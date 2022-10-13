All Haunted by Daylight challenges in Dead by Daylight

The Haunted by Daylight Halloween event in Dead by Daylight is a time to celebrate the spookier time of the year with multiple themed cosmetics and challenges. These challenges will only be available for a limited time, and you’ll earn Void Energy as you play as a Killer or a Survivor. You’ll want to complete each challenge quickly to ensure you can earn all the available cosmetics. This guide covers all Haunted by Daylight event challenges in Dead by Daylight.

All Haunted by Daylight tasks and rewards in Dead by Daylight

The Haunted by Daylight is a free seasonal tome available from October 13 to November 2.

