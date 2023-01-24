All item codes in the Witcher 3, and how to use them
Get any item you want.
There are thousands of cool items in The Witcher 3 that you just have to get your hands on. However, after many years, you might not want to go through the grind again. Well, luckily, there is an easy way to get all the items in the game without any effort. You will just need to use the additem cheat and get anything you want. So, here are all the item codes in The Witcher 3 and how to use them.
How to enable the cheat console and use the item code cheat in The Witcher 3
To use the item codes to get any item in the game, you will first need to enable the cheat console in Witcher 3. Here is how you can do that:
- The first thing you will need to do is find your Witcher 3 files. If you have the game on steam, open the Library, right-click the game, and open Properties. Then, open the “Local Files” tab, then “Browse Local Files.”
- Now, you will have to go through the folders of the game until you find the “general.ini” file. Go to “The Witcher 3\bin\config\base”. You should already be in The Witcher 3 folder if you followed step 1.
- Open the “general.ini” file using Notepad and paste “DBGConsoleOn=true” at the bottom of the file, as shown in the image below.
- Save and close the file.
- Open the game and press the “~” key on your keyboard to open the cheat console.
To use the item codes to get any item in Witcher 3, you will have to type in the console the “additem(‘name’)” code. Instead of “name,” you will have to type (or paste) the name of the item you want from below. For example, if you wanted a Grandmaster Griffin Armor, you would type in “additem(‘Gryphon Armor 4’).”
All item codes in The Witcher 3
Armor codes
- Bear Armor
- Bear Armor 1
- Bear Armor 2
- Bear Armor 3
- Bear Boots 1
- Bear Boots 2
- Bear Boots 3
- Bear Boots 4
- Bear Gloves 1
- Bear Gloves 2
- Bear Gloves 3
- Bear Gloves 4
- Bear Pants 1
- Bear Pants 2
- Bear Pants 3
- Bear Pants 4
- Boots 01_crafted
- Boots 02_crafted
- Boots 03_crafted
- Boots 04_crafted
- Boots 07_crafted
- Gloves 01_crafted
- Gloves 02_crafted
- Gloves 03_crafted
- Gloves 04_crafted
- Gryphon Armor
- Gryphon Armor 1
- Gryphon Armor 2
- Gryphon Armor 3
- Gryphon Boots 1
- Gryphon Boots 2
- Gryphon Boots 3
- Gryphon Boots 4
- Gryphon Gloves 1
- Gryphon Gloves 2
- Gryphon Gloves 3
- Gryphon Gloves 4
- Gryphon Pants 1
- Gryphon Pants 2
- Gryphon Pants 3
- Gryphon Pants 4
- Heavy armor 01_crafted
- Heavy armor 02_crafted
- Heavy armor 03_crafted
- Heavy armor 04_crafted
- Heavy boots 01_crafted
- Heavy boots 02_crafted
- Heavy boots 03_crafted
- Heavy boots 04_crafted
- Heavy boots 07_crafted
- Heavy boots 08_crafted
- Heavy gloves 01_crafted
- Heavy gloves 02_crafted
- Heavy gloves 03_crafted
- Heavy gloves 04_crafted
- Heavy pants 01_crafted
- Heavy pants 02_crafted
- Heavy pants 03_crafted
- Heavy pants 04_crafted
- Light armor 01_crafted
- Light armor 02_crafted
- Light armor 03_crafted
- Light armor 04_crafted
- Light armor 05_crafted
- Light armor 06_crafted
- Light armor 07_crafted
