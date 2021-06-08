All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Rare Quests/Milestone Quests
The XP extravaganza.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has arrived, and with it comes the usual jostle of quests and challenges that we need to complete. These Rare quests are hugely important and can result in players earning a massive amount of experience just from playing the game.
Experience can be earned by simply catching fish or helping teammates, or carrying out dozens of simply functions that are simply part of a Fortnite match. Each one is split into 5 tiers, with each tier requiring a different amount of times the specific action must be repeated before earning the next lump of experience. Each tier is worth 12,000 XP, so keep that in mind.
|Rare Quest
|Tier 1
|Tier 2
|Tier 3
|Tier 4
|Tier 5
|Assist Teammates with Eliminates
|5
|20
|50
|100
|250
|Catch Fish
|3
|15
|50
|125
|250
|Collect Animal Bones
|25
|50
|500
|1000
|2500
|Collect Gold
|1000
|2500
|5000
|10000
|25000
|Collect Meat
|25
|50
|500
|1000
|2500
|Collect Nuts and Bolts
|25
|50
|500
|1000
|2500
|Complete Bounties
|5
|25
|50
|75
|100
|Complete Common Quests
|10
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Complete Epic Quests
|5
|10
|25
|50
|75
|Complete Legendary Quests
|3
|10
|20
|40
|60
|Complete Rare Quests
|10
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Complete Uncommon Quests
|10
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Craft Weapons
|10
|50
|100
|250
|500
|Deal Damage From Above
|1000
|5000
|10000
|25000
|50000
|Damage Opponents
|5000
|25000
|75000
|150000
|500000
|Damage to Vehicles With a Player Inside
|250
|1000
|5000
|10000
|20000
|Destroy Shrubs
|25
|50
|100
|250
|500
|Destroy Stones
|25
|100
|250
|500
|1000
|Destroy Trees
|100
|250
|500
|1000
|2500
|Distance Traveled on Foot
|25000
|75000
|150000
|350000
|500000
|Don Creature Disguises
|3
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Eliminations From 150m or More
|3
|10
|25
|50
|100
|Eliminations With an Assault Rifle
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Eliminations With Common or Uncommon Weapons
|5
|25
|100
|250
|500
|Eliminations With Explosives
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Head Shot Eliminations
|3
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Eliminations With Pistols
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Players Eliminated
|5
|25
|100
|250
|500
|Eliminations With Shotguns
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Eliminations With SMGs
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Eliminations With Sniper Rifles
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Distance Traveled Gliding
|1000
|2500
|10000
|25000
|50000
|Harpoon Eliminations
|1
|3
|10
|25
|50
|Harvest Stone
|2500
|10000
|25000
|100000
|250000
|Hit Weakpoints
|100
|1000
|2500
|10000
|20000
|Hunt Animals
|10
|50
|250
|500
|1000
|Ignite Opponents With Fire
|3
|10
|25
|50
|75
|Ignite Structures With Fire
|25
|50
|100
|200
|500
|Consume Apples
|10
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Consume Bananas
|10
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Use Campfires
|3
|15
|50
|100
|150
|Consume Foraged Items
|10
|50
|100
|250
|500
|Consume Mushrooms
|10
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Melee Eliminations
|5
|25
|50
|75
|100
|Sofas, Beds, or Chairs Destroyed With a Pickaxe
|25
|50
|100
|250
|500
|Melee Damage to Structures
|500
|2500
|10000
|25000
|50000
|Mod Vehicles
|1
|3
|10
|25
|50
|Place Top 10
|10
|25
|100
|200
|300
|Reboot Teammates
|2
|5
|10
|25
|50
|Revive Teammates
|5
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Search Ammo Boxes
|50
|250
|500
|1000
|2500
|Search Chests
|50
|250
|500
|1000
|2500
|Search Ice Machines
|5
|25
|75
|150
|300
|Search Supply Drops
|5
|10
|25
|50
|100
|Shakedown Opponents
|5
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Spend Gold Bars
|1000
|2500
|5000
|25000
|100000
|Distance Travelled While Swimming
|1000
|2500
|5000
|10000
|25000
|Tame Animals
|5
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Thank the Bus Driver
|10
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Upgrade Weapons
|5
|10
|25
|50
|100
|Use Bandages and Medkits
|25
|100
|250
|500
|1000
|Use Shield Potions
|25
|100
|250
|500
|1000
|Use Fishing Spots
|5
|15
|75
|150
|300
|Player Structures Destroyed While in a Vehicle
|3
|25
|75
|150
|300
|Distance Traveled While in a Vehicle
|5000
|25000
|75000
|150000
|500000