Stardew Valley Fishing – All Fish & Where To Catch Them

Fish are a great resource to utilize in Stardew Valley. They are all over the place, and several of them are required to complete the Community Center. In addition, they’re excellent for selling on the open market, or by using them in dishes.

The times and locations for tracking down these fish are challenging. You need to discover this on your own by monitoring their behavior, or by learning them from a large list. We have all of that information detailed for you, making it easy to know where you need to go. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Fish and their locations in Stardew Valley.

Where to Find Every Fish Location in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fish in Stardew Valley are extremely useful. You can capture them to place into fish ponds, provide them as gifts to residents of the town, or sell them directly to the market for a good profit. There are a variety of different fish available in the game, and you can find them in different parts of the map, and at specific times of the year.

These are all of the fish you can find in Stardew Valley, and where you can find them in the game. You won’t be able to find them in every season, so you may need to wait several weeks before they can appear.

Fish Location Time Albacore Ocean Fall 6am to 11am

Winter 6pm to 2am Anchovy Ocean Spring

Fall Blue Discus Ginger Island

Pond and Rivers All year Bream River

Town+Forest All year, 6pm to 2 am during Blobfish Submarine ride Night Market Bream River (town and forest) All year Bullhead Mountain lake All year Carp Mountain lake

Secret Woods

Ponds

Sewers All year

Catfish River (town and forest)

Secret Woods

Pond

Witch’s Swamp All year, 6am to 12am Chub River (forest)

Mountain lake All year Clam Ocean Crab pot Cockle Ocean Crab pot Crab Ocean Crab pot Crayfish Fresh water Crab pot Dorado River (forest) Summer 6am to 7pm Eel Ocean Spring, Fall 4pm to 2am Flounder Ocean Spring, Summer 4pm to 2am Ghostfish Mines (levels 20 and 60)

Ghost drops All year Halibut Ocean Spring, Summer, Winter

6am to 11am, 7pm to 2am Herring Ocean Spring and Winter Ice Pip Mines (levels 60) All year (must be level five fishing) Largemouth Bass Mountain lake All year Lava Eel Mine (level 100) All year (must be level seven fishing) Lingcod River (town and forest)

Mountain lake Winter Lionfish Ginger Island

Ocean All Seasons Lobster Ocean Crab pot Midnight Carp Mountain lake

Cindersap forest pond Fall, Winter 10pm to 2am Midnight Squid Submarine ride Night Market Mussel Ocean Crab pot Octopus Ocean Summer 6am to 1pm Oyster Ocean Crab pot Perch River (town and forest)

Forest pond

Mountain lake Winter Periwinkle Fresh water Crab pot Pike River (town and forest)

Forest pond Summer, Winter Pufferfish Ocean

Ginger Island Summer 12pm to 4pm

All Seasons on Ginger Island Rainbow Trout River (town and forest)

Mountain lake Summer 6am to 7pm Red Mullet Ocean Summer, Winter 6am to 7pm Red Snapper Ocean Summer, Fall, Winter (using rain totem)

6am to 7pm Salmon River (town and forest) Fall 6am to 7pm Sand Fish The desert All year 6am to 8pm Sardine Ocean Spring, Fall, Winter 6am to 7pm Scorpion Carp The desert All year (must be level four fishing)

6am to 8pm Sea Cucumber Ocean Fall, Winter 6am to 7pm Shad River (town and forest) Spring, Summer, Fall

9am to 2pm Shrimp Ocean Crab pot Slimejack Mutant Bug Lair All year Smallmouth Bass River (town)

Forest pond All year Snail Freshwater Crab pot Spook Fish Submarine Ride Night Market Squid Ocean Winter 6pm to 2am Stingray Pirate Cove on Ginger Island All Year Stonefish Mines (level 20) All year (must be fishing level three) Sturgeon Mountain lake Summer, Winter 6am to 7pm Sunfish River (town and forest) Spring, Summer 6am to 7pm Super cucumber Ocean Summer, Fall 6pm to 2am Tiger Trout River (town and forest) Fall, Winter 6am to 7pm Tilapia Ocean Summer, Fall 6am to 2pm Tuna Ocean Summer, Fall 6am to 7pm Void Salmon Witch’s Swamp All year Walleye River (town and forest)

Forest pond

Mountain lake Fall, Winter (with rain totem)

12pm to 2am Woodskip Secret woods

Pond

Forest farm All year

Legendary Fish

These are the most difficult and elusive fish in the game. You can only catch legendary fish once per save file, so after you capture one of these five you cannot catch them again.