Who is Ratatoskr in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Ratatoskr is one of the many new faces that await Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarök. Ratatoskr is a caretaker of sorts and will provide humorous moments alongside some tasks players can pursue. Ratatoskr is a mysterious character, but his origins and backstory tie into the narrative seamlessly. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Ratatoskr in God of War Ragnarök.

Who Ratasokr is in God of War Ragnarok

Ratatoskr is the mythological caretaker of the world tree, Yggdrasil. He runs up and down the world tree carrying messages to eagles perches at the top of the tree and Níðhöggr, a dragon resting and gnawing at Yggdrasil roots. The myth is fully realized in God of War Ragnarök, as players will encounter this sassy squirrel shortly after completing the first series of main story quests.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ratatoskr will greet Kratos and Atreus in the realm between, at Sindri’s house. After you meet him, he will grant you one of Ragnarok’s longest Labours, the Ratatasks. These challenges range from killing enemies with specific abilities to crafting rare sets of armor scattered across the nine realms.

Ratatoskr’s spirit was a summon in God of War 2018, and you will learn that the summon belonged to his more irritable side, Bitter Ratatoskr. After each story mission, make it a point to return to the hub area and speak to Ratatoskr; he will offer you unique dialogue and lore based on what you have recently done or seen in Ragnarök.

Completing all of his Ratatasks will grant Kratos and Atreus a large amount of experience points and upgrades. Experience isn’t used to level up but to unlock new abilities and special attacks for each of your weapons. Make sure to complete them all to give yourself an advantage.