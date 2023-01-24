All item codes in the Witcher 3, and how to use them

There are thousands of cool items in The Witcher 3 that you just have to get your hands on. However, after many years, you might not want to go through the grind again. Well, luckily, there is an easy way to get all the items in the game without any effort. You will just need to use the additem cheat and get anything you want. So, here are all the item codes in The Witcher 3 and how to use them.

How to enable the cheat console and use the item code cheat in The Witcher 3

To use the item codes to get any item in the game, you will first need to enable the cheat console in Witcher 3. Here is how you can do that:

The first thing you will need to do is find your Witcher 3 files. If you have the game on steam, open the Library, right-click the game, and open Properties. Then, open the “Local Files” tab, then “Browse Local Files.” Now, you will have to go through the folders of the game until you find the “general.ini” file. Go to “The Witcher 3\bin\config\base”. You should already be in The Witcher 3 folder if you followed step 1. Open the “general.ini” file using Notepad and paste “DBGConsoleOn=true” at the bottom of the file, as shown in the image below. Save and close the file. Open the game and press the “~” key on your keyboard to open the cheat console.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use the item codes to get any item in Witcher 3, you will have to type in the console the “additem(‘name’)” code. Instead of “name,” you will have to type (or paste) the name of the item you want from below. For example, if you wanted a Grandmaster Griffin Armor, you would type in “additem(‘Gryphon Armor 4’).”

All item codes in The Witcher 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Armor codes

