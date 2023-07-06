Stardew Valley Fishing – All Fish & Where To Catch Them
There are multiple fish for you to catch in Stardew Valley, and they appear in different locations. This guide covers where to find them all.
Fish are a great resource to utilize in Stardew Valley. They are all over the place, and several of them are required to complete the Community Center. In addition, they’re excellent for selling on the open market, or by using them in dishes.
The times and locations for tracking down these fish are challenging. You need to discover this on your own by monitoring their behavior, or by learning them from a large list. We have all of that information detailed for you, making it easy to know where you need to go. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Fish and their locations in Stardew Valley.
Where to Find Every Fish Location in Stardew Valley
The fish in Stardew Valley are extremely useful. You can capture them to place into fish ponds, provide them as gifts to residents of the town, or sell them directly to the market for a good profit. There are a variety of different fish available in the game, and you can find them in different parts of the map, and at specific times of the year.
These are all of the fish you can find in Stardew Valley, and where you can find them in the game. You won’t be able to find them in every season, so you may need to wait several weeks before they can appear.
|Fish
|Location
|Time
|Albacore
|Ocean
|Fall 6am to 11am
Winter 6pm to 2am
|Anchovy
|Ocean
|Spring
Fall
|Blue Discus
|Ginger Island
Pond and Rivers
|All year
|Bream
|River
Town+Forest
|All year, 6pm to 2 am during
|Blobfish
|Submarine ride
|Night Market
|River (town and forest)
|All year
|Bullhead
|Mountain lake
|All year
|Carp
|Mountain lake
Secret Woods
Ponds
Sewers
|All year
|Catfish
|River (town and forest)
Secret Woods
Pond
Witch’s Swamp
|All year, 6am to 12am
|Chub
|River (forest)
Mountain lake
|All year
|Clam
|Ocean
|Crab pot
|Cockle
|Ocean
|Crab pot
|Crab
|Ocean
|Crab pot
|Crayfish
|Fresh water
|Crab pot
|Dorado
|River (forest)
|Summer 6am to 7pm
|Eel
|Ocean
|Spring, Fall 4pm to 2am
|Flounder
|Ocean
|Spring, Summer 4pm to 2am
|Ghostfish
|Mines (levels 20 and 60)
Ghost drops
|All year
|Halibut
|Ocean
|Spring, Summer, Winter
6am to 11am, 7pm to 2am
|Herring
|Ocean
|Spring and Winter
|Ice Pip
|Mines (levels 60)
|All year (must be level five fishing)
|Largemouth Bass
|Mountain lake
|All year
|Lava Eel
|Mine (level 100)
|All year (must be level seven fishing)
|Lingcod
|River (town and forest)
Mountain lake
|Winter
|Lionfish
|Ginger Island
Ocean
|All Seasons
|Lobster
|Ocean
|Crab pot
|Midnight Carp
| Mountain lake
Cindersap forest pond
|Fall, Winter 10pm to 2am
|Midnight Squid
|Submarine ride
|Night Market
|Mussel
|Ocean
|Crab pot
|Octopus
|Ocean
|Summer 6am to 1pm
|Oyster
|Ocean
|Crab pot
|Perch
|River (town and forest)
Forest pond
Mountain lake
|Winter
|Periwinkle
|Fresh water
|Crab pot
|Pike
|River (town and forest)
Forest pond
|Summer, Winter
|Pufferfish
|Ocean
Ginger Island
|Summer 12pm to 4pm
All Seasons on Ginger Island
|Rainbow Trout
|River (town and forest)
Mountain lake
|Summer 6am to 7pm
|Red Mullet
|Ocean
|Summer, Winter 6am to 7pm
|Red Snapper
|Ocean
|Summer, Fall, Winter (using rain totem)
6am to 7pm
|Salmon
|River (town and forest)
|Fall 6am to 7pm
|Sand Fish
|The desert
|All year 6am to 8pm
|Sardine
|Ocean
|Spring, Fall, Winter 6am to 7pm
|Scorpion Carp
|The desert
|All year (must be level four fishing)
6am to 8pm
|Sea Cucumber
|Ocean
|Fall, Winter 6am to 7pm
|Shad
|River (town and forest)
|Spring, Summer, Fall
9am to 2pm
|Shrimp
|Ocean
|Crab pot
|Slimejack
|Mutant Bug Lair
|All year
|Smallmouth Bass
|River (town)
Forest pond
|All year
|Snail
|Freshwater
|Crab pot
|Spook Fish
|Submarine Ride
|Night Market
|Squid
|Ocean
|Winter 6pm to 2am
|Stingray
|Pirate Cove on Ginger Island
|All Year
|Stonefish
|Mines (level 20)
|All year (must be fishing level three)
|Sturgeon
|Mountain lake
|Summer, Winter 6am to 7pm
|Sunfish
|River (town and forest)
|Spring, Summer 6am to 7pm
|Super cucumber
|Ocean
|Summer, Fall 6pm to 2am
|Tiger Trout
|River (town and forest)
|Fall, Winter 6am to 7pm
|Tilapia
|Ocean
|Summer, Fall 6am to 2pm
|Tuna
|Ocean
|Summer, Fall 6am to 7pm
|Void Salmon
|Witch’s Swamp
|All year
|Walleye
|River (town and forest)
Forest pond
Mountain lake
|Fall, Winter (with rain totem)
12pm to 2am
|Woodskip
|Secret woods
Pond
Forest farm
|All year
Legendary Fish
These are the most difficult and elusive fish in the game. You can only catch legendary fish once per save file, so after you capture one of these five you cannot catch them again.
|Fish
|Location
|Time
|Angler
|North of Jojamart
|Fall (must be fishing level three)
|Crimsonfish
|On the beach, east pier
|Summer (must be fishing level five)
|Glacierfish
|Cindersap Forest, south end
|Winter (must be fishing level six)
|Glacierfish Jr.
|South end of Arrowhead Island
|All Year
|Legend
|Mountain Lake, near the log
|Spring (must be fishing level 10)
|Legend II
|The Mountain Lake near the log
|All Year
|Ms. Angler
|North of JojaMart
|All Year
|Mutant Carp
|The Sewers
|All year
|Radioactive Carp
|The Sewers
|All Year
|Son of Crimsonfish
|East pier of The Beach
|All Year