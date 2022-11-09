There are multiple Idunn Apples for you to find as you explore God of War Ragnarok. They’re scattered throughout the nine realms, and if you find enough of them, you can increase Kratos’ maximum health. It will assist you in battles yet to come and prepare you to take down powerful adversaries. There are a handful of Idunn Apples in Midgard. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Idunn Apple locations in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Idunn Apples in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok

There are only four Nornir Chests for you to find in Midgard, meaning it should not take too long to find them all and grab the Idunn Apples. Some of these chests may also contain Horns of Blood Mead, increasing the maximum rage you can use on Kratos.

Related: All Stolen Treasure locations in God of War Ragnarok

Idunn Apple in the Raider Hideout

While exploring Midgard, you can find a Raider Hideout on the northeast side of the map. It will be underneath the path that leads you up to The Eternal Campfire, and King’s Grave. When you reach this lower area, you will need to battle through several Raiders, and take on their chief. After he has fallen, you will have access to the Nornir Chest, and it will hold an Idunn Apple inside it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn Apple at the Well of Urd

You’ll arrive at the Well of Urd during the main storyline when Kratos wishes to speak with The Norns. Before you reach the top of the mountain, there will be a Nornir Chest at the bottom of the area, and you can light the braizers to retrieve the Idunn Apple inside this final chest, unlocking them all for Midgard.