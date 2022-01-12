All Hildibrand Adventure Quests and how to start them in Final Fantasy XIV

The Hildibrand Adventure Quests are a series of optional side adventures you can do in Final Fantasy XIV. You have the option to complete these after catching up through the Main Scenario Quests, which are the primary pieces of content you need to complete in the game. The Hildibrand Adventure Quests are also how you unlock the Manderville Dance emote. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the Hildibrand Adventure Quests in Final Fantasy XVI and where you need to go to start them.

To start the Hildibrand Adventure Quests, make your way over to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald, to speak with Wymond. You can find them at coordinates (X:9.8, Y:8.7). After you speak with Wymond, you’ll receive the quest The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen, the first quest in the Hildibrand series. You also want to make sure you have a character that has reached Job level 50.

These are all Hildibrand Adventure Quests you can receive at Job level 50.

The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen

Back in the Saddle

After Her Own Heart

The Immaculate Deception

The Science of Deduction

The Hammer

Manderville Men

The Three Collectors

The Business of Betrothal

A Burst of Inspiration

Seeds of Rebellion

A Case of Indecency

Eight-armed and Dangerous

What Price Victory

The Trouble with Truffles

The Coliseum Conundrum

Shades of Sil’dih

Sibling Strifer

Beneath the Mask

Truths Untold

Her Last Vow

These are all the Further Hildibrand Adventure Quests you can receive at Job level 60.

A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies

Don’t Call it a Comeback

The Gigi Situation

The Measure of a Mammet

A Gazebot to Call Our Own

Don’t Trust Anyone over Sixty

The Proud and the Pointy-eyed

If I Could Turn Back Time

These are all the Even Further Hildibrand Quests you can receive at Job level 70.