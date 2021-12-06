All Fish in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
The fishing dex has been reduced.
The fishing mechanic was introduced in Chapter 2 of Fortnite and has become a pivotal part of the Battle Royale. Fish are considered consumable items in the game that grant players special abilities, weapons, materials, and ammo. Since Chapter 3, Season 1 of Fortnite, has kickstarted, we’ve compiled a list of all the fishes available in the game.
- Orange Flopper
- Green Flopper
- Blue Flopper
- Black and Blue Shield Fish
- Black Striped Shield Fish
- Green Shield Fish
- Pink Shield Fish
- Light Blue Shield Fish
- Blue Slurpfish
- Yellow Slurpfish
- Purple Slurpfish
- Black Slurpfish
- White Slurpfish
- Light Blue Small Fry
- Tan Small Fry
- Purple Top Small Fry
- Black Small Fry
- Blue Small Fry
- Molten Spicy Fish
- Drift Spicy Fish
- White Spotted Spicy Fish
- Southern Spicy Fish
- Sky Blue Spicy Fish
- Slurp Jellyfish
- Peely Jellyfish
- Purple Jellyfish
- Dark Vanguard Jellyfish
- Cuddle Jellyfish
There are a total of 28 fish as of now. This is relatively a small lineup compared to the previous season, where we had 55, which was later reduced to 33 fish in total. However, since it has been confirmed that the season wil last for 108 days, more fish will likely be added in future. One thing to note is that the fishing feature doesn’t work in the Battle Lab anymore, so players can only fish in classic games.