All health potion upgrade locations in Tunic

Tunic is a tough game at times, but thankfully you can increase your stats. If you find doses of magic powder, you can pay gems at checkpoints to upgrade your health potions, increasing the HP they restore with each sip. These are located inside chests scattered all across the game world. Here’s where to find them all.

Potion Upgrade #1 – Overworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first potion upgrade is under the broken bridge on the western beach. Climb down the ladder near the Envoy enemy south of the town square. Once you’re on the sand, you can simply walk up the ramp from the sandy side to reach the chest.

Potion Upgrade #2 – East Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get this on your way out of the East Forest, after beating the Guard Captain and ringing the first bell. With your new sword, you can slash away the bushes near the crack in the wall. Clear them and step outside to find a chest containing the upgrade.

Potion Upgrade #3 – Under the Well

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one’s easy to grab once you enter the Under the Well dungeon. Descend the stairs into the water in the first chamber to face a soldier and a slime enemy. Beat them and open the chest on the dirt mound to find another potion upgrade.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!