All Gastrodon weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

As you journey to be the very best that no one ever was in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will undoubtedly come across some Pokémon that will give you a slight challenge. Whether your team is not ready for the opposition or you have never heard of it before, you will want to have a good idea of what to do. Gastrodon is one that you will come across every now and then. Here is what you should do when you come across it.

What is Gastrodon weak against?

Gastrodon is a water and ground type Pokémon. This will make it most susceptible to grass moves. Moves like Solar Beam, Leaf Storm, Petal Dance, and Power Whip will quickly knock down its health.

On the opposite side, fire, poison, rock, or steel moves will be weak against them, and electricity does not affect them at all. In addition, avoid using water moves in case it has the Storm Drain ability, which will negate damage and instead power up the Gastrodon’s special attack.

Best counters

With Gastrodon being weak against grass moves, you will be well off if you chose Turtwig at the beginning of the game and evolved it to Torterra. Another great choice is Roserade which can be evolved from Roselia by giving it a Shiny Stone. If you have redeemed Mew, keep in mind that it can learn any TM move, including grass types. Other favorable Pokémon include Tangrowth, Exeggutor, Venusaur, etc. In short, use any grass Pokémon you have on Gastrodon for the best chance at victory.

If you have electric, fire, and rock-type Pokémon, avoid using them against Gastrodon at all costs.