- Light armor 08_crafted
- Lynx Armor
- Lynx Armor 1
- Lynx Armor 2
- Lynx Armor 3
- Lynx Boots 1
- Lynx Boots 2
- Lynx Boots 3
- Lynx Boots 4
- Lynx Gloves 1
- Lynx Gloves 2
- Lynx Gloves 3
- Lynx Gloves 4
- Lynx Pants 1
- Lynx Pants 2
- Lynx Pants 3
- Lynx Pants 4
- Medium armor 01_crafted
- Medium armor 02_crafted
- Medium armor 03_crafted
- Medium armor 04_crafted
- Pants 01_crafted
- Pants 02_crafted
- Pants 03_crafted
- Pants 04_crafted
- Relic Heavy 3 crafted
- Starting Armor 1
- Thyssen armor crafted
Weapon codes
- Abarad
- Addandeith
- Aerondight
- Anathema
- Angivare
- Anth
- Arainne
- Arbitrator
- Arbitrator_crafted
- Ardaenye
- Ashrune
- Azurewrath
- Bandit Shield 01
- Bandit Shield 02
- Bandit Shield 03
- Bandit Shield 04
- Barbersurgeon
- Baron Guard Shield 01
- Beannshie
- Beannshie_crafted
- Bear School Crossbow
- Bear School silver sword
- Bear School silver sword 1
- Bear School silver sword 2
- Bear School silver sword 3
- Bear School steel sword
- Bear School steel sword 1
- Bear School steel sword 2
- Bear School steel sword 3
- Blackunicorn
- Blackunicorn_crafted
- Bladeofys
- Bloedeaedd
- Bloodsword
- bow_01
- bow_02
- bow_elven_01
- Breathofthenorth
- Caerme
- Caranthil Staff
- Caranthil Staff Broken
- Caroline
- Cheesecutter
- Cleaver
- Crossbow 1
- Crossbow 2
- Crossbow 3
- Crossbow 4
- Crossbow 5
- Crossbow 6
- Crossbow 7
- Crossbow q206
- crossbow_01
- Dancer
- Daystar
- Deargdeith
- Deireadh
- Deithwen
- Devine
- Dwarven silver sword 1
- Dwarven silver sword 1_crafted
- Dwarven silver sword 2
- Dwarven silver sword 2_crafted
- Dwarven sword 1
- Dwarven sword 1_crafted
- Dwarven sword 2
- Dwarven sword 2_crafted
- Dyaebl
- Elven silver sword 1
- Elven silver sword 1_crafted
- Elven silver sword 2
- Elven silver sword 2_crafted
- Fate
- Forgottenvransword
- Gloryofthenorth
- Gnomish silver sword 1
- Gnomish silver sword 1_crafted
- Gnomish silver sword 2
- Gnomish silver sword 2_crafted
- Gnomish sword 1
- Gnomish sword 1_crafted
- Gnomish sword 2
- Gnomish sword 2_crafted
- Gryphon School silver sword
- Gryphon School silver sword 1
- Gryphon School silver sword 2
- Gryphon School silver sword 3
- Gryphon School steel sword
- Gryphon School steel sword 1
- Gryphon School steel sword 2
- Gryphon School steel sword 3
- Gwestog
- Gwyhyr
- Gynvael
- Gynvaelaedd
- Harpy
- Harpy_crafted
- Harvall
- Havcaaren
- Headtaker
- Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword
- Imlerith Mace
- Imlerith Shield
- Inis
- Inquisitor sword 1
- Inquisitor sword 1_crafted
- Inquisitor sword 2
- Inquisitor sword 2_crafted
- Karabela
- Loathen
- Long Steel Sword
- Longclaw
- Longclaw_crafted
- Lune
- Lynx School Crossbow
- Lynx School silver sword
- Lynx School silver sword 1
- Lynx School silver sword 2
- Lynx School silver sword 3
- Lynx School steel sword
- Lynx School steel sword 1
- Lynx School steel sword 2
- Lynx School steel sword 3
- Moonblade
- Mourner
- Naevdeseidhe
- Negotiator
- Negotiator_crafted
- Nilfgaard Shield 01
- Nilfgaard Shield 02
- Nilfgaardian sword 1
- Nilfgaardian sword 1_crafted
- Nilfgaardian sword 2
- Nilfgaardian sword 3
- Nilfgaardian sword 4
- Nilfgaardian sword 4_crafted
