All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Rare Quests/Milestone Quests

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has arrived, and with it comes the usual jostle of quests and challenges that we need to complete. These Rare quests are hugely important and can result in players earning a massive amount of experience just from playing the game.

Experience can be earned by simply catching fish or helping teammates, or carrying out dozens of simply functions that are simply part of a Fortnite match. Each one is split into 5 tiers, with each tier requiring a different amount of times the specific action must be repeated before earning the next lump of experience. Each tier is worth 12,000 XP, so keep that in mind.