How to buy a Pokémon Go Fest: Finale ticket

The last Pokémon Go Fest event for 2022 has arrived, and it might easily be the largest one held this year. The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale will feature all four of the Ultra Beasts, multiple rotating habitats, and several exclusive Pokémon for you to catch in a limited time. There is a free version of this event that comes with several rewards. However, for the full experience, you may want to purchase a ticket. Here’s what you need to know about buying a Pokémon Go Fest: Finale ticket.

Where to buy a Pokémon Go Fest: Finale ticket

You can purchase the ticket by heading to the in-game shop and clicking the advertisement in Pokémon Go. However, it’s important to note that any Pokémon Go players who bought the Pokémon Go Fest: 2022 ticket that occurred on June 5, 2022, should already have a ticket. Therefore, you will not need to purchase the Go Fest: Finale ticket, and you can attend the event when it begins on August 27.

When you head into the Pokémon Go in-game shop, scroll down to the Go Fest: Finale ticket, and click to purchase it. It will cost $10.99, or the equivalent in your local area. After buying the ticket, your account will be flagged for the event. The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale starts at 10 AM and goes to 6 PM on August 27 in your local area. There are multiple Pokémon for you to catch while participating in the event.

For those who purchase this ticket, or those who purchased the Pokémon Go Fest: 2022 event on June 5, you have the chance to share a discounted ticket with other players who may want to join in for the Finale. You will have three discounts, and the price goes down by $4.99 for each ticket. The gift should appear in your inventory, and you can share it with other Pokémon Go players in-game, and they can use it in the in-game shop.

Make sure to purchase your ticket before August 27 to make sure you can take part in the Finale.