- No Mans Land sword 1
- No Mans Land sword 1 q2
- No Mans Land sword 1_crafted
- No Mans Land sword 2
- No Mans Land sword 2_crafted
- No Mans Land sword 3
- No Mans Land sword 3_crafted
- No Mans Land sword 4
- No Mans Land sword 4_crafted
- Novigraadan sword 1
- Novigraadan sword 1_crafted
- Novigraadan sword 2
- Novigraadan sword 2_crafted
- Novigraadan sword 3
- Novigraadan sword 3_crafted
- Novigraadan sword 4
- Novigraadan sword 4_crafted
- Novigrad Shield 01
- Novigrad Shield 02
- NPC CyprianWhorenson sword
- NPC Dandelion Short Steel Sword
- NPC Eredin Sword
- NPC Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword
- NPC Inquisitor sword 1
- NPC Nilfgaardian sword 1
- NPC Nilfgaardian sword 2
- NPC Nilfgaardian sword 3
- NPC Nilfgaardian sword 4
- NPC No Mans Land sword 1
- NPC No Mans Land sword 1 q2
- NPC No Mans Land sword 2
- NPC No Mans Land sword 3
- NPC No Mans Land sword 4
- NPC Novigraadan sword 1
- NPC Novigraadan sword 2
- NPC Novigraadan sword 3
- NPC Novigraadan sword 4
- NPC q402 Skellige sword 3
- NPC Rusty Nilfgaardian sword
- NPC Rusty No Mans Land sword
- NPC Rusty Novigraadan sword
- NPC Rusty Skellige sword
- NPC Scoiatael sword 1
- NPC Scoiatael sword 2
- NPC Scoiatael sword 3
- NPC Scoiatael sword 4
- NPC Short sword 1
- NPC Short sword 2
- NPC Skellige sword 1
- NPC Skellige sword 2
- NPC Skellige sword 3
- NPC Skellige sword 4
- NPC Vesemir Silver Sword
- NPC Vesemir Silver Sword q403 upgrade
- NPC Vesemir Steel Sword
- NPC Wildhunt sword 2
- NPC Witcher Silver Sword
- NPC Witcher Silver Sword q403 upgrade
- NPC Witcher Steel Sword
- Princessxenthiasword
- Q1_axe1h
- Q1_axe1h_mq2024_spirit
- Q1_Axe2h
- Q1_brokenSpear
- Q1_cleaver1h
- Q1_club1h
- Q1_Guisarme2h
- Q1_Halberd2h
- Q1_Hammer2h
- Q1_mace1h
- Q1_Mage_Staff2h
- Q1_pickaxe1h
- Q1_Pitchfork2h
- Q1_Shield
- Q1_Spear2h
- Q1_ZoltanAxe2h
- Q2_axe1h
- Q2_Axe2h
- Q2_cleaver1h
- Q2_Guisarme2h
- Q2_Halberd2h
- Q2_Hammer2h
- Q2_mace1h
- Q2_Mage_Staff2h
- Q2_Spear2h
- Q3_DwarvenAxe2h
- Q3_DwarvenHammer2h
- Q3_Mage_Staff2h
- q505 crafted sword
- Reachofthedamned
- Redanian Shield 01
- Robustswordofdolblathanna
- Roseofaelirenn
- Rusty Nilfgaardian sword
- Rusty No Mans Land sword
- Rusty Novigraadan sword
- Rusty Skellige sword
- Scoiatael sword 1
- Scoiatael sword 1_crafted
- Scoiatael sword 2
- Scoiatael sword 2_crafted
- Scoiatael sword 3
- Scoiatael sword 3_crafted
- Scoiatael sword 4
- Scoiatael sword 4_crafted
- Short Steel Sword
- Short sword 1
- Short sword 1_crafted
- Short sword 2
- Short sword 2_crafted
- Silver sword 1
- Silver sword 1_crafted
- Silver sword 2
- Silver sword 2_crafted
- Silver sword 3
- Silver sword 3_crafted
- Silver sword 4
- Silver sword 4_crafted
- Silver sword 5
- Silver sword 5_crafted
- Silver sword 6
- Silver sword 6_crafted
- Silver sword 7
- Silver sword 7_crafted
- Silver sword 8
- Skellige Brokvar Shield 01
- Skellige Craite Shield 01
- Skellige Dimun Shield 01
- Skellige Drummond Shield 01
- Skellige Heymaey Shield 01
- Skellige sword 1
- Skellige sword 1_crafted
- Skellige sword 2
- Skellige sword 2_crafted
- Skellige sword 3_crafted
- Skellige sword 4
- Skellige sword 4_crafted
