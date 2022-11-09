All Idunn Apple locations in Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok

The Idunn Apples in God of War Ragnarok will increase Kratos’ maximum health as he progresses through the game. The more you find by unlocking the Nornir Chests in each area, the more challenging bosses and encounters you can take on throughout your adventure. There are several Idunn Apples in Svartalfheim. This guide covers all Idunn Apple locations for Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Idunn Apples in Svartalfheim in God of War

It is important to note that you will not be able to access every part of Svartalfheim when you arrive here. Much of it will be blocked to you, but you can access it as you steadily progress through the story and unlock more equipment. We will do our best to note at what points of the story you can find these locations, without sharing spoilers.

Related: Who is Ratatoskr in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Idunn Apple in Aurvangar Wetlands

You can find the first Idunn Apple in the Nornir Chest in the Aurvangar Wetlands. It will be the one to the far south before you enter the Dwarf city. You will find this Nornir Chest when attempting to move the water wheel.

Related:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn Apple in Radsvinn’s Rig

You can find an Idunn Apple while exploring the Bay of Bounty, specifically at Radsvinn’s Rig. It will be inside the Nornir Chest to the left of the mining rig, and you can access it after you’ve successfully cleared out the area from enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn’s Apple at Jarnsmida Pitmines

You can find another of Idunn’s Apple at the Jarnsmida Pitmines. It will appear shortly after you unlock this location on your map, with Kratos and Atreus advancing through the mine. The Nornir Chest on this path will contain, and you will need to light the braziers to obtain the item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn Apple at Myrkr Tunnels

You can find another Idunn Apple while exploring the Myrkr Tunnels. You cannot naturally reach this location on pure exploration. Instead, it becomes available as you progress through the story, and this will be your second visit to Svartalfheim. You can find it on the main pathway through the Tunnels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn Apple at The Applecore

After you return to Svartalfheim for a second due to story reasons and unlock a particular tool at The Forge, you can return to The Applecore. Underneath this location will be a handful of Nornir Chests, and one of them will contain an Idunn Apple. You can find it by arriving at The Applecore from the elevator, following the pathway, and then using the tool to access a second area shortly after defeating a pair of Revenants.