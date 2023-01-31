All Golden Spatula locations in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is filled with collectibles for you to find as you progress through the Bikini Bottom multiverse. While many of these collectibles are new, there is one that will be very familiar if you have played Battle for Bikini Bottom; Golden Spatulas. There is one spatula hidden within each of the levels you will go to throughout the game. Collecting them all will get you the SpongeLock HolmesPants achievement. This guide will show you where to find all of the Golden Spatulas in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

Wild West Jellyfish Fields Golden Spatula location

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching Mrs. Puff’s Riding Ranch, use the tiki boxes on the right to jump onto wooden platforms that lead up to a rock pillar. From the pillar, glide over to the other pillar, and the Spatula is on top of the stack of tiki boxes. Be careful not to fall into the water below, or you will need to start over.

Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom Golden Spatula location

Screenshot by Gamepur

After navigating your way downtown, you will run into the director who will teach SpongeBob how to perform a karate kick. Once this is over, destroy the Tikis inside the truck in the next area to find the spatula.

Pirate Goo Lagoon Golden Spatula location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Progress through the level until you reach the sad mermaid who cannot sing because of the lack of music in the air. From there, use the floating tikis that wrap around the large rock to reach the top. On top of the rock is where you will find the Golden Spatula.

Bikini Bottom

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the cliffs above Kasandra’s wagon in front of SpongeBob’s house, hidden inside a box. Appears after completing the Pirate Goo Lagoon level.

Halloween Rock Bottom Golden Spatula location

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the snail race, continue along the path until you use the trampolines to jump up the pipe. Once you reach the top of the pipe, look to the left to find the spatula on top of a metal structure. You can glide from the pipe down to the Golden Spatula to obtain it. This is also the area where the Shadow Theater checkpoint is.

Prehistoric Kelp Forest Golden Spatula location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Near the beginning of the level, you will come across an area surrounded by lava. The Spatula can be seen on a floating trampoline just past the first platform before the hollow log.

Medieval Sulfur Fields Golden Spatula location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Later in the level, you will need to cross the river. Once this is done, go through the hollow log and fight the enemies on the other side. Continue through the level by going up the cliffs. Turn to the left when you find the final jar of aging cream. You will see the Golden Spatula on a cliff that you can glide down to.

Jelly Glove World Golden Spatula location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Progress through the level until you reach the tunnel of love section. Once there, go inside and turn to the right. You will see a large picture of Patrick and SpongeBob with Glovey Glove’s face taped onto it, surrounded by a metal frame. Hit the picture to destroy it and reveal the hiding place for the Golden Spatula. After you collect the final Golden Spatula, you will automatically be rewarded with the achievement.