- Skellige Tuiseach Shield 01
- sq303_blunt_sword
- sq304 Novigraadan sword 4
- Temeria Shield 01
- Tlareg
- Torlara
- Torzirael
- Ultimatum
- Viper School silver sword
- Viper School steel sword
- Virgin
- Vynbleidd
- Weeper
- Weeper_crafted
- Wild Hunt sword 1
- Wild Hunt sword 2
- Wild Hunt sword 3
- Wild Hunt sword 4
- Witcher Silver Sword
- WitcherSilverWolf
- Wolf
- Wooden sword
- Zerrikanterment
- Zireael Phantom Sword
- Zireael Sword
Potions codes
- Black Blood 1
- Black Blood 2
- Black Blood 3
- Blizzard 1
- Blizzard 2
- Blizzard 3
- Cat 1
- Cat 2
- Cat 3
- Clearing Potion
- Full Moon 1
- Full Moon 2
- Full Moon 3
- Golden Oriole 1
- Golden Oriole 2
- Golden Oriole 3
- Killer Whale 1
- Maribor Forest 1
- Maribor Forest 2
- Maribor Forest 3
- Petri Philtre 1
- Petri Philtre 2
- Petri Philtre 3
- Pheromone Potion Bear 1
- Pheromone Potion Drowner 1
- Pheromone Potion Nekker 1
- Pops Antidote
- Swallow 1
- Swallow 2
- Swallow 3
- Tawny Owl 1
- Tawny Owl 2
- Tawny Owl 3
- Thunderbolt 1
- Thunderbolt 2
- Thunderbolt 3
- Trial Potion Kit
- Village drink
- White Honey 1
- White Honey 2
- White Honey 3
- White Raffards Decoction 1
- White Raffards Decoction 2
- White Raffards Decoction 3
Bombs codes
- Alkali Bomb 1
- Alkali Bomb 2
- Alkali Bomb 3
- Dancing Star 1
- Dancing Star 2
- Dancing Star 3
- Devils Puffball 1
- Devils Puffball 2
- Devils Puffball 3
- Dragons Dream 1
- Dragons Dream 2
- Dragons Dream 3
- Dwimeritium Bomb 1
- Dwimeritium Bomb 2
- Dwimeritium Bomb 3
- Fungi Bomb 1
- Glue Bomb 1
- Grapeshot 1
- Grapeshot 2
- Grapeshot 3
- Salt Bomb 1
- Samum 1
- Samum 2
- Samum 3
- Shrapnel Bomb 1
- Silver Dust Bomb 1
- Silver Dust Bomb 2
- Silver Dust Bomb 3
- Snow Ball
- Tutorial Bomb
- Virus Bomb 1
- White Frost 1
- White Frost 2
- White Frost 3
Upgrades and Runes codes
- Dazhbog rune
- Dazhbog rune rare
- Devana rune
- Devana rune rare
- Elemental rune
- Elemental rune rare
- Forgotten soul
- Forgotten soul rare
- Glyph aard
- Glyph aard greater
- Glyph aard lesser
- Glyph axii
- Glyph axii greater
- Glyph axii lesser
- Glyph igni
- Glyph igni greater
- Glyph igni lesser
- Glyph quen
- Glyph quen greater
- Glyph quen lesser
- Glyph yrden
- Glyph yrden greater
- Glyph yrden lesser
- Horse apex tail
- Horse Bag 1
- Horse Bag 2
- Horse Bag 3
- Horse Blinder 1
- Horse Blinder 2
- Horse Blinder 3
- Horse Cutscene Reins
- Horse Hair 0
- Horse Harness 0
- Horse Saddle 0
- Horse Saddle 1
- Horse Saddle 1v2
- Horse Saddle 1v3
- Horse Saddle 1v4
- Horse Saddle 2
- Horse Saddle 2v2
- Horse Saddle 2v3
- Horse Saddle 2v4
- Horse Saddle 3
- Horse Saddle 3v2
- Horse Saddle 3v3
- Horse Saddle 3v4
- Horse Saddle 4
- Horse skinned tail
- Horse Universal Reins
- Morana rune
- Morana rune rare
- Perun rune
- Perun rune rare
- Philosophers stone
- Philosophers stone rare
- Phosphorescent crystal
- Phosphorescent crystal rare
- Rune dazhbog
- Rune dazhbog greater
- Rune dazhbog lesser
- Rune devana
- Rune devana greater
- Rune devana lesser
- Rune elemental
- Rune elemental greater
- Rune elemental lesser
- Rune morana
- Rune morana greater
- Rune morana lesser
- Rune perun
- Rune perun greater
- Rune perun lesser
