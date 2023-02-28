What are the new max light level caps in Destiny 2: Lightfall? Soft cap, Power cap, Hard cap

Power level holds great importance in Destiny 2 as you gain access to different activities and other content depending on your level. With the release of the Lightfall expansion, the power cap has increased, meaning that you have more work to do. Below, we’ll explain the new max light level caps in Destiny 2: Lightfall, so you can start grinding accordingly.

Destiny 2: Lightfall new power caps

Floor: 1,600

1,600 Soft Cap: 1,750

1,750 Power Cap: 1,800

1,800 Hard Cap: 1,810

When you first launch Destiny 2: Lightfall, your Guardian will start at a power level of 1600. From this point onward, you must participate in multiple activities and progress through the main campaign to reach the Soft Cap, set at 1,750. If you want to speed up the process, you can play the campaign on Legendary Difficulty, as that will help you hit the soft cap quickly.

After reaching the soft cap, you need to hit the power cap. This is set at 1,800, and you will need to start participating in multiple challenges and activities that grant higher-level gear. The quickest way to do it is by opening Prime Engrams, participating in seasonal activities, and completing everything else that rewards top-notch gear. An important thing to remember is that whenever you open a Prime Engram, you will receive an item better than what you already have in your inventory.

Finally, after you reach power level 1,800, your next goal is to reach the hard cap. This is set at 1,810 and can only be achieved by getting Pinnacle gear. You can acquire it by completing end-game activities like Raids and Grandmasters. Furthermore, before you take part in an activity, you can see if you’ll get a Pinnacle item or not as to not waste any of your time.