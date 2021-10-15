All Hanubia Missile Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

Hanubia is the penultimate zone of Metroid Dread, and while it’s notably smaller than most of the other regions, it still holds a few secrets. Missile Tanks (or Expansions) are are key collectible in Samus Aran’s adventure, so you’re going to want to track down every one. You’ll need them to increase your ammo count for firing Super Missiles, Ice Missiles, Storm Missiles, and the standard ones too.

There are just two Missile Tanks to find in Hanubia, and if you’ve come this far, you ought to have all the abilities you need to grab them. They’re both the smaller versions that grant an extra two shots – you won’t find any Missile+ Tanks in Hanubia – but ammo is ammo. Here’s where to find them.

Hanubia Missile Tank #1 [+2] | Requirements: Morph Ball, Bombs, Grapple Beam, Space Jump, Cross Bomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found in the vents near the elevator to Ferenia, but you have to approach from the Ghavoran tram to get it. Head to the bottom-left corner of the room directly above the elevator and pull out the Grapple Beam Block there. Roll through with the Morph Ball, fall down, and drop a Bomb. Roll left and deploy a Cross Bomb to destroy the blocks above you, then use the Space Jump to ascend. The Missile Tank is just around the bend.

Hanubia Missile Tank #2 [+2] | Requirements: Morph Ball, Grapple Beam, Space Jump, Power Bomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one’s really simple, but you’ll need the Power Bomb to reach it. Once you use that ability blow up the broken tunnel near the Ghavoran tram, you can Space Jump up the gap to the upper part of the map. When you pull another Grapple Beam Block out, you’re close. Right below the recharge station is small tunnel. Crouch and fire a Missile down it to destroy the block at the end, then quickly roll through to grab the Missile Tank that was hiding inside the block.