Bear Armor

Bear Armor 1

Bear Armor 2

Bear Armor 3

Bear Boots 1

Bear Boots 2

Bear Boots 3

Bear Boots 4

Bear Gloves 1

Bear Gloves 2

Bear Gloves 3

Bear Gloves 4

Bear Pants 1

Bear Pants 2

Bear Pants 3

Bear Pants 4

Boots 01_crafted

Boots 02_crafted

Boots 03_crafted

Boots 04_crafted

Boots 07_crafted

Gloves 01_crafted

Gloves 02_crafted

Gloves 03_crafted

Gloves 04_crafted

Gryphon Armor

Gryphon Armor 1

Gryphon Armor 2

Gryphon Armor 3

Gryphon Boots 1

Gryphon Boots 2

Gryphon Boots 3

Gryphon Boots 4

Gryphon Gloves 1

Gryphon Gloves 2

Gryphon Gloves 3

Gryphon Gloves 4

Gryphon Pants 1

Gryphon Pants 2

Gryphon Pants 3

Gryphon Pants 4

Heavy armor 01_crafted

Heavy armor 02_crafted

Heavy armor 03_crafted

Heavy armor 04_crafted

Heavy boots 01_crafted

Heavy boots 02_crafted

Heavy boots 03_crafted

Heavy boots 04_crafted

Heavy boots 07_crafted

Heavy boots 08_crafted

Heavy gloves 01_crafted

Heavy gloves 02_crafted

Heavy gloves 03_crafted

Heavy gloves 04_crafted

Heavy pants 01_crafted

Heavy pants 02_crafted

Heavy pants 03_crafted

Heavy pants 04_crafted

Light armor 01_crafted

Light armor 02_crafted

Light armor 03_crafted

Light armor 04_crafted

Light armor 05_crafted

Light armor 06_crafted

Light armor 07_crafted

Light armor 08_crafted

Lynx Armor

Lynx Armor 1

Lynx Armor 2

Lynx Armor 3

Lynx Boots 1

Lynx Boots 2

Lynx Boots 3

Lynx Boots 4

Lynx Gloves 1

Lynx Gloves 2

Lynx Gloves 3

Lynx Gloves 4

Lynx Pants 1

Lynx Pants 2

Lynx Pants 3

Lynx Pants 4

Medium armor 01_crafted

Medium armor 02_crafted

Medium armor 03_crafted

Medium armor 04_crafted

Pants 01_crafted

Pants 02_crafted

Pants 03_crafted

Pants 04_crafted

Relic Heavy 3 crafted

Starting Armor 1

Thyssen armor crafted

Weapon codes

Abarad

Addandeith

Aerondight

Anathema

Angivare

Anth

Arainne

Arbitrator

Arbitrator_crafted

Ardaenye

Ashrune

Azurewrath

Bandit Shield 01

Bandit Shield 02

Bandit Shield 03

Bandit Shield 04

Barbersurgeon

Baron Guard Shield 01

Beannshie

Beannshie_crafted

Bear School Crossbow

Bear School silver sword

Bear School silver sword 1

Bear School silver sword 2

Bear School silver sword 3

Bear School steel sword

Bear School steel sword 1

Bear School steel sword 2

Bear School steel sword 3

Blackunicorn

Blackunicorn_crafted

Bladeofys

Bloedeaedd

Bloodsword

bow_01

bow_02

bow_elven_01

Breathofthenorth

Caerme

Caranthil Staff

Caranthil Staff Broken

Caroline

Cheesecutter

Cleaver

Crossbow 1

Crossbow 2

Crossbow 3

Crossbow 4

Crossbow 5

Crossbow 6

Crossbow 7

Crossbow q206

crossbow_01

Dancer

Daystar

Deargdeith

Deireadh

Deithwen

Devine

Dwarven silver sword 1

Dwarven silver sword 1_crafted

Dwarven silver sword 2

Dwarven silver sword 2_crafted

Dwarven sword 1

Dwarven sword 1_crafted

Dwarven sword 2

Dwarven sword 2_crafted

Dyaebl

Elven silver sword 1

Elven silver sword 1_crafted

Elven silver sword 2

Elven silver sword 2_crafted

Fate

Forgottenvransword

Gloryofthenorth

Gnomish silver sword 1

Gnomish silver sword 1_crafted

Gnomish silver sword 2

Gnomish silver sword 2_crafted

Gnomish sword 1

Gnomish sword 1_crafted

Gnomish sword 2

Gnomish sword 2_crafted

Gryphon School silver sword

Gryphon School silver sword 1

Gryphon School silver sword 2

Gryphon School silver sword 3

Gryphon School steel sword

Gryphon School steel sword 1

Gryphon School steel sword 2

Gryphon School steel sword 3

Gwestog

Gwyhyr

Gynvael

Gynvaelaedd

Harpy

Harpy_crafted

Harvall

Havcaaren

Headtaker

Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword

Imlerith Mace

Imlerith Shield

Inis

Inquisitor sword 1

Inquisitor sword 1_crafted

Inquisitor sword 2

Inquisitor sword 2_crafted

Karabela

Loathen

Long Steel Sword

Longclaw

Longclaw_crafted

Lune

Lynx School Crossbow

Lynx School silver sword

Lynx School silver sword 1

Lynx School silver sword 2

Lynx School silver sword 3

Lynx School steel sword

Lynx School steel sword 1

Lynx School steel sword 2

Lynx School steel sword 3

Moonblade

Mourner

Naevdeseidhe

Negotiator

Negotiator_crafted

Nilfgaard Shield 01

Nilfgaard Shield 02

Nilfgaardian sword 1

Nilfgaardian sword 1_crafted

Nilfgaardian sword 2

Nilfgaardian sword 3

Nilfgaardian sword 4

Nilfgaardian sword 4_crafted

No Mans Land sword 1

No Mans Land sword 1 q2

No Mans Land sword 1_crafted

No Mans Land sword 2

No Mans Land sword 2_crafted

No Mans Land sword 3

No Mans Land sword 3_crafted

No Mans Land sword 4

No Mans Land sword 4_crafted

Novigraadan sword 1

Novigraadan sword 1_crafted

Novigraadan sword 2

Novigraadan sword 2_crafted

Novigraadan sword 3

Novigraadan sword 3_crafted

Novigraadan sword 4

Novigraadan sword 4_crafted

Novigrad Shield 01

Novigrad Shield 02

NPC CyprianWhorenson sword

NPC Dandelion Short Steel Sword

NPC Eredin Sword

NPC Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword

NPC Inquisitor sword 1

NPC Nilfgaardian sword 1

NPC Nilfgaardian sword 2

NPC Nilfgaardian sword 3

NPC Nilfgaardian sword 4

NPC No Mans Land sword 1

NPC No Mans Land sword 1 q2

NPC No Mans Land sword 2

NPC No Mans Land sword 3

NPC No Mans Land sword 4

NPC Novigraadan sword 1

NPC Novigraadan sword 2

