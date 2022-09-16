The Gunsmith has received a massive update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is called Gunsmith 2.0. The development team wanted players to feel as if they were in an actual gunsmithing workshop, changing the interface, improving the look of the layout and aesthetics, and giving players plenty of customization for their weapons. Gunsmith 2.0 will be available in the MW2 Beta. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Gunsmith 2.0 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

How to get Gunsmith 2.0 in MW2 Beta

The Gunsmith 2.0 will appear when Custom Loadouts become available when you reach level four. You can do this after several Multiplayer matches, which means you will want to jump into the game and work through Quick Play, Prisoner Rescue, or Knock Out. Playing one of these three modes will level up your progression, and you can begin customizing your loadouts when you reach this point.

How Gunsmith 2.0 works in MW2 Beta

The Gunsmith 2.0 location will be where you customize every weapon you use in Modern Warfare 2. You can change the weapon’s appearance and attachments, and you can view the stats before taking it into combat. You will want to visit this location often as you level up a weapon, changing the various attachments for better choices and improvements.

When MW2 fully releases, we can expect much more customization and choices available to everyone. In addition, more weapons will arrive as MW2 grows larger and the various seasons begin to release.