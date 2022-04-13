All gear you get from The Minstrels’ Ballard: Endsinger’s Aria in Final Fantasy XIV

The raids, dungeons, and trials in Final Fantasy XIV are how you’ll be acquiring a majority of your most powerful gear in the game. For the Newfound Adventure, update 6.1, The Minstrels’ Ballard: Endsinger’s Aria trial was added to the game, allowing you to earn some high-quality gear for your character. This guide covers all gear you get from The Minstrels’ Ballard: Endsinger’s Aria trial in Final Fantasy XIV.

This is an Extreme Trial for the Endwalker Expansion. You’ll need to have completed all of the Main Story Quests in the Endwalker expansion, and your character will need to reach at least an average item level of 580.

Here’s a list of all the gear you can receive for completing the Endsinger’s Aria Extreme Trial.

Bluefeather

Bluefeather Lynx Flute

Bluefeather Weapon Coffer

Faded Copy of The Final Day

Hydaelyn Card

Ultimatum Token

The Bluefeather Weapon Coffer will have one of several weapons inside it. These are all the weapons you can get from the Bluefeather Weapon Coffer.

Bluefeather Axe

Bluefeather Bayonet

Bluefeather Codex

Bluefeather Doomsbanes

Bluefeather Faussar

Bluefeather Grimoire

Bluefeather Halberd

Bluefeather Knives

Bluefeather Longbow

Bluefeather Musketoon

Bluefeather Rapier

Bluefeather Rod

Bluefeather Sword

Bluefeather Tachi

Bluefeather Tonfa

Bluefeather Torquetum

Bluefeather Wand

Bluefeather Wings

Bluefeather Zaghnal

This may take you a few attempts to successfully reach the end of this trial. We recommend testing it out with multiple groups.