NPC Novigraadan sword 3

NPC Novigraadan sword 4

NPC q402 Skellige sword 3

NPC Rusty Nilfgaardian sword

NPC Rusty No Mans Land sword

NPC Rusty Novigraadan sword

NPC Rusty Skellige sword

NPC Scoiatael sword 1

NPC Scoiatael sword 2

NPC Scoiatael sword 3

NPC Scoiatael sword 4

NPC Short sword 1

NPC Short sword 2

NPC Skellige sword 1

NPC Skellige sword 2

NPC Skellige sword 3

NPC Skellige sword 4

NPC Vesemir Silver Sword

NPC Vesemir Silver Sword q403 upgrade

NPC Vesemir Steel Sword

NPC Wildhunt sword 2

NPC Witcher Silver Sword

NPC Witcher Silver Sword q403 upgrade

NPC Witcher Steel Sword

Princessxenthiasword

Q1_axe1h

Q1_axe1h_mq2024_spirit

Q1_Axe2h

Q1_brokenSpear

Q1_cleaver1h

Q1_club1h

Q1_Guisarme2h

Q1_Halberd2h

Q1_Hammer2h

Q1_mace1h

Q1_Mage_Staff2h

Q1_pickaxe1h

Q1_Pitchfork2h

Q1_Shield

Q1_Spear2h

Q1_ZoltanAxe2h

Q2_axe1h

Q2_Axe2h

Q2_cleaver1h

Q2_Guisarme2h

Q2_Halberd2h

Q2_Hammer2h

Q2_mace1h

Q2_Mage_Staff2h

Q2_Spear2h

Q3_DwarvenAxe2h

Q3_DwarvenHammer2h

Q3_Mage_Staff2h

q505 crafted sword

Reachofthedamned

Redanian Shield 01

Robustswordofdolblathanna

Roseofaelirenn

Rusty Nilfgaardian sword

Rusty No Mans Land sword

Rusty Novigraadan sword

Rusty Skellige sword

Scoiatael sword 1

Scoiatael sword 1_crafted

Scoiatael sword 2

Scoiatael sword 2_crafted

Scoiatael sword 3

Scoiatael sword 3_crafted

Scoiatael sword 4

Scoiatael sword 4_crafted

Short Steel Sword

Short sword 1

Short sword 1_crafted

Short sword 2

Short sword 2_crafted

Silver sword 1

Silver sword 1_crafted

Silver sword 2

Silver sword 2_crafted

Silver sword 3

Silver sword 3_crafted

Silver sword 4

Silver sword 4_crafted

Silver sword 5

Silver sword 5_crafted

Silver sword 6

Silver sword 6_crafted

Silver sword 7

Silver sword 7_crafted

Silver sword 8

Skellige Brokvar Shield 01

Skellige Craite Shield 01

Skellige Dimun Shield 01

Skellige Drummond Shield 01

Skellige Heymaey Shield 01

Skellige sword 1

Skellige sword 1_crafted

Skellige sword 2

Skellige sword 2_crafted

Skellige sword 3_crafted

Skellige sword 4

Skellige sword 4_crafted

Skellige Tuiseach Shield 01

sq303_blunt_sword

sq304 Novigraadan sword 4

Temeria Shield 01

Tlareg

Torlara

Torzirael

Ultimatum

Viper School silver sword

Viper School steel sword

Virgin

Vynbleidd

Weeper

Weeper_crafted

Wild Hunt sword 1

Wild Hunt sword 2

Wild Hunt sword 3

Wild Hunt sword 4

Witcher Silver Sword

WitcherSilverWolf

Wolf

Wooden sword

Zerrikanterment

Zireael Phantom Sword

Zireael Sword

Potions codes

Black Blood 1

Black Blood 2

Black Blood 3

Blizzard 1

Blizzard 2

Blizzard 3

Cat 1

Cat 2

Cat 3

Clearing Potion

Full Moon 1

Full Moon 2

Full Moon 3

Golden Oriole 1

Golden Oriole 2

Golden Oriole 3

Killer Whale 1

Maribor Forest 1

Maribor Forest 2

Maribor Forest 3

Petri Philtre 1

Petri Philtre 2

Petri Philtre 3

Pheromone Potion Bear 1

Pheromone Potion Drowner 1

Pheromone Potion Nekker 1

Pops Antidote

Swallow 1

Swallow 2

Swallow 3

Tawny Owl 1

Tawny Owl 2

Tawny Owl 3

Thunderbolt 1

Thunderbolt 2

Thunderbolt 3

Trial Potion Kit

Village drink

White Honey 1

White Honey 2

White Honey 3

White Raffards Decoction 1

White Raffards Decoction 2

White Raffards Decoction 3

Bombs codes

Alkali Bomb 1

Alkali Bomb 2

Alkali Bomb 3

Dancing Star 1

Dancing Star 2

Dancing Star 3

Devils Puffball 1

Devils Puffball 2

Devils Puffball 3

Dragons Dream 1

Dragons Dream 2

Dragons Dream 3

Dwimeritium Bomb 1

Dwimeritium Bomb 2

Dwimeritium Bomb 3

Fungi Bomb 1

Glue Bomb 1

Grapeshot 1

Grapeshot 2

Grapeshot 3

Salt Bomb 1

Samum 1

Samum 2

Samum 3

Shrapnel Bomb 1

Silver Dust Bomb 1

Silver Dust Bomb 2

Silver Dust Bomb 3

Snow Ball

Tutorial Bomb

Virus Bomb 1

White Frost 1

White Frost 2

White Frost 3

Upgrades and Runes codes

Dazhbog rune

Dazhbog rune rare

Devana rune

Devana rune rare

Elemental rune

Elemental rune rare

Forgotten soul

Forgotten soul rare

Glyph aard

Glyph aard greater

Glyph aard lesser

Glyph axii

Glyph axii greater

Glyph axii lesser

Glyph igni

Glyph igni greater

Glyph igni lesser

Glyph quen

Glyph quen greater

Glyph quen lesser

Glyph yrden

Glyph yrden greater

Glyph yrden lesser

Horse apex tail

Horse Bag 1

Horse Bag 2

Horse Bag 3

Horse Blinder 1

Horse Blinder 2

Horse Blinder 3

Horse Cutscene Reins

Horse Hair 0

Horse Harness 0

Horse Saddle 0

Horse Saddle 1

Horse Saddle 1v2

Horse Saddle 1v3

Horse Saddle 1v4

Horse Saddle 2

Horse Saddle 2v2

Horse Saddle 2v3

Horse Saddle 2v4

Horse Saddle 3

Horse Saddle 3v2

Horse Saddle 3v3

Horse Saddle 3v4

Horse Saddle 4

Horse skinned tail

Horse Universal Reins

Morana rune

Morana rune rare

Perun rune

Perun rune rare

Philosophers stone

Philosophers stone rare

Phosphorescent crystal

Phosphorescent crystal rare

Rune dazhbog

Rune dazhbog greater

Rune dazhbog lesser

Rune devana

Rune devana greater

Rune devana lesser

Rune elemental

Rune elemental greater

Rune elemental lesser

Rune morana

Rune morana greater

Rune morana lesser

Rune perun

Rune perun greater

Rune perun lesser

Rune quentin

Rune quentin greater

Rune quentin lesser

Rune stribog

Rune stribog greater

Rune stribog lesser

