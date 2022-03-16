All health potion and potion piece locations in Tunic

Health potions are your best friends in Tunic. Don’t let the cutesy look of this game fool you — it’s very difficult at times. When bosses hit hard, you can’t just hit back willy-nilly. You need to heal. That’s where health potions come in. These handy little guys will restore your HP, and you can collect quite a few of them over the course of the adventure.

You’ll find both whole potions as well as broken potion pieces. Three pieces make one whole potion — think Pieces of Heart in the Zelda games. Below is a list of all potion locations, followed by the whereabouts of every potion piece.

Potions #1 & #2 – Shopkeeper

Screenshot by Gamepur

The shopkeeper sells two potions. Buy the first for 300 gems, and it’ll restock with a second that costs 1000. See our shopkeeper locations guide if you need help tracking the vendor down. These may not appear until certain points in the game, so consider grabbing some other ones first.

Potion #3 – East Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Soon after exiting the basement of the East Belltower, you’ll come to the road sign pictured above. Make a left to enter Guardhouse 1. Beat the enemies inside, climb the ladder, and exit to the upper ledge to find a chest containing the potion.

Potion #4 – East Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is your reward for beating the game’s first boss, the Guard Captain. It’s in a chest in the room immediately after the battle.

Potion #4 – Inside The Ziggurat

Screenshot by Gamepur

This potion is found deep underground, within the Inside the Ziggurat zone. When you enter the room with glowing walkways above miasma pools, you’ll see a platform with a chest guarded by two Autobolts. Take them out, then open the chest to claim your potion prize.

Potion Piece #1 – Overworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the sword, head to the large staircases you climbed at the beginning of the game. Cut through the bushes on the left side near the statue to find another chest with a potion piece inside.

Potion Piece #2 – Overworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Found inside a chest near the Sealed Temple. You can use the Magic Orb to hookshot part of the way, but you’ll need the laurel wreath to dash over the second gap.

Potion Piece #3 – East Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get your sword, you’ll be able to enter Guardhouse 2, pictured above. The chest containing the potion piece is right inside.

Potion Piece #4 – Under the Well

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one is cleverly hidden. When you reach the room southwest of the checkpoint room, climb the ladder and interact with the wall to open a hidden passage. Follow it to reach the ledge above the checkpoint. The chest you want is on your right.

Potion Piece #5 – Dark Tomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

After descending the ladder from the top floor, you’ll find yourself in a room full of spikes. Check the upper coin for a chest containing the potion piece.

Potion Piece #6 – Eastern Vault

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need Firecrackers for this one. The easternmost staircase inside the Eastern Vault doesn’t seem that important, but if you toss a Firecracker at the wall at the top, you’ll blow through into a secret room. A chest with another potion piece is inside.

Potion Piece #7 – Ruined Atoll

Screenshot by Gamepur

This takes two steps. First, you need to head to the mountain at the northeast corner of the area, marked in the screenshot above. Head around the ledge to find a mysterious key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That key unlocks the door to the ruined brick house to the south. Head inside and climb the ladder. The chest you want is on the broken roof.

Potion Piece #8 – The Quarry

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found at the firing range as you descend toward the Lower Miasma in this area. Be wary of all the Scavengers practicing their shooting — use the Fire Orb to pick them off if you need to. Afterward, you can break the boxes by the targets and follow the path around the cliff. It’ll extend out into the misty miasma. You won’t be able to see the chest when you’re prompted to open it, but you will be able to claim the potion piece inside.

Potion Piece #9 – The Quarry

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is almost directly above the previous one. Follow the lip of the cliff around near the waterfall to reach another hidden chest.

Potion Piece #10 – Old Burying Ground

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a chest on a cliff near the bridge and columns on the eastern side of the area. To reach it, walk around the column to find a hidden slope that’ll take you right uphill.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!