You will have the chance to add them to your loadout when you unlock Gunsmith 2.0 and reach level four on your profile.

Related: Will rewards and progress from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta transfer to the full game?

These are all the Field Upgrades you can pick from in MW 2.