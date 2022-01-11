All Fortnite vehicles, ranked
Travel the map by air, land, and water.
Ranking Fortnite vehicles is not an easy task. The trouble is that one player’s “best” vehicle might be the most overpowered death machine available, while another’s “worst” might be the exact same overpowered death machine for the exact same reasons. For this list we’ve tried to big up the vehicles that are popular and useful without being blatantly overpowered. You probably won’t agree with our ranking though; no one ever does.
#18 – Shopping Cart
Type: Land
Seats: 2
HP: 400
Damage: No
Boost: No
Last seen: Chapter 2 Season 8
If you thought we were going to give the Shopping Cart credit for being the first ever Fortnite vehicle, or for being kinda funny or something, then you were wrong. It handles about as well as a real shopping cart, and that’s why it’s ranked last.
#17 – Pirate Cannon
Type: Rideable weapon
Seats: 2
HP: 800
Damage: Weapon
Boost: No
Last seen: Chapter 2 Season 2
A very silly vehicle/weapon popular with players to whom playing Fortnite is some kind of joke. It’s very slow, unless you get shot out of it, in which case it’s a very fast means of transport.
#16 – B.R.U.T.E.
Type: Land
Seats: 2
HP: 1,250
Damage: Weapon
Boost: No
Last seen: Season X
Some players love the B.R.U.T.E. but those players are cheap, low-skill n00bs who couldn’t get a headshot on their own head. It kicked ass, but that’s the point. It kicked so much ass that it was just annoying, and there are good reasons it’s never returned.
#15 – Islander Prevalent
Type: Land
Seats: 4
HP: 800
Damage: Ram
Boost: No
Last seen: Chapter 3 Season 1
There’s nothing particularly wrong with the Prevalent; it can actually be very useful. But it’s boring. Look at it. It’s just an ordinary car. We have nothing to add.
#14 – Titano Mudflap
Type: Land
Seats: 2
HP: 1,200
Damage: Ram
Boost: No
Last seen: Chapter 3 Season 1
The Mudflap is also kinda boring, but driven in the right reckless manner, it can also be terrifying and dangerous. It does tons of ram damage, and can often be found attached to a loot-packed trailer.
#13 – Motorboat
Type: Water
Seats: 4
HP: 800
Damage: Weapon
Boost: Yes
Last seen: Chapter 3 Season 1
If the Motorboat were a land vehicle, it would be awesome, and we’d put it at the top of this list. Then we’d realise it was overpowered, and put it right back down to the bottom. The rocket launcher is great, but there are so few opportunities to make the most of it.
#12 – Salvaged B.R.U.T.E.
Type: Land
Seats: 2
HP: 900
Damage: Weapon
Boost: No
Last seen: Chapter 2 Season 8
Epic tried to nerf the B.R.U.T.E. by making it weaker, but it’s still overpowered. It’s better balance-wise than the Season X version of the B.R.U.T.E. but not by much.
#11 – Mounted Turret
Type: Rideable weapon
Seats: 1
HP: 1,000
Damage: Weapon
Boost: No
Last seen: Season 9
“It’s a trap!” we hear some of you say. Not that you’re warning us of an impending man-made hazard. No, you’re saying that the Mounter Turret is a trap and not a vehicle. Well, maybe you want to come over here and write this list, hmmm? No? Didn’t think so.
#10 – Choppa
Type: Air
Seats: 5
HP: 1,500
Damage: Ram
Boost: Yes
Last seen: Chapter 2 Season 4
It has high seating capacity, it’s tough, and it plays Ride of the Valkyries as it charges into battle, but it doesn’t have any weapons. We only wish it had a minigun and a cache of napalm bombs so that we could eliminate tons of players with it, then complain that it’s overpowered (and in very poor taste).
#9 – Saucer
Type: Air
Seats: 5
HP: 600
Damage: Ram and weapon
Boost: Yes
Last seen: Chapter 2 Season 7
Works a lot like a Choppa, only it does have weapons: an energy ball, and an abduction beam. It also has much lower HP than the Choppa, but compensates by being able to regenerate.
#8 – Loot Shark
Type: Water
Seats: 1
HP: 2,000
Damage: Ram
Boost: No
Last seen: Chapter 3 Season 1
The Loot Shark is awesome because, while it looks pretty overpowered on paper, it actually takes a lot of effort, skill, and luck to use it effectively, and the results can be spectacular. If you ever do manage to eliminate another player by charging onto a beach and biting them out of existence, it’s a moment you’ll never forget.
#7 – Victory Motors Whiplash
Type: Land
Seats: 2
HP: 1,000
Damage: Ram
Boost: Yes
Last seen: Chapter 3 Season 1
The Whiplash doesn’t really do anything special, but it’s fast and it looks cool, and who doesn’t love an Italian style sports car? We certainly do.
#6 – OG Bear
Type: Land
Seats: 4
HP: 1,200
Damage: Ram
Boost: No
Last seen: Chapter 3 Season 1
The OG Bear also isn’t special, but it is an excellent all-rounder with no real weaknesses. It has high seating capacity, it’s pretty tough, and it’s just as fast off-road as it is on the road, even without Chonkers.
#5 – Driftboard
Type: Land
Seats: 1
HP: 300
Damage: No
Boost: Yes
Last seen: Season X
In itself, the Driftboard isn’t a great vehicle, but it does have one superb ace up its sleeve: you can attack, heal, and emote while riding it. This means that, like the Loot Shark, it’s very impressive to see it being used to maximum effect.
#4 – The Baller
Type: Land
Seats: 1
HP: 150
Damage: No
Boost: Yes
Last seen: Season 9
It’s not the most useful vehicle by any means, but we love The Baller because of the creativity that’s gone into its design. There’s just something very, very Fortnite about it. And it’s yet another vehicle that’s really fun in skilled hands.
#3 – All-Terrain Kart
Type: Land
Seats: 4
HP: 400
Damage: No
Boost: Yes
Last seen: Chapter 2 Season 8
Anyone who’s ever seen Jackass knows how much fun a golf cart can be, especially when at full capacity and driven with extreme recklessness. The All-Terrain Kart isn’t much good in combat, but it’s great for getting your team from A to B. And it has a trampoline on its roof!
#2 – X-4 Stormwing
Type: Air
Seats: 5
HP: 5,000
Damage: Ram and weapon
Boost: Yes
Last seen: Chapter 2 Season 5
If the B.R.U.T.E. loses rank for being overpowered, then how does the X-4 Stormwing come in at #2? Well, mainly because it takes quite a lot more skill to use than the B.R.U.T.E., and because it burns fuel really fast. So, despite its speed and power, you’re unlikely to get an excessive number of eliminations when using it.
#1 – Quadcrasher
Type: Land
Seats: 2
HP: 400
Damage: Ram
Boost: Yes
Last seen: Chapter 3 Season 1
The trusty quad bike tops our list for being a strong, practical all-rounder, which is both useful and fun, without ever really being annoying. You can do pretty much anything with a Quadcrasher including, if you know how to use the boost function just right, flying!