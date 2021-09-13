All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 NPCs and character locations

Fortnite has switched over to Chapter 2 Season 8, and this means that the NPCs that can be found on the map have all been switched up. According to leaks, there are 37 NPCs to be found, and they will once again perform important functions like selling weapons, information, and assorted services to players.

Just like last season, the cast of NPCs has changed dramatically. You can find a full list of them below, although we won’t be able to fill in the location until the servers go live later today. We also fully expect more NPCs to be added to the map as the season goes on, so we will keep this guide as up-to-date as possible when that happens.

All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 NPCs

Baby Yaga Big Mouth Birthday Brigade Ramizez The Brat Fabio Sparklemane Dark Jonesy Dire Kor Dusk Eight Ball Ember Torin Grim Fable Hollowhead Hush Kitbash Madcap Malcore Moisty Merman Nitehare Penny Pitstop The Prisoner Charlotte Ragsy Rainbow Racer Raven Rust Lord Scuba Jonesy Shadow OPs Sledge Hammer Sorana J.B. Chimpanski Toona Fish Tsuki Llana Wrath

You can expect full details on the NPC locations, and videos detailing where to find them, later today. Make sure you check back regularly throughout the day as the guide will be expanding all the time.