All gear you get from Alzadaal’s Legacy in Final Fantasy XIV
What lies within Alzadaal’s Legacy?
There are multiple dungeons and raids for you to complete as you work your way through Final Fantasy XIV. Each piece of content has a unique set of items and equipment you can exclusively earn from them, such as Alzadaal’s Legacy, a dungeon you’ll unlock as you work your way through the Newfound Adventure update 6.1. This guide will cover all gear you get from Alzadaal’s Legacy in Final Fantasy XIV.
To reach this dungeon, you will need to have completed all of the Main Story Quests in the Endwalker campaign. It’s available in the Newfound Adventure update. When you reach the dungeon, you’ll have the option of completing it by yourself with NPCs or with players. After completing it once, you’ll be able to complete it anytime you wish to retry.
There are three bosses you’ll need to fight against in Alzadaal’s Legacy.
Ambujam
These are all of the items you can earn after defeating Ambujam
- Darbar Bracelet of Aiming
- Darbar Bracelet of Casting
- Darbar Bracelet of Fending
- Darbar Bracelet of Healing
- Darbar Bracelet of Slaying
- Darbar Coat of Aiming
- Darbar Coat of Casting
- Darbar Coat of Healing
- Darbar Doublet of Scouting
- Darbar Doublet of Striking
- Darbar Hat of Casting
- Darbar Hat of Healing
- Darbar Jacket of Fending
- Darbar Jacket of Maiming
- Darbar Ring of Aiming
- Darbar Ring of Casting
- Darbar Ring of Fending
- Darbar Ring of Healing
- Darbar Ring of Striking
- Darbar Serpus of Scouting
- Darbar Serpus of Aiming
- Darbar Serpus of Fending
- Darbar Serpus of Maiming
- Darbar Serpus of Striking
- Heavens’ Eye Materia IX
- Piety Materia IX
- Quickarm Materia IX
- Quicktongue Materia IX
- Savage Aim Materia IX
- Savage Might Materia IX
Armored Chariot
These are all of the items you might earn when battling the Armored Chariot.
- Darbar Boots of Fending
- Darbar Boots of Maiming
- Darbar Boots of Striking
- Darbar Earrings of Aiming
- Darbar Earrings of Casting
- Darbar Earrings of Fending
- Darbar Earrings of Healing
- Darbar Earrings of Slaying
- Darbar Gloves of Aiming
- Darbar Gloves of Fending
- Darbar Gloves of Maiming
- Darbar Gloves of Scouting
- Darbar Gloves of Striking
- Darbar Mitts of Casting
- Darbar Mitts of Healing
- Darbar Necklace of Aiming
- Darbar Necklace of Casting
- Darbar Necklace of Fending
- Darbar Necklace of Healing
- Darbar Necklace of Slaying
- Darbar Thighboots of Aiming
- Darbar Thighboots of Casting
- Darbar Thighboots of Healing
- Darbar Thighboots of Scouting
- Heavens’ Eye Materia IX
- Piety Materia IX
- Quickarm Materia IX
- Quicktongue Materia IX
- Savage Aim Materia IX
- Savage Might Materia IX
Kapukulu
These are all of the items you might find after defeating Kapikulu
- Darbar Bottoms of Aiming
- Darbar Bottoms of Casting
- Darbar Bottoms of Healing
- Darbar Breeches of Fending
- Darbar Breeches of Maiming
- Darbar Coat of Aiming
- Darbar Coat of Casting
- Darbar Coat of Healing
- Darbar Doublet of Scouting
- Darbar Doublet of Striking
- Darbar Jacket of Fending
- Darbar Jacket of Maiming
- Darbar Trousers of Scouting
- Darbar Trousers of Striking
- Teacup Kapikulu
- The Map Unfolds Orchestrion Roll
For all of the armor pieces, there’s also a chance to find them as you explore the Dungeon and find additional Treasure Coffers between the boss rooms.