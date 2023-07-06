Stardew Valley Fishing – All Fish & Where To Catch Them

There are multiple fish for you to catch in Stardew Valley, and they appear in different locations. This guide covers where to find them all.

Fish are a great resource to utilize in Stardew Valley. They are all over the place, and several of them are required to complete the Community Center. In addition, they’re excellent for selling on the open market, or by using them in dishes.

The times and locations for tracking down these fish are challenging. You need to discover this on your own by monitoring their behavior, or by learning them from a large list. We have all of that information detailed for you, making it easy to know where you need to go. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Fish and their locations in Stardew Valley.

Where to Find Every Fish Location in Stardew Valley

The fish in Stardew Valley are extremely useful. You can capture them to place into fish ponds, provide them as gifts to residents of the town, or sell them directly to the market for a good profit. There are a variety of different fish available in the game, and you can find them in different parts of the map, and at specific times of the year.

These are all of the fish you can find in Stardew Valley, and where you can find them in the game. You won’t be able to find them in every season, so you may need to wait several weeks before they can appear.

FishLocationTime
AlbacoreOceanFall 6am to 11am
Winter 6pm to 2am
AnchovyOceanSpring
Fall
Blue DiscusGinger Island
Pond and Rivers		All year
BreamRiver
Town+Forest		All year, 6pm to 2 am during
BlobfishSubmarine rideNight Market
BreamRiver (town and forest)All year
BullheadMountain lakeAll year
CarpMountain lake
Secret Woods
Ponds
Sewers		All year
CatfishRiver (town and forest)
Secret Woods
Pond
Witch’s Swamp		All year, 6am to 12am
ChubRiver (forest)
Mountain lake		All year
Clam Ocean Crab pot
CockleOceanCrab pot
CrabOceanCrab pot
CrayfishFresh waterCrab pot
DoradoRiver (forest)Summer 6am to 7pm
EelOceanSpring, Fall 4pm to 2am
FlounderOceanSpring, Summer 4pm to 2am
GhostfishMines (levels 20 and 60)
Ghost drops		All year
HalibutOceanSpring, Summer, Winter
6am to 11am, 7pm to 2am
HerringOceanSpring and Winter
Ice PipMines (levels 60)All year (must be level five fishing)
Largemouth BassMountain lakeAll year
Lava EelMine (level 100)All year (must be level seven fishing)
LingcodRiver (town and forest)
Mountain lake		Winter
LionfishGinger Island
Ocean		All Seasons
LobsterOceanCrab pot
Midnight Carp Mountain lake
Cindersap forest pond 		Fall, Winter 10pm to 2am
Midnight SquidSubmarine rideNight Market
MusselOceanCrab pot
OctopusOceanSummer 6am to 1pm
OysterOceanCrab pot
PerchRiver (town and forest)
Forest pond
Mountain lake		Winter
PeriwinkleFresh waterCrab pot
PikeRiver (town and forest)
Forest pond		Summer, Winter
PufferfishOcean
Ginger Island		Summer 12pm to 4pm
All Seasons on Ginger Island
Rainbow TroutRiver (town and forest)
Mountain lake		Summer 6am to 7pm
Red MulletOceanSummer, Winter 6am to 7pm
Red SnapperOceanSummer, Fall, Winter (using rain totem)
6am to 7pm
SalmonRiver (town and forest)Fall 6am to 7pm
Sand FishThe desertAll year 6am to 8pm
SardineOceanSpring, Fall, Winter 6am to 7pm
Scorpion CarpThe desertAll year (must be level four fishing)
6am to 8pm
Sea CucumberOceanFall, Winter 6am to 7pm
ShadRiver (town and forest)Spring, Summer, Fall
9am to 2pm
ShrimpOceanCrab pot
SlimejackMutant Bug LairAll year
Smallmouth BassRiver (town)
Forest pond		All year
SnailFreshwaterCrab pot
Spook FishSubmarine RideNight Market
SquidOceanWinter 6pm to 2am
StingrayPirate Cove on Ginger IslandAll Year
StonefishMines (level 20)All year (must be fishing level three)
SturgeonMountain lakeSummer, Winter 6am to 7pm
SunfishRiver (town and forest)Spring, Summer 6am to 7pm
Super cucumberOceanSummer, Fall 6pm to 2am
Tiger TroutRiver (town and forest)Fall, Winter 6am to 7pm
TilapiaOceanSummer, Fall 6am to 2pm
TunaOceanSummer, Fall 6am to 7pm
Void SalmonWitch’s SwampAll year
WalleyeRiver (town and forest)
Forest pond
Mountain lake		Fall, Winter (with rain totem)
12pm to 2am
WoodskipSecret woods
Pond
Forest farm		All year

Legendary Fish

These are the most difficult and elusive fish in the game. You can only catch legendary fish once per save file, so after you capture one of these five you cannot catch them again.

FishLocationTime
AnglerNorth of JojamartFall (must be fishing level three)
CrimsonfishOn the beach, east pierSummer (must be fishing level five)
GlacierfishCindersap Forest, south endWinter (must be fishing level six)
Glacierfish Jr.South end of Arrowhead IslandAll Year
LegendMountain Lake, near the logSpring (must be fishing level 10)
Legend IIThe Mountain Lake near the logAll Year
Ms. AnglerNorth of JojaMartAll Year
Mutant CarpThe SewersAll year
Radioactive CarpThe SewersAll Year
Son of CrimsonfishEast pier of The BeachAll Year

