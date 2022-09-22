How to get Deep Brine in Slime Rancher 2

As you progress through Slime Rancher 2, you will collect various materials that will either help you upgrade your equipment or take care of your Slimes. No matter what, the materials you gather will all be important. One of the many materials you can gather on Rainbow Island is Deep Brine. This salty material comes from the ground and rockets out like a geyser. This guide will show you how you can collect Deep Brine in Slime Rancher 2.

How to get Deep Brine

Deep Brine is one of those materials that you will see at the beginning of the game but have no idea how to obtain. After all, the game doesn’t explain to you how you are supposed to go about gathering materials like Jellystone and Ores. You can easily spot Deep Brine because it appears as a geyser of water shooting out of the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Deep Brine can be found extremely early on in the game in the area known as the Rainbow Fields. This area is the one to the west of the conservatory and probably the first area you will end up going to. You will find Deep Brine all through the area but it seems to appear the most around the cliff edges near the Slime Sea. This would make sense since the water is thought to be parts of the Slime Sea that have been filtered by the ground.

Related: How to mine ores in Slime Rancher 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you try to suck up Deep Brine, you will notice that it won’t go into your VacPack, this is because you need to upgrade your pack first with the Resource Harvester. Use the Fabricator in the basement of the conservatory to upgrade your VacPack with the Resource Harvester. Once the upgrade is complete, use your VacPack on the Deep Brine spouts to suck up the water.