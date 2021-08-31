All Island Games challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Ready up.
The Island Games are on the way to Fortnite and will give players plenty of new challenges that they can complete to get loot or experience for their Battle Pass. This is useful, as we are entering the last two weeks of the season, and players will be looking to finish up the Battle Pass before it ends.
Below, you can find a full list of the Island Games challenges and rewards, and we will link to relevant guides as soon as the challenges go live in the game.
- Complete Island Games Quests (0/5) – On The Rise Emote
- Complete Island Games Quests (0/7) – Wavebreaker Wrap
- Complete Island Games Quest (0/9) – Qwerty Axe
- Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble (0/5500) – 20000 XP
- Buy legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue Rumble (0/6) – 30000 XP
- Get eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble (0/50) – Drooly Spray
- Buy weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout (0/5) – 20000 XP
- Get eliminations in Prison Breakout (0/25) – 20000 XP
- Deal damage while inside a Prevalent sedan in Prison Breakout – (0/1500) – 30000 XP
- Assist teammates with eliminations in Finest 2v2 (0/30) – 20000 XP
- Restore Health or Shield in Finest 2v2 (0/750) – 20000 XP
- Deal damage from above in Finest 2v2 (0/2500) – Banner Icon
- Dead headshot damage in Red vs Blue Lava (0/2500) – 20000 XP
- Deal damage with SMGs or Pistols in Red vs Blue Lava – (0/5000) – 20000 XP
- Destroy enemy structures in Red vs Blue Lava (0/200) – 30000 XP
- Hunt Wildlife in Wildlands Survival (0/30) – 20000 XP
- Search containers, coolers, fridges, or tool boxes in Wildlands Survival (0/25) – 30000 XP
- Catch Zero Point Fish or Vendetta Floppers from fishing in Wildlands Survival (0/10) – Banner Icon