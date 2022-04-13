There are multiple dungeons and raids for you to complete as you work your way through Final Fantasy XIV. Each piece of content has a unique set of items and equipment you can exclusively earn from them, such as Alzadaal’s Legacy, a dungeon you’ll unlock as you work your way through the Newfound Adventure update 6.1. This guide will cover all gear you get from Alzadaal’s Legacy in Final Fantasy XIV.

To reach this dungeon, you will need to have completed all of the Main Story Quests in the Endwalker campaign. It’s available in the Newfound Adventure update. When you reach the dungeon, you’ll have the option of completing it by yourself with NPCs or with players. After completing it once, you’ll be able to complete it anytime you wish to retry.

There are three bosses you’ll need to fight against in Alzadaal’s Legacy.

Ambujam

These are all of the items you can earn after defeating Ambujam

Armored Chariot

These are all of the items you might earn when battling the Armored Chariot.

Kapukulu

These are all of the items you might find after defeating Kapikulu

For all of the armor pieces, there’s also a chance to find them as you explore the Dungeon and find additional Treasure Coffers between the boss rooms.