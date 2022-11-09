Before Tyr’s imprisonment at the hands of Odin in God of War Ragnarok, he could travel to distant lands to learn about the many cultures and other pantheons of the world. While visiting those cultures, he obtained several treasures and kept them secure in his vault. Following the destruction of the vault, those treasures are scattered throughout Midgard. Here’s what you need to know about all Stolen Treasure locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Stolen Treasures in God of War Ragnarok

There are six Stolen Treasures in this Artefacts collection you need to find. You can find them all while exploring Midgard, and we highly recommend doing this after you’ve completed a handful of story quests, especially if you’ve unlocked the Draupnir Spear.

Related: All Tribute to Freyr locations in God of War Ragnarok

Ankh location

You can find the Ankh on the northeast part of the Midgard map, where you can find the Oarsmen statues. You will need to progress through this location, defeating the Helwalkers and the Stalker guarding this location. After they have been defeated, reach the statue’s base and pull on the chain, revealing a second stairwell to your right. Go down the stairs, and take another right, and the artifact will be on the floor behind the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kila location

The Kila is a ceremonial dagger. It is one of the three artifacts found on the Lake of Nine. It will be on the northeast side of the map, between the high and low paths you can take to smaller locations. You will need to dismount from your dog sled and run up the ruined steps to find the item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Janbiya location

The Janbiya is a rusty knife not far from where you found the Kila. You will need to go the west and proceed south of Tyr’s broken helmet. In the corner of the temple will be an area will several icicles. You can break this wall and find the dagger sitting on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Maya location

The Maya is a sculpture from one of the southern empires. It is close to where you find the Kila. From that location, go to the south and under the bridge of Tyr’s temple. On the right side, there will be a small rock where you can find a corpse with the artifact nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fert location

You can find this lost treasure north of the Lake of Nine. It is considered inside a tower in the Shores on the Nine, although it’s slightly above it. You can reach this tower using the Blades of Chaos to jump to it, and the Fert will be on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lyre location

The final item is a Lyre, which comes from Kratos’ homeland. You can find it on the southwest side of the Midgard map. It will be inside the Derelict Outpost. You must go inside the Outpost and jump over the two gaps. When you reach the third gap, jump across and defeat the Helwalkers that arrive. Once they have been defeated, turn to the right, and there is an area you can jump down, going underneath where you made the jump. A handful of Wisps will appear, but the Lyre will be on the ground after they have been defeated.