- Rune quentin
- Rune quentin greater
- Rune quentin lesser
- Rune stribog
- Rune stribog greater
- Rune stribog lesser
- Rune svarog
- Rune svarog greater
- Rune svarog lesser
- Rune triglav
- Rune triglav greater
- Rune triglav lesser
- Rune veles
- Rune veles greater
- Rune veles lesser
- Rune zoria
- Rune zoria greater
- Rune zoria lesser
- Shattered core
- Shattered core rare
- Stribog rune
- Stribog rune rare
- Svarog rune
- Svarog rune rare
- Triglav rune
- Triglav rune rare
- Veles rune
- Veles rune rare
- Zoria rune
- Zoria rune rare
Gwent Cards codes
- gwint_card_albrich
- gwint_card_arachas
- gwint_card_arachas_behemoth
- gwint_card_arachas2
- gwint_card_arachas3
- gwint_card_archer_support
- gwint_card_archer_support2
- gwint_card_assire
- gwint_card_avallach
- gwint_card_ballista
- gwint_card_ballista_officer
- gwint_card_barclay
- gwint_card_black_archer
- gwint_card_black_archer2
- gwint_card_blue_stripes
- gwint_card_blue_stripes2
- gwint_card_blue_stripes3
- gwint_card_botchling
- gwint_card_bruxa
- gwint_card_cahir
- gwint_card_catapult
- gwint_card_catapult2
- gwint_card_celaeno_harpy
- gwint_card_ciaran
- gwint_card_ciri
- gwint_card_clear_sky
- gwint_card_cockatrice
- gwint_card_combat_engineer
- gwint_card_crinfrid
- gwint_card_crinfrid2
- gwint_card_crinfrid3
- gwint_card_crone_brewess
- gwint_card_crone_weavess
- gwint_card_crone_whispess
- gwint_card_cynthia
- gwint_card_dandelion
- gwint_card_dennis
- gwint_card_dijkstra
- gwint_card_dol_archer
- gwint_card_dol_dwarf
- gwint_card_dol_dwarf2
- gwint_card_dol_dwarf3
- gwint_card_dol_infantry
- gwint_card_dol_infantry2
- gwint_card_dol_infantry3
- gwint_card_draug
- gwint_card_dummy
- gwint_card_dun_banner_medic
- gwint_card_earth_elemental
- gwint_card_eithne
- gwint_card_ekkima
- gwint_card_elf_skirmisher
- gwint_card_elf_skirmisher2
- gwint_card_elf_skirmisher3
- gwint_card_emhyr_bronze
- gwint_card_emhyr_copper
- gwint_card_emhyr_gold
- gwint_card_emhyr_silver
- gwint_card_emiel
- gwint_card_endrega
- gwint_card_eredin_bronze
- gwint_card_eredin_copper
- gwint_card_eredin_gold
- gwint_card_eredin_silver
- gwint_card_esterad
- gwint_card_fiend
- gwint_card_filavandrel
- gwint_card_fire_elemental
- gwint_card_fleder
- gwint_card_fog
- gwint_card_fogling
- gwint_card_foltest_bronze
- gwint_card_foltest_copper
- gwint_card_foltest_gold
- gwint_card_foltest_silver
- gwint_card_forktail
- gwint_card_francesca_bronze
- gwint_card_francesca_copper
- gwint_card_francesca_gold
- gwint_card_francesca_silver
- gwint_card_frightener
- gwint_card_fringilla
- gwint_card_frost
- gwint_card_gargoyle
- gwint_card_garkain
- gwint_card_geralt
- gwint_card_ghoul
- gwint_card_ghoul2
- gwint_card_ghoul3
- gwint_card_grave_hag
- gwint_card_griffin
- gwint_card_harpy
- gwint_card_havekar_nurse
- gwint_card_havekar_nurse2
- gwint_card_havekar_nurse3
- gwint_card_havekar_support
- gwint_card_havekar_support2
- gwint_card_havekar_support3
- gwint_card_heavy_zerri
- gwint_card_horn
- gwint_card_ice_giant
- gwint_card_ida
- gwint_card_imlerith
- gwint_card_impera_brigade
- gwint_card_impera_brigade2
- gwint_card_impera_brigade3
- gwint_card_impera_brigade4
