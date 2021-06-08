All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass skins – Superman and Rick included

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass trailer has arrived, giving us a good look at all the skins that will be up for grabs this coming season. As always, players can finish in-game challenge to get their hands on these skins and lots of other goodies.

Some of them are earthly heroes, while others are from the alien menace that has invaded the island. Below you can find both the trailer and some screenshots from it detailing many of the skins that will be available. As we get access to update and the game itself, we will include more information about each one.