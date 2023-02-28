All Guardian Ranks in Destiny 2

Guardian Ranks are a new addition to Destiny 2. These give you a general number to show how much content you’ve completed and worked on by playing the game and give you a good idea of what you should be working on while playing. You can view your Guardian Rank from your character’s inventory screen, and there are multiple challenges you need to work on to increase it. This guide covers all Guardian Ranks and challenges you need to do in Destiny 2.

Every Guardian Rank and challenge in Destiny 2

There are 11 Guardian Ranks for you to achieve in Destiny 2. Each comes with a series of challenges you need to complete, similar to the Seasonal Challenges that appear in the game.

Guardian Rank 1

This is automatically given to all Destiny 2 players, welcoming them to the game.

Guardian Rank 2

Complete the New Light quest, “A Guardian Rises.”

Guardian Rank 3

Explore Neptune Complete First Contact Complete Point of Contact

Explore EDZ Land on EDZ and meet Devrim Kay Complete the three EDZ public events

Explore Nessus Landed on Nesuss and met Failsafe Complete one patrol on Nessus Complete two Lost Sectors on Nessus



Guardian Rank 4

Light Subclasses Complete Learning Light Purchased two Aspects Purchased three Fragments Complete Light Subclass quests from Ikora

Gunsmith Meet Banshee-44 Collect Glimmer Acquire nine Legendary shards Earn Enhancement Cores Purchase weapons from Banshee-44

Gear Modification Unlock three Shaders Upgrade your Ghost



Guardian Rank 5

Exotic Quests Acquire Riskrunner Masterwork Riskrunner

Playlists Acquire four Vanguard Bounties Complete a Vanguard Ops Complete 2 Vanguard bounties Commend other players in Vangfuard Ops Meet Lord Shaxx Meet Drifter

Collections Collect Weapons Collect Armor



Guardian Rank 6

Gear Progression Modify Armor Increase Armor Energy Masterwork two items Acquire Enhancement Prisms

Power Increase your power to the Soft Cap Complete two weekly Vendor challenges

Trials Talk to Saint-14



Guardian Rank 7

Lightfall Complete Lightfall Campaign Earn the Respect of Nimbus Complete Weekly campaign missions

Season of Defiance Increase your Season Rank Complete Seasonal challenges Increase War Table rank Purchase War Table upgrades Defeat Targets with the Verglas Curve bow Increase your Reputation with Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit playlist games

Seasonal Artifact Obtain the Seasonal Artifact Activate perks for the Seasonal Artifact Increase your Artifact Power Bonus to five

Nightfall Complete three Nightfalls with the current subclass of the present surge Earn two platinum rewards

Champions Stun Unstoppable Champions Stun Barrier Champions Stun Overload Champions

Commendations Given out five commendations in a Nightfall activity Increase your commendation score to 750

Lost Sectors Complete a Solo Legend Lost Sector Complete a Solo Flawless Legend Lost Sector

Power Increase your Power Cap to 1800 Earn two Pinnacle rewards



This guide is being updated.