All hidden history locations in The Grand Prix in Saints Row

Hidden histories are tasks that you can complete in Saints Row. These tasks allow you to learn more about your environment and the city as you progress through the game. Each region of the game typically has at least one hidden history task for you to accomplish. Doing so will get you some cash and a little bit of XP. Of course, the chance to learn more about the world outweighs any monetary reward.

Where is The Grand Prix location in Saints Row

The Grand Prix is perhaps the closest of all the hidden history tasks to the starting hideout. You can find this hidden history in West Providencia — an area to the east of the area where the hideout is located.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find The Grand Prix near the Rat Rods clothing area. The symbol for the hidden history locations is an open treasure chest.

Where to find all hidden history locations in The Grand Prix

As with most of the hidden history locations, The Grand Prix has five information panels that you need to locate within the designated area. The first of the panels is the large one with the snake mascot on it that is in between the houses and in front of the water tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second information panel can be found by going behind the first one. It is located at the base of the water tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third panel can be found even further back from the second. Continue past the water tower and go to the other side of the train car. The panel is next to the train car with graffiti on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth panel is next to the third one. You will find it in front of the nearby statue that is made to look like a bug holding a steering wheel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last of the panels can be found in front of the first panel near the gate and tan house. This panel is in front of another statue that looks like a bug holding a steering wheel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have found all the signs, go back to the welcome sign in the center of the area to get your rewards. Your rewards for completing this task will be 300XP and $500.