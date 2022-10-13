All Haunted by Daylight challenges in Dead by Daylight
Make it out of the event with multiple rewards for completing these challenges.
The Haunted by Daylight Halloween event in Dead by Daylight is a time to celebrate the spookier time of the year with multiple themed cosmetics and challenges. These challenges will only be available for a limited time, and you’ll earn Void Energy as you play as a Killer or a Survivor. You’ll want to complete each challenge quickly to ensure you can earn all the available cosmetics. This guide covers all Haunted by Daylight event challenges in Dead by Daylight.
All Haunted by Daylight tasks and rewards in Dead by Daylight
The Haunted by Daylight is a free seasonal tome available from October 13 to November 2.
Related: How to get all Sweet Death weapons for Killers in Dead by Daylight
- Void Vicious (Killer): Trasnfer a total of 15 Void energy into Unstable Rifts
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Void Virtuous (Survivor): Transfer a total of 15 Void Energy into Unstable Rifts
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Generosity (Survivor): Heal a total of two health states of other Survivors
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Bloody Good (Killer): Hit a Survivor with your weapon eight times
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Reverent (Killer): Sacrifice two Survivors to The Entity
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Bronze Rune (Killer or Survivor): Earn four Emblems of Bronze Quality or better in a single trial
- 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints
- Craft Time’s Over (Survivor): Cleanse two totems
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Community: Squash! – Smash 50,000 Pumpkins
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Community: Humble Deposit – Transfer five Void Energy or more into a single Unstable Rift 50,000 times
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Enigmatic Light (Survivor): Finish repairing two esoteric generators
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Scrap Yard (Killer): Damage five generators
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Liberator (Survivor): Unhook two Survivors, and you must unhook them safely
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Arcane Devotion (Killer): Hook three Survivors on esoteric hooks
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints
- Hefty Deposit (Killer or Survivor): Transfer 10 Void Energy or more into a single Unstable Rift
- 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints