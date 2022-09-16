Will rewards and progress from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta transfer to the full game?

The beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gives the community a chance to try out the game before it officially releases, trying out a handful of the multiplayer game modes, some of the weapons, and checking out the balance. Call of Duty has had multiplayer betas before, and you can level up your account before the game releases. Will your rewards and progress carry over from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s beta and transfer to the full game?

Does Call of Duty: MW 2 beta rewards carry over?

We can confirm that any rewards and progress you make on your profile during the MW2 beta will not carry over into the full game. This has been the case for the previous Call of Duty betas, and it continues to be true for the latest one. The developers typically do this to ensure everyone has the chance to level up and progress when the game is available to everyone at the same time, not exclusive to pre-orders or those who grab the largest editions.

The news might disappoint Call of Duty fans who are working their way through the MW2 beta. However, it’s been this way for years now, and it makes sense to ensure anyone who plans to play the game on the first day will have a similar arsenal.

Even though any progress you make during this beta won’t carry over, there will be plenty of opportunities to make leveling up easier. There will be XP bonuses, weapon XP bonuses, limited-time events, and much more when MW2 officially launches, available to everyone who plays the game.