All Tunic consumable items explained

Tunic is a very vague game, and that extends to its items. There are plenty of collectibles like health potions and coins to find, but consumable items can be just as obtuse. Their names and descriptions are written in a fictional language, after all. This guide will help explain what each one does.

Except for coins, this guide only deals with consumable items, not key items or collectibles. Many of these items are found in chests across the world, and they can all be purchased from the shopkeeper if you need to stock up.

Coin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coins are collectibles, but they double as a consumable item. Toss them into any of the wells around the game to earn some extra perk slots. Wells can be found in several places, including the Overworld town square and right next to the first checkpoint in the West Garden.

Decoy

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the name implies, Decoys can be used to distract enemies and bosses. When activated, they send a ghostly illusion of the hero running in the direction you’re facing. Your opponents will turn their attention toward the apparition, leaving you free to attack them.

Effigy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Effigies are essentially coin purses. Smash them on the ground to earn a nice batch of gems. You can save these until it’s time to buy more items or upgrades if you’re afraid of losing your money, but only 20 gems disappear upon death and can be regained when your reach your corpse.

Fire Bomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the name implies, Fire Bombs deal burning damage to your enemies. They take a second to detonate, but when they do, their flame affects anyone in the vicinity and causes continuous damage for a few moments.

Firecracker

Screenshot by Gamepur

Firecrackers also detonate a moment after being thrown, but they deal all their damage in a single, very effective explosion. These double as exploration tools, too — they can destroy certain walls, behind which you’ll find more goodies.

Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two kinds of Fruits in Tunic: the red one pictured above and a blue variety. Red Fruit restores your health; Blue Fruit refills your magic meter. It’s as simple as that.

Hot Pepper

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you eat a Hot Pepper, the hero will glow with red energy for a little bit. During this time, you deal extra melee attack damage.

Ice Bomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like its sister explosives, Ice Bombs also detonate a moment after being thrown. When they do, they freeze enemies in their tracks. This is a great chance to rack up damage while they’re defenseless.

Ivy

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you might be able to guess from its green color, Ivy raises your stamina recovery speed for a brief period of time. Popping one is a good idea during a boss battle or particularly tough enemy encounter.