Rune svarog

Rune svarog greater

Rune svarog lesser

Rune triglav

Rune triglav greater

Rune triglav lesser

Rune veles

Rune veles greater

Rune veles lesser

Rune zoria

Rune zoria greater

Rune zoria lesser

Shattered core

Shattered core rare

Stribog rune

Stribog rune rare

Svarog rune

Svarog rune rare

Triglav rune

Triglav rune rare

Veles rune

Veles rune rare

Zoria rune

Zoria rune rare

Gwent Cards codes

gwint_card_albrich

gwint_card_arachas

gwint_card_arachas_behemoth

gwint_card_arachas2

gwint_card_arachas3

gwint_card_archer_support

gwint_card_archer_support2

gwint_card_assire

gwint_card_avallach

gwint_card_ballista

gwint_card_ballista_officer

gwint_card_barclay

gwint_card_black_archer

gwint_card_black_archer2

gwint_card_blue_stripes

gwint_card_blue_stripes2

gwint_card_blue_stripes3

gwint_card_botchling

gwint_card_bruxa

gwint_card_cahir

gwint_card_catapult

gwint_card_catapult2

gwint_card_celaeno_harpy

gwint_card_ciaran

gwint_card_ciri

gwint_card_clear_sky

gwint_card_cockatrice

gwint_card_combat_engineer

gwint_card_crinfrid

gwint_card_crinfrid2

gwint_card_crinfrid3

gwint_card_crone_brewess

gwint_card_crone_weavess

gwint_card_crone_whispess

gwint_card_cynthia

gwint_card_dandelion

gwint_card_dennis

gwint_card_dijkstra

gwint_card_dol_archer

gwint_card_dol_dwarf

gwint_card_dol_dwarf2

gwint_card_dol_dwarf3

gwint_card_dol_infantry

gwint_card_dol_infantry2

gwint_card_dol_infantry3

gwint_card_draug

gwint_card_dummy

gwint_card_dun_banner_medic

gwint_card_earth_elemental

gwint_card_eithne

gwint_card_ekkima

gwint_card_elf_skirmisher

gwint_card_elf_skirmisher2

gwint_card_elf_skirmisher3

gwint_card_emhyr_bronze

gwint_card_emhyr_copper

gwint_card_emhyr_gold

gwint_card_emhyr_silver

gwint_card_emiel

gwint_card_endrega

gwint_card_eredin_bronze

gwint_card_eredin_copper

gwint_card_eredin_gold

gwint_card_eredin_silver

gwint_card_esterad

gwint_card_fiend

gwint_card_filavandrel

gwint_card_fire_elemental

gwint_card_fleder

gwint_card_fog

gwint_card_fogling

gwint_card_foltest_bronze

gwint_card_foltest_copper

gwint_card_foltest_gold

gwint_card_foltest_silver

gwint_card_forktail

gwint_card_francesca_bronze

gwint_card_francesca_copper

gwint_card_francesca_gold

gwint_card_francesca_silver

gwint_card_frightener

gwint_card_fringilla

gwint_card_frost

gwint_card_gargoyle

gwint_card_garkain

gwint_card_geralt

gwint_card_ghoul

gwint_card_ghoul2

gwint_card_ghoul3

gwint_card_grave_hag

gwint_card_griffin

gwint_card_harpy

gwint_card_havekar_nurse

gwint_card_havekar_nurse2

gwint_card_havekar_nurse3

gwint_card_havekar_support

gwint_card_havekar_support2

gwint_card_havekar_support3

gwint_card_heavy_zerri

gwint_card_horn

gwint_card_ice_giant

gwint_card_ida

gwint_card_imlerith

gwint_card_impera_brigade

gwint_card_impera_brigade2

gwint_card_impera_brigade3

gwint_card_impera_brigade4

gwint_card_iorveth

gwint_card_isengrim

gwint_card_kaedwen

gwint_card_kaedwen2

gwint_card_katakan

gwint_card_kayran

gwint_card_leshen

gwint_card_letho

gwint_card_mahakam

gwint_card_mahakam2

gwint_card_mahakam3

gwint_card_mahakam4

gwint_card_mahakam5

gwint_card_menno

gwint_card_milva

gwint_card_moorvran

gwint_card_morteisen

gwint_card_natalis

gwint_card_nausicaa

gwint_card_nausicaa2

gwint_card_nausicaa3

gwint_card_nekker

gwint_card_nekker2

gwint_card_nekker3

gwint_card_philippa

gwint_card_plague_maiden

gwint_card_poor_infantry

gwint_card_poor_infantry2

gwint_card_poor_infantry3

gwint_card_puttkammer

gwint_card_rain

gwint_card_rainfarn

gwint_card_renuald

gwint_card_riordain

gwint_card_rotten

gwint_card_saskia

gwint_card_scorch

gwint_card_shilard

gwint_card_siege_support

gwint_card_siege_tower

gwint_card_siegfried

gwint_card_stefan

gwint_card_stennis

gwint_card_sweers

gwint_card_thaler

gwint_card_tibor

gwint_card_toruviel

gwint_card_triss

gwint_card_vanhemar

gwint_card_vattier

gwint_card_vernon

gwint_card_vesemir

gwint_card_villen

gwint_card_vreemde

gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade

gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade2

gwint_card_vrihedd_cadet

gwint_card_werewolf

gwint_card_witch_hunters

gwint_card_wyvern

gwint_card_yaevinn

gwint_card_yennefer

gwint_card_young_emissary

gwint_card_young_emissary2

gwint_card_zerri

gwint_card_zoltan

Books and Notes codes

Armor maintenance

Beasts vol 1

Beasts vol 2

Boat vol 1

Boat vol 2

Book of Arachases

br201_notice

br202_notice

br301_notice

br302_notice

cg_notice_baron

cg_notice_mousesack

cg_notice_sq306_maverick

cg_notice_stjepan

cg_notice_vivaldi

Cursed Monsters vol 1

Cursed Monsters vol 2

Draconides vol 1

Draconides vol 2

ff100_notice

ff200_notice

ff300_notice

flotsam_experiment

Gear improvement

Glossary Temerian Dynasty

gp_prologue_bandit_note01

gp_prologue_bandit_note02

gp_prologue_bandit_note03

gp_prologue_cultist_note01

gp_prologue_cultist_note02

Horse vol 1

Horse vol 2

hr101_notice

hr200_notice

Hybrid Monsters vol 1

Hybrid Monsters vol 2

Insectoids vol 1

Insectoids vol 2

item_name_mq1051_contract

item_name_mq2052_contract

item_name_mq3031_notice

item_name_sq201_werewolf_contract