- gwint_card_iorveth
- gwint_card_isengrim
- gwint_card_kaedwen
- gwint_card_kaedwen2
- gwint_card_katakan
- gwint_card_kayran
- gwint_card_leshen
- gwint_card_letho
- gwint_card_mahakam
- gwint_card_mahakam2
- gwint_card_mahakam3
- gwint_card_mahakam4
- gwint_card_mahakam5
- gwint_card_menno
- gwint_card_milva
- gwint_card_moorvran
- gwint_card_morteisen
- gwint_card_natalis
- gwint_card_nausicaa
- gwint_card_nausicaa2
- gwint_card_nausicaa3
- gwint_card_nekker
- gwint_card_nekker2
- gwint_card_nekker3
- gwint_card_philippa
- gwint_card_plague_maiden
- gwint_card_poor_infantry
- gwint_card_poor_infantry2
- gwint_card_poor_infantry3
- gwint_card_puttkammer
- gwint_card_rain
- gwint_card_rainfarn
- gwint_card_renuald
- gwint_card_riordain
- gwint_card_rotten
- gwint_card_saskia
- gwint_card_scorch
- gwint_card_shilard
- gwint_card_siege_support
- gwint_card_siege_tower
- gwint_card_siegfried
- gwint_card_stefan
- gwint_card_stennis
- gwint_card_sweers
- gwint_card_thaler
- gwint_card_tibor
- gwint_card_toruviel
- gwint_card_triss
- gwint_card_vanhemar
- gwint_card_vattier
- gwint_card_vernon
- gwint_card_vesemir
- gwint_card_villen
- gwint_card_vreemde
- gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade
- gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade2
- gwint_card_vrihedd_cadet
- gwint_card_werewolf
- gwint_card_witch_hunters
- gwint_card_wyvern
- gwint_card_yaevinn
- gwint_card_yennefer
- gwint_card_young_emissary
- gwint_card_young_emissary2
- gwint_card_zerri
- gwint_card_zoltan
Books and Notes codes
- Armor maintenance
- Beasts vol 1
- Beasts vol 2
- Boat vol 1
- Boat vol 2
- Book of Arachases
- br201_notice
- br202_notice
- br301_notice
- br302_notice
- cg_notice_baron
- cg_notice_mousesack
- cg_notice_sq306_maverick
- cg_notice_stjepan
- cg_notice_vivaldi
- Cursed Monsters vol 1
- Cursed Monsters vol 2
- Draconides vol 1
- Draconides vol 2
- ff100_notice
- ff200_notice
- ff300_notice
- flotsam_experiment
- Gear improvement
- Glossary Temerian Dynasty
- gp_prologue_bandit_note01
- gp_prologue_bandit_note02
- gp_prologue_bandit_note03
- gp_prologue_cultist_note01
- gp_prologue_cultist_note02
- Horse vol 1
- Horse vol 2
- hr101_notice
- hr200_notice
- Hybrid Monsters vol 1
- Hybrid Monsters vol 2
- Insectoids vol 1
- Insectoids vol 2
- item_name_mq1051_contract
- item_name_mq2052_contract
- item_name_mq3031_notice
- item_name_sq201_werewolf_contract
- item_name_sq210_notice
- Jacob of Varazze Chronicles
- Journey into the mind
- lore_about_the_fourth_witch
- lore_aleksanders_notes
- lore_an_seidhe_and_aen_elle
- lore_basics_of_magic
- lore_bells_of_beauclair
- lore_brother_adalbert_bestiary
- lore_cirilla_of_cintra
- lore_conjunction_of_spheres
- lore_cult_of_freyia
- lore_cult_of_hemdall
- lore_druids
- lore_elder_blood
- lore_elven_legends
- lore_elven_ruins
- lore_elven_sages
- lore_fall_of_wyzima
- lore_fate_of_temeria
- lore_goetia
- lore_hydromancy
- lore_imperial_edict_i
- lore_imperial_edict_ii
- lore_inteligence_report_about_ciri
- lore_journals_from_urskar_1
- lore_journals_from_urskar_2
- lore_journals_from_urskar_3
- lore_journals_from_urskar_4
- lore_journals_from_urskar_5
