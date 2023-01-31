All Fortune Cookie locations in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a game filled with collectibles to find and tasks to complete. Throughout your multiversal Bikini Bottom journey, you will be asked to gather items like Gold Doubloons, Refreshments, and Potion Ingredients. One of the many items you will be asked to get is Fortune Cookies. The nurse at the Shady Shoals Rest Home thinks they will benefit the seniors living there and will reward you for finding them all.

Where to find all Fortune Cookie locations

This guide will show you where to find all the Fortune Cookies in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

Outside the hallway

The Nurse in front of the rest home will give you this quest after completing the Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom level of the game. You can find all the Fortune Cookies by going back to Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom and searching the level. The first of the Fortune Cookies can be found after leaving the hallway and getting outside. From there, turn left, jump on the brown trailer and make another left to find the Fortune Cookie on a ledge next to the door leading back to the hallway.

On the table

Continue through the level, and the second Fortune Cookie can be found just past the backlot checkpoint sign. It is sitting on a table next to the trailer with Handsome Squidward on it. The table to the right before the entrance to where the first filming of the movie segment of the level starts.

Found during filming

During the first movie take portion, you will find the Fortune Cookie within a fence. Destroy the tikis at the entrance to get into the fence and grab the cookie. Make sure that you don’t get caught up in the obstacle, or you will need to restart this segment of the level. You can also find a Gold Doubloon later in this area.

In the trash

Immediately after triggering the back alley checkpoint, you will see a nearby dumpster that has a slight glow to it. Hit the dumpster with a normal attack to make it open. The Fortune Cookie is inside the dumpster and will appear after hitting it.

Craft services

After triggering the Paparazzi Street checkpoint, continue along the road, and you will see the Fortune Cookie on the left side on top of a table. Like the previous table Fortune Cookie, this one is hard to miss.

By the bodyguard

Progress through the paparazzi street section of the level like you did during your first run of the area. The Fortune Cookie can be found at the end of the section after using the trampoline to escape the sewers. The cookie is next to the bodyguard leading to the next area.

Before the dojo

The final Fortune Cookie can be found next to the Dojo Estate checkpoint. It is in the center of all the gongs that you needed to hit to open the door. Once you have collected all of the Fortune Cookies, return to the nurse in front of the Shady Shoals Rest Home near Sandy’s tree dome. After a brief conversation, the nurse will give you a Gold Doubloon for all your hard work.