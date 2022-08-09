All increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest: Finale

The end of Pokémon Go’s Season of Go is nearly here. The big event to close out the season before we make our way to September will be the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale, a ticketed event you can join from anywhere in the world. During the event, there will be multiple Pokémon spawning in the wild and in raids for you to catch. For those who purchase a ticket, even more will be available for you to add to your collection. This guide covers all increased spawns featured in the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event.

All Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go Fest: Finale

We recommend purchasing a ticket if you have not already for the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event to catch many of these Pokémon, notably the ones appearing while using incense. The event will be on August 27 from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time zone.

During the Go Fest: Finale event, there will be four rotating habitats featuring Ultra Beasts in five-star raids, giving you a chance to catch them and the wild Pokémon appearing in the wild. Here’s a breakdown of those habitat rotations and the Pokémon featured in them.

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa

These Pokémon will be spawning in the wild alongside Pheromosa in five-star raids from 10 AM to 12 PM in your local area.

Anorith

Hitmontop

Karrablast

Kricketot

Meditite

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf

Pinsir

Scyther

Sudowoodo

Woobat

These Pokémon have a chance to appear while using incense on your character.

Galarian Mr. Mine

Pansage

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole

These Pokémon will spawn in the wild alongside Buzzwole in five-star raids from 12 PM to 2 PM in your local time zone.

Drilbur

Geodude

Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee

Machop

Magmar

Numel

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf

While using incense, these Pokémon have a chance to spawn around you.

Pansear

Torkoal

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree

These Pokémon will spawn in the wild alongside Xurkitree in five-star raids from 2 PM to 4 PM in your local area.

Combee

Electabuzz

Electrike

Foongus

Joltik

Lileep

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Shelmet

Shinx

Stunfisk

These Pokémon have a chance to spawn while using incense on your character during this time.

Klink

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego

These Pokémon will spawn in the wild alongside Nihileg, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Pheromosa in five-star raids from 4 PM to 6 PM in your local area.

Bulbasaur

Chansey

Chikorita

Clefairy

Frillish

Munna

Omanyte

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf

Plant Cloak Burmy

Skrelp

Swirlix

Tangela

Tentacool

Turtwig

These Pokémon have a chance to spawn around your character while using incense during this habitat rotation.