item_name_sq210_notice

Jacob of Varazze Chronicles

Journey into the mind

lore_about_the_fourth_witch

lore_aleksanders_notes

lore_an_seidhe_and_aen_elle

lore_basics_of_magic

lore_bells_of_beauclair

lore_brother_adalbert_bestiary

lore_cirilla_of_cintra

lore_conjunction_of_spheres

lore_cult_of_freyia

lore_cult_of_hemdall

lore_druids

lore_elder_blood

lore_elven_legends

lore_elven_ruins

lore_elven_sages

lore_fall_of_wyzima

lore_fate_of_temeria

lore_goetia

lore_hydromancy

lore_imperial_edict_i

lore_imperial_edict_ii

lore_inteligence_report_about_ciri

lore_journals_from_urskar_1

lore_journals_from_urskar_2

lore_journals_from_urskar_3

lore_journals_from_urskar_4

lore_journals_from_urskar_5

lore_journals_from_urskar_6

lore_journals_from_urskar_7

lore_kovir

lore_last_wish

lore_lodge_of_sorceresses

lore_monstrum

lore_naglfar_demonic_drakkar

lore_necromancy

lore_nilfgaardian_empire

lore_nilfgaardian_history_book

lore_nilfgaardian_royal_dynasty

lore_nilfgaardian_transport_orders

lore_non_humans

lore_novigrad

lore_oneiromancy

lore_oxenfurt

lore_polymorphism

lore_popiels_journal

lore_principles_of_eternal_fire

lore_prophecy_of_ithlinne

lore_radovid_propaganda_pamphlet

lore_radovids_rise_to_power

lore_ragnarok

lore_redania

lore_redanian_secret_service

lore_sands_of_zerrikania

lore_skellige_heroes_broddr

lore_skellige_heroes_grymmdjarr

lore_skellige_heroes_modolf

lore_skellige_heroes_otkell

lore_skellige_heroes_sove

lore_skellige_heroes_tyr

lore_skellige_island

lore_study_on_white_cold

lore_summit_of_loc_muinne

lore_the_great_four

lore_theory_of_spheres

lore_third_war_with_nilfgaard

lore_tyromancy

lore_unfinished_war_annals

lore_velen

lore_war_between_astrals

lore_wars_with_nilfgaard

lore_wild_hunt

lore_witch_hunters

lore_witcher_signs

lore_witchers

lore_yennefer_journals

lw_bm6_merchant_note

lw_cb17_bandits_note

lw_cp13_bandit_note

lw_cp13_refugee_note

lw_cp14_bandit_note

lw_cp14_child_note

lw_cp33_treasure_note

lw_cp36_note

lw_cp39_captains_log

lw_de_wett_note

lw_de11_note

lw_de32_treasure_note

lw_gf2_white_note

lw_gr_poi_042_letter

lw_gr12_ferry_man_note

lw_gr13_poppy_slaver_note

lw_gr13_slaver_note

lw_gr15_bandits_note

lw_gr15_ghouls_note

lw_gr29_bandit_note

lw_gr34_note

lw_gr39_note

lw_gr40_note

lw_gr41_note

lw_gr7_soldiers_note

lw_hs2_bandit_note

lw_hs2_scoiatael_note

lw_mp4_merchant_note

lw_prologue_fallen_soldier_letter01

lw_prologue_temerian_loot_manifest

lw_prologue_temerian_treasure_note

lw_sb12_pirate_note

lw_sb13_smugglers_note

lw_sb14_fisherman_letter

lw_sb14_pirate_note

lw_sb18_camps_note

lw_sb2_base_camp_map

lw_sb2_base_camp_note

lw_sb2_sunken_ships_map

lw_sb2_sunken_ships_note

lw_sb20_chest_note

lw_sb24_note

lw_sb3_camps_note

lw_sb3_giggler_note_pirates

lw_sb3_giggler_note_workers

lw_sb5_giggler_leader_note

lw_sk_poi_005_treasure_note

lw_sk_poi_050_note

lw_sk_poi_056_note

lw_sk16_village_note

lw_sk25_bandits_note

lw_sk25_blood_countess_note

lw_sk3_ship_note

lw_sk30_villager_note

lw_sk31_note

lw_sk32_note

lw_sk38_treasure_note

lw_sk4_note

lw_sk41_prison_island_note

lw_sk42_treasure_note

lw_sk57_treasure_note

lw_sk86_guards_note

lw_sk86_old_mans_note

lw_tm_underwater_dungeon_note

lw_tm12_bandit_note

lw_tm15_treasure_hunter_note

lw_tm5_villager_note

lw_tm6_note

Magical Monsters vol 1

Magical Monsters vol 2

mh101_contract

mh102_contract

mh103_contract

mh104_contract

mh106_contract

mh107_contract

mh108_contract

mh201_contract

mh202_contract

mh203_contract

mh206_contract

mh207_contract

mh210_contract

mh301_contract

mh302_contract

mh303_contract

mh304_contract

mh305_contract

mh306_contract

mh307_contract

mh308_contract

mq0001_contract

mq0003_contract

mq1002_3012_notice

mq1006_notice

mq1011_notice

mq1013_notice

mq1016_notice

mq1022_notice

mq1043_notice

mq1050_notice

mq1051_orders_note

mq2001_notice_board_holmstein

mq2001_notice_board_kaer_trolde

mq2030_nithing

Necronomicon

Necrophage vol 1

Necrophage vol 2

Nilfgard arms and tactics

noon_shadow_loot_note

Norther Kingdoms arms and tactics

Ogres vol 1

Ogres vol 2

Orders from Shilard

Poems of Gonzal de Verceo

poi_bandit_camp_3_note

poi_telescope_note

poi_temerian_treasure_note

q301_notice_haunted_house

Relict Monsters vol 1

Relict Monsters vol 2

sk48_splintered_ships_note

Skelige arms and tactics

Specters vol 1

Specters vol 2

sq102_contract

sq104_werewolf

sq106_name_ekimma_contract

sq108_griffon_contract

sq204_forest_spirit_contract

sq305_notice

Theatre Glossary vol 1

Theatre Glossary vol 2

Vampires vol 1

Vampires vol 2

Weapon maintenance

Wild Hunt

Schematics codes

Arbitrator schematic

ArmorRepairKit_1 schematic

ArmorRepairKit_2 schematic

ArmorRepairKit_3 schematic

Beannshie schematic

Bear Armor schematic

Bear Boots schematic

Bear Gloves schematic

Bear Pants schematic

Bear School Crossbow schematic

Bear School silver sword schematic

Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1

Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2

Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3

Bear School steel sword schematic

Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1

Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2

Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3

Blackunicorn schematic

Blasting powder schematic

Boots 1 schematic

Boots 2 schematic

Boots 3 schematic

Boots 4 schematic

Boots 7 schematic

Dark iron ingot schematic

Dark steel ingot schematic

Dark steel ingot schematic 1

Dark steel plate schematic

Dark steel plate schematic

Draconide leather schematic

Dwarven silver sword 1 schematic

Dwarven silver sword 2 schematic

Dwarven sword 1 schematic

Dwarven sword 2 schematic

Dwimeryte ingot schematic

Dwimeryte ingot schematic 1

Dwimeryte ore schematic

Dwimeryte plate schematic

Elven silver sword 1 schematic

Elven silver sword 2 schematic

Gloves 1 schematic

Gloves 2 schematic

Gloves 3 schematic

Gloves 4 schematic

Glowing ingot schematic

Glyph aard greater schematic

Glyph aard lesser schematic

Glyph aard schematic

Glyph axii greater schematic

Glyph axii lesser schematic

Glyph axii schematic

Glyph igni lesser schematic

Glyph igni schematic

Glyph infusion greater schematic

Glyph infusion lesser schematic

Gnomish silver sword 1 schematic

Gnomish silver sword 2 schematic

Gnomish sword 1 schematic

Gnomish sword 2 schematic

Gryphon Armor schematic

Gryphon Boots schematic

Gryphon Gloves schematic

Gryphon Pants schematic

Gryphon School silver sword schematic

Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1

Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2

Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3

Gryphon School steel sword schematic

Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1

Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2

Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3

Haft schematic

Hardened leather schematic

Hardened timber schematic

Harpy schematic

Heavy Armor 1 schematic

Heavy Armor 2 schematic

Heavy Armor 3 schematic

Heavy Armor 4 schematic

Heavy Boots 1 schematic

Heavy Boots 2 schematic

Heavy Boots 3 schematic

Heavy Boots 4 schematic

Heavy Boots 7 schematic

Heavy Boots 8 schematic

Heavy Gloves 1 schematic

Heavy Gloves 2 schematic

Heavy Gloves 3 schematic

Heavy Gloves 4 schematic

Heavy Pants 1 schematic

Heavy Pants 2 schematic

Heavy Pants 3 schematic

Heavy Pants 4 schematic

Infused crystal schematic

Infused dust schematic

Infused shard schematic

Inquisitor sword 1 schematic

Inquisitor sword 2 schematic

Iron ingot schematic

Leather schematic

Leather squares schematic

Light Armor 1 schematic

Light Armor 2 schematic

Light Armor 3 schematic

Light Armor 4 schematic

Light Armor 5 schematic

Light Armor 6 schematic

Light Armor 7 schematic

Light Armor 8 schematic

Linen schematic

Longclaw schematic

Lynx Armor schematic

Lynx Boots schematic

Lynx Gloves schematic

Lynx Pants schematic

Lynx School Crossbow schematic

Lynx School silver sword schematic

Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1

Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2

Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3

Lynx School steel sword schematic

Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1

Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2

Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3

Medium Armor 1 schematic

Medium Armor 2 schematic

Medium Armor 3 schematic

Medium Armor 4 schematic

Meteorite ingot schematic

Meteorite silver ingot schematic

Meteorite silver plate schematic

Negotiator schematic

Nilfgaardian sword 1 schematic

Nilfgaardian sword 4 schematic

No Mans Land sword 1 schematic

No Mans Land sword 2 schematic

No Mans Land sword 3 schematic

No Mans Land sword 4 schematic

Novigraadan sword 1 schematic

Novigraadan sword 4 schematic

Pants 1 schematic

Pants 2 schematic

Pants 3 schematic

Pants 4 schematic

Relic Heavy 3 schematic

Resin schematic

Rune dazhbog greater schematic

Rune dazhbog lesser schematic

Rune dazhbog schematic

Rune devana greater schematic

Rune devana lesser schematic

Rune devana schematic

Rune elemental greater schematic

Rune elemental lesser schematic

Rune elemental schematic

Rune morana greater schematic

Rune morana lesser schematic

Rune morana schematic

Rune perun greater schematic

Rune perun lesser schematic

Rune perun schematic

Rune stribog greater schematic

Rune stribog lesser schematic

Rune stribog schematic

Rune svarog greater schematic

Rune svarog lesser schematic

Rune svarog schematic

Rune triglav greater schematic

Rune triglav lesser schematic

Rune triglav schematic

Rune veles greater schematic

Rune veles lesser schematic

Rune veles schematic

Rune zoria greater schematic

Rune zoria lesser schematic

Rune zoria schematic

Runestone greater schematic

Runestone lesser schematic

Scoiatael sword 2 schematic

Scoiatael sword 3 schematic

Short sword 1 schematic

Short sword 2 schematic

Silk schematic

Silver ingot schematic

Silver ingot schematic 1

Silver ore schematic

Silver plate schematic

Silver sword 1 schematic

Silver sword 2 schematic

Silver sword 3 schematic

Silver sword 4 schematic

Silver sword 6 schematic

Silver sword 7 schematic

Skellige sword 1 schematic

