All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 NPCs and character locations

A whole new cast of characters.

Fortnite has switched over to Chapter 2 Season 8, and this means that the NPCs that can be found on the map have all been switched up. According to leaks, there are 37 NPCs to be found, and they will once again perform important functions like selling weapons, information, and assorted services to players.

Just like last season, the cast of NPCs has changed dramatically. You can find a full list of them below, although we won’t be able to fill in the location until the servers go live later today. We also fully expect more NPCs to be added to the map as the season goes on, so we will keep this guide as up-to-date as possible when that happens.

All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 NPCs

  1. Baby Yaga
  2. Big Mouth
  3. Birthday Brigade Ramizez
  4. The Brat
  5. Fabio Sparklemane
  6. Dark Jonesy
  7. Dire
  8. Kor
  9. Dusk
  10. Eight Ball
  11. Ember
  12. Torin
  13. Grim Fable
  14. Hollowhead
  15. Hush
  16. Kitbash
  17. Madcap
  18. Malcore
  19. Moisty Merman
  20. Nitehare
  21. Penny
  22. Pitstop
  23. The Prisoner
  24. Charlotte
  25. Ragsy
  26. Rainbow Racer
  27. Raven
  28. Rust Lord
  29. Scuba Jonesy
  30. Shadow OPs
  31. Sledge Hammer
  32. Sorana
  33. J.B. Chimpanski
  34. Toona Fish
  35. Tsuki
  36. Llana
  37. Wrath

You can expect full details on the NPC locations, and videos detailing where to find them, later today. Make sure you check back regularly throughout the day as the guide will be expanding all the time.

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved