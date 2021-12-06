All Fish in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The fishing mechanic was introduced in Chapter 2 of Fortnite and has become a pivotal part of the Battle Royale. Fish are considered consumable items in the game that grant players special abilities, weapons, materials, and ammo. Since Chapter 3, Season 1 of Fortnite, has kickstarted, we’ve compiled a list of all the fishes available in the game.

Orange Flopper

Green Flopper

Blue Flopper

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Black Striped Shield Fish

Green Shield Fish

Pink Shield Fish

Light Blue Shield Fish

Blue Slurpfish

Yellow Slurpfish

Purple Slurpfish

Black Slurpfish

White Slurpfish

Light Blue Small Fry

Tan Small Fry

Purple Top Small Fry

Black Small Fry

Blue Small Fry

Molten Spicy Fish

Drift Spicy Fish

White Spotted Spicy Fish

Southern Spicy Fish

Sky Blue Spicy Fish

Slurp Jellyfish

Peely Jellyfish

Purple Jellyfish

Dark Vanguard Jellyfish

Cuddle Jellyfish

There are a total of 28 fish as of now. This is relatively a small lineup compared to the previous season, where we had 55, which was later reduced to 33 fish in total. However, since it has been confirmed that the season wil last for 108 days, more fish will likely be added in future. One thing to note is that the fishing feature doesn’t work in the Battle Lab anymore, so players can only fish in classic games.