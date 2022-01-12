All Hildibrand Adventure Quests and how to start them in Final Fantasy XIV
Work with Hilidbrand and his assistant Nashu in Final Fantasy XIV.
The Hildibrand Adventure Quests are a series of optional side adventures you can do in Final Fantasy XIV. You have the option to complete these after catching up through the Main Scenario Quests, which are the primary pieces of content you need to complete in the game. The Hildibrand Adventure Quests are also how you unlock the Manderville Dance emote. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the Hildibrand Adventure Quests in Final Fantasy XVI and where you need to go to start them.
To start the Hildibrand Adventure Quests, make your way over to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald, to speak with Wymond. You can find them at coordinates (X:9.8, Y:8.7). After you speak with Wymond, you’ll receive the quest The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen, the first quest in the Hildibrand series. You also want to make sure you have a character that has reached Job level 50.
These are all Hildibrand Adventure Quests you can receive at Job level 50.
- The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen
- Back in the Saddle
- After Her Own Heart
- The Immaculate Deception
- The Science of Deduction
- The Hammer
- Manderville Men
- The Three Collectors
- The Business of Betrothal
- A Burst of Inspiration
- Seeds of Rebellion
- A Case of Indecency
- Eight-armed and Dangerous
- What Price Victory
- The Trouble with Truffles
- The Coliseum Conundrum
- Shades of Sil’dih
- Sibling Strifer
- Beneath the Mask
- Truths Untold
- Her Last Vow
These are all the Further Hildibrand Adventure Quests you can receive at Job level 60.
- A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies
- Don’t Call it a Comeback
- The Gigi Situation
- The Measure of a Mammet
- A Gazebot to Call Our Own
- Don’t Trust Anyone over Sixty
- The Proud and the Pointy-eyed
- If I Could Turn Back Time
These are all the Even Further Hildibrand Quests you can receive at Job level 70.
- A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East
- Life Imitates Art Imitates Life
- Of Wolves and Gentlemen
- In the Eye of the Hingan
- The Blade Mislaid
- The Black Heart Beneath
- Good Swords, Good Dogs
- The Past is Never Past
- Don’t Do the Dewprism