- lore_journals_from_urskar_6
- lore_journals_from_urskar_7
- lore_kovir
- lore_last_wish
- lore_lodge_of_sorceresses
- lore_monstrum
- lore_naglfar_demonic_drakkar
- lore_necromancy
- lore_nilfgaardian_empire
- lore_nilfgaardian_history_book
- lore_nilfgaardian_royal_dynasty
- lore_nilfgaardian_transport_orders
- lore_non_humans
- lore_novigrad
- lore_oneiromancy
- lore_oxenfurt
- lore_polymorphism
- lore_popiels_journal
- lore_principles_of_eternal_fire
- lore_prophecy_of_ithlinne
- lore_radovid_propaganda_pamphlet
- lore_radovids_rise_to_power
- lore_ragnarok
- lore_redania
- lore_redanian_secret_service
- lore_sands_of_zerrikania
- lore_skellige_heroes_broddr
- lore_skellige_heroes_grymmdjarr
- lore_skellige_heroes_modolf
- lore_skellige_heroes_otkell
- lore_skellige_heroes_sove
- lore_skellige_heroes_tyr
- lore_skellige_island
- lore_study_on_white_cold
- lore_summit_of_loc_muinne
- lore_the_great_four
- lore_theory_of_spheres
- lore_third_war_with_nilfgaard
- lore_tyromancy
- lore_unfinished_war_annals
- lore_velen
- lore_war_between_astrals
- lore_wars_with_nilfgaard
- lore_wild_hunt
- lore_witch_hunters
- lore_witcher_signs
- lore_witchers
- lore_yennefer_journals
- lw_bm6_merchant_note
- lw_cb17_bandits_note
- lw_cp13_bandit_note
- lw_cp13_refugee_note
- lw_cp14_bandit_note
- lw_cp14_child_note
- lw_cp33_treasure_note
- lw_cp36_note
- lw_cp39_captains_log
- lw_de_wett_note
- lw_de11_note
- lw_de32_treasure_note
- lw_gf2_white_note
- lw_gr_poi_042_letter
- lw_gr12_ferry_man_note
- lw_gr13_poppy_slaver_note
- lw_gr13_slaver_note
- lw_gr15_bandits_note
- lw_gr15_ghouls_note
- lw_gr29_bandit_note
- lw_gr34_note
- lw_gr39_note
- lw_gr40_note
- lw_gr41_note
- lw_gr7_soldiers_note
- lw_hs2_bandit_note
- lw_hs2_scoiatael_note
- lw_mp4_merchant_note
- lw_prologue_fallen_soldier_letter01
- lw_prologue_temerian_loot_manifest
- lw_prologue_temerian_treasure_note
- lw_sb12_pirate_note
- lw_sb13_smugglers_note
- lw_sb14_fisherman_letter
- lw_sb14_pirate_note
- lw_sb18_camps_note
- lw_sb2_base_camp_map
- lw_sb2_base_camp_note
- lw_sb2_sunken_ships_map
- lw_sb2_sunken_ships_note
- lw_sb20_chest_note
- lw_sb24_note
- lw_sb3_camps_note
- lw_sb3_giggler_note_pirates
- lw_sb3_giggler_note_workers
- lw_sb5_giggler_leader_note
- lw_sk_poi_005_treasure_note
- lw_sk_poi_050_note
- lw_sk_poi_056_note
- lw_sk16_village_note
- lw_sk25_bandits_note
- lw_sk25_blood_countess_note
- lw_sk3_ship_note
- lw_sk30_villager_note
- lw_sk31_note
- lw_sk32_note
- lw_sk38_treasure_note
- lw_sk4_note
- lw_sk41_prison_island_note
- lw_sk42_treasure_note
- lw_sk57_treasure_note
- lw_sk86_guards_note
- lw_sk86_old_mans_note
- lw_tm_underwater_dungeon_note
- lw_tm12_bandit_note
- lw_tm15_treasure_hunter_note
- lw_tm5_villager_note
- lw_tm6_note
- Magical Monsters vol 1
- Magical Monsters vol 2
- mh101_contract
- mh102_contract
- mh103_contract
- mh104_contract
- mh106_contract
- mh107_contract
- mh108_contract
- mh201_contract
- mh202_contract
- mh203_contract
- mh206_contract
- mh207_contract
- mh210_contract
- mh301_contract
- mh302_contract
- mh303_contract
- mh304_contract
- mh305_contract
- mh306_contract
- mh307_contract
- mh308_contract
- mq0001