All Fortnite Week 14 Chapter 2 Season 7 epic and legendary quests – map challenges

Thanks to the efforts of iFireMonkey we now know what the challenges will be for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 13. As always, there will be a range of challenges that players can complete to get experience for their Battle Pass. This will potentially be the final week of the season, and will come with a little extra reward for finishing all the challenges in the form of a loading screen.

As always, there are multiple epic quests and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000, with each subsequent tier also being worth 30,000 XP. You can find the full list of challenges below.

Week 14 Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP

Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP

Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP

Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP

Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP

Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP

Welp, it looks like disaster is on the way to the island as the Mothership is coming down. Slone is doing her best to prepare the island’s inhabitants for the crash, and the resulting fight as the alien forces no doubt spill forth from the craft. We are still waiting for the week’s Epic quests to be revealed, but will add them when they become available.