Skellige sword 2 schematic

Smithing tools dwarven schematic

Smithing tools elven schematic

Smithing tools gnomish schematic

Smithing tools schematic

Starting Armor Upgrade schematic 1

Steel ingot schematic

Steel ingot schematic 1

Steel plate schematic

String schematic

Thread schematic

Thyssen Armor schematic

Viper Silver sword schematic

Viper Steel sword schematic

WeaponRepairKit_1 schematic

WeaponRepairKit_2 schematic

WeaponRepairKit_3 schematic

Weeper schematic

Whetstone dwarven schematic

Whetstone elven schematic

Whetstone gnomish schematic

Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 3

Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 1

Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 2

Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 3

Quest items codes

cg100_barons_notes

cg300_roches_list

FeromoneBomb

lw_sb13_note

lw_temerian_soldiers_journal

mh103_girls_journal

mh103_killers_knife

mh106_hags_skulls

mh107_fiend_dung

mh207_lighthouse_keeper_letter

mh301_merc_contract

mh305_doppler_letter

mh306_mages_journal

mh306_tenant_journal

mh307_minion_lair_key

mh308_dagger

mq0002_box

mq0003_girls_diary

mq0003_ornate_bracelet

mq0004_burnt_papers

mq0004_frying_pan

mq0004_thalers_monocle

mq1001_dog_collar

mq1001_locker_diary

mq1001_locker_key

mq1002_aeramas_journal

mq1002_aeramas_journal_2

mq1002_artifact_1

mq1002_artifact_2

mq1002_artifact_3

mq1010_ring

mq1014_old_mine_journal

mq1015_hang_man_note

mq1017_nilfgaardian_letter

mq1019_oil

mq1022_paint

mq1023_fake_papers

mq1028_muggs_papers

mq1033_fight_diary

mq1036_refugee_letter

mq1050_dragon_root

mq1051_spyglass

mq1052_bandit_key

mq1052_monster_trophy

mq1053_letter_to_emhyr

mq1053_martins_notes

mq1053_report

mq1053_skull

mq1055_letters

mq1056_chain_cutter

mq2001_horn

mq2001_journal_1a

mq2001_journal_1b

mq2001_journal_1c

mq2001_journal_2a

mq2001_journal_2b

mq2001_kuilu

mq2002_sword

mq2003_bandit_journal

mq2006_key_1

mq2006_key_2

mq2006_map_1

mq2006_map_2

mq2008_journal

mq2010_lumbermill_journal_1

mq2010_lumbermill_journal_2

mq2010_lumbermill_journal_3

mq2012_letter

mq2015_kurisus_note

mq2018_lugos_note

mq2030_shawl

mq2033_captain_journal

mq2033_captain_note

mq2033_tp_stone

mq2037_dimun_directions

mq2037_drakkar_chest_key

mq2038_headsman_sword

mq2039_Honeycomb

mq2041_dexterity_token

mq2043_conviction_token

mq2048_guide_notes

mq2048_ships_logbook

mq2048_stone_medalion

mq2048_waxed_letters

mq2049_book_1

mq2049_book_2

mq2049_book_3

mq2049_book_4

mq2049_book_5

mq3002_hidden_messages_note_01

mq3002_hidden_messages_note_02

mq3002_hidden_messages_note_03

mq3012_noble_statuette

mq3012_soldier_statuette

mq3017_reds_diary

mq3026_horse_racing_leaflet

mq3026_varese_invitation

mq3027_fluff_book_1

mq3027_fluff_book_2

mq3027_fluff_book_3

mq3027_fluff_book_4

mq3027_letter

mq3027_my_manifest

mq3030_trader_documents

mq3031_mother_of_pearl

mq3032_basilisk_leather

mq3032_leather_boots

mq3035_philppa_ring

mq3035_talar_notes

mq3039_loot_chest_key

mq4001_book

mq4002_note

mq4003_husband_ring

mq4003_letter

mq4003_siren_ring

mq4004_boy_remains

mq4005_note_1

mq4006_book

q001_academic_book

q001_bedroom_key

q001_crystal_skull

q001_letter_from_yenn

q002_yenn_notes_about_ciri

q101_candle_instruction

q101_hendrik_notes

q101_hendrik_trapdoor_key

q103_about_eve

q103_baron_dagger

q103_botch_blood

q103_curse_book

q103_incense

q103_letter_from_graden_1

q103_letter_from_graden_2

q103_love_letter

q103_medallion

q103_nilfgaardian_demand

q103_safe_conduct

q103_spinning_top

q103_talisman

q103_tamara_prayer

q103_wooden_doll

q104_aleksander_letter

q104_avallach_notes

q104_avallach_poetry

q104_cure_recipe

q104_eye_ink_recipe

q104_oillamp

q105_book_about_witches

q105_johnnys_doll

q105_marabella_receptions

q105_ravens_feather

q105_ritual_dagger

q105_soltis_ear

q105_witch_bones

q106_alexander_notes_01

q106_alexander_notes_02

q106_alexander_notes_03

q106_alexander_notes_04

q106_anabelle_remains

q106_anabelle_vial

q106_magic_communicator

q106_note_from_keira

q107_doll_anna

q107_doll1

q107_doll2

q107_doll3

q107_doll5

q107_doll6

q108_necklet

q109_popiels_formula

q110_bill_of_exchange

q111_ergot_beer

q111_falkas_coin

q111_fugas_top_key

q111_imlerith_acorn

q201_criminal

q201_mead

q201_mousesack_letter

q201_pine_cone

q201_poisoned_source

q201_skull

q201_wild_hunt_book

q201_yen_journal_1

q202_nails

q202_navigator_horn

q202_sail

q202_shackles

q203_broken_eyeofloki

q203_broksvard

q203_chest_key

q205_avallach_book

q205_gaelnos_root

q205_hvitr_universal_key

q205_mirt_green

q205_mirt_yellow

q205_swallow_green

q205_swallow_yellow

q206_arits_letter

q206_arnvalds_letter

q206_herb_mixture

q206_wine_sample

q208_heroesmead

q210_avallach_lover_notes

q210_avallach_notes_01

q210_avallach_notes_02

q210_letter_for_emhyr

q210_solarstein

q301_burdock

q301_drawing_crib

q301_drawing_oven

q301_haunted_doll

q301_magic_rat_incense

q301_rose_remembrance

q301_triss_parcel

q302_casino_register

q302_crafter_notes

q302_dijkstras_notes

q302_estate_key

q302_igor_note

q302_rico_thugs_notes

q302_ring_door_key

q302_roche_letter

q302_roche_report

q302_whoreson_letter_to_radowid

q302_zdenek_contract

q303_bomb_cap

q303_bomb_fragment

q303_contact_note

q303_dudus_briefing

q303_marked_bible

q303_note_for_ciri

q303_wine_bottle

q304_ambasador_letter

q304_dandelion_ballad

q304_dandelion_diary

q304_letter_1

q304_letter_2

q304_letter_3

q304_priscilla_letter

q304_rosa_lover_letter

q305_dandelion_signet

q305_script_comedy_title1

q305_script_comedy_title2

q305_script_drama_title1

q305_script_drama_title2

q305_script_for_irina

q308_anneke_invite

q308_coroner_msg

q308_last_invite

q308_nathanel_sermon_1

q308_priscilla_invite

q308_psycho_farewell

q308_sermon_1

q308_sermon_2

q308_sermon_3

q308_sermon_4

q308_sermon_5

q308_vegelbud_invite

q308_vg_ethanol

q308_vg_guillotine

q308_vg_paraffin

q309_glejt_from_dijkstra

q309_key_letters

q309_key_orders

q309_key_piece1

q309_key_piece2

q309_key_piece3

q309_mssg_from_triss

q309_note_from_varese

q309_three_keys_combined

q309_witch_hunters_orders

q310_backdoor_key

q310_cell_key

q310_explorer_note

q310_journal_notes_1

q310_journal_notes_2

q310_lever

q310_sewer_door_key

q310_wine

q310_yen_trinket

q311_aen_elle_notes

q311_lost_diary1

q311_lost_diary2

q311_lost_diary3

q311_lost_diary4

q401_avallachs_wisp

q401_bread

q401_bucket_and_rag

q401_cheese

q401_disgusting_meal

q401_forktail_brain

q401_sausages

q401_trial_key_ingredient_a

q401_trial_key_ingredient_b

q401_trial_key_ingredient_c

q401_triss_earring

q401_yen_journal_2

q403_treaty

q504_fish

q505_gems

q505_nilf_diary_lost1

q505_nilf_diary_lost2

q505_nilf_diary_won1

quest_test_ring

scrambled_eggs

sq101_letter_from_keira

sq101_safe_goods

sq101_shipment_list

sq102_dolores_diary

sq102_huberts_diary

sq102_loose_papers

sq104_key

sq104_notes

sq106_hammond_whereabouts

sq106_manuscript

sq107_vault_key

sq108_acid_gland

sq108_smith_tools

sq201_chamber_key

sq201_cursed_jewel

sq201_padlock_key

sq201_rotten_meat

sq201_ship_manifesto

sq201_werewolf_meat

sq202_book_1

sq202_book_2

sq202_half_seal

sq204_leshy_talisman

sq204_wolf_heart

sq205_brewing_instructions

sq205_brewmasters_log

sq205_fernflower_petal

sq205_moonshine_spirit

sq205_preserved_mash

sq206_sleipnir_formula

sq206_sleipnir_ingredient

sq206_sleipnir_potion

sq207_portal_stone_blue

sq207_portal_stone_green

sq207_portal_stone_red

sq208_ashes

sq208_herbs

sq208_letter

sq208_otkell_journal

sq208_portait_brodrr

sq208_portait_otkell

sq208_portait_saemingr

sq208_portait_tyr

sq208_raghnaroog

sq210_blank_brain

sq210_burnt_heart

sq210_conch

sq210_drm_brain

sq210_gog_book

sq210_gog_brain

sq210_gog_recipe

sq210_gold_token

sq210_golems_charged_heart

sq210_golems_heart

sq302_agates

sq302_crystal

sq302_eyes

sq302_generator_2

sq302_generator_3

sq302_philippa_letter

sq303_lesser_white_honey

sq303_robbery_speech

sq304_aluminium

sq304_chemicals

sq304_ferrum_cadmiae

sq304_ledger_book

sq304_monster_trophy

sq304_smithing_mtrls

sq304_thermite

sq305_conduct

sq305_trophies

sq306_sacha_letter

sq307_cat_accessories

sq307_cattrap

sq307_flower

sq308_martin_mask

sq309_girl_notebook

sq309_iorweth_arrow

sq309_mage_letter

sq310_ledger_book

sq310_package

sq311_spy_papers

sq312_medicine

sq313_iorveth_letters

sq314_cure

sq314_cure_recipe

sq314_var_rechte_journal

sq401_old_sword

sq401_orders

sq402_aether

sq402_florence_flask

sq402_florence_flask_with_water

sq402_hydragenum

sq402_ingredient

sq402_quebrith

sq402_rebis

sq402_vitriol

th003_journal_wolf_part3

th004_map_wolf_jacket_upgrade1

th005_map_wolf_jacket_upgrade2

th006_map_wolf_jacket_upgrade3

th007_map_wolf_gloves_upgrade1

th008_map_wolf_pants_upgrade1

th009_map_wolf_boots_upgrade1

th010_map_wolf_silver_sword_upgrade1

th011_map_wolf_silver_sword_upgrade2

th012_map_wolf_silver_sword_upgrade3

th013_map_wolf_steel_sword_upgrade1

th014_map_wolf_steel_sword_upgrade2

th015_map_wolf_steel_sword_upgrade3

th1001_journal_viper_part1

th1001_journal_viper_part2

th1003_ireneus_lab_key

th1003_journal_cat_lady

th1003_journal_lynx_part1

th1003_journal_lynx_part2

th1003_journal_lynx_part3

th1003_journal_lynx_part4

th1003_journal_lynx_part5

th1003_journal_lynx_part6

th1003_journal_lynx_part7

th1003_journal_lynx_part8

th1003_map_lynx_upgrade1a

th1003_map_lynx_upgrade1b

th1003_map_lynx_upgrade2

th1003_map_lynx_upgrade3

th1005_journal_gryphon_part1

th1005_journal_gryphon_part2

th1005_journal_gryphon_part3

th1005_journal_gryphon_part4

th1005_journal_gryphon_part5

th1005_journal_gryphon_part6

th1005_journal_gryphon_part7

th1005_map_gryphon_upgrade1a

th1005_map_gryphon_upgrade1b

th1005_map_gryphon_upgrade2

th1005_map_gryphon_upgrade3

th1007_journal_bear_part1

th1007_journal_bear_part2

th1007_journal_bear_part3

th1007_journal_bear_part4

th1007_journal_bear_part5

th1007_journal_bear_part6

th1007_journal_bear_part7

th1007_map_bear_upgrade1a

th1007_map_bear_upgrade1b

th1007_map_bear_upgrade2

th1007_map_bear_upgrade3

th1009_journal_wolf_part1

th1009_journal_wolf_part2

vivaldis_bill_of_exchange

yennefers_omelette

yennefers_omelette_fantasie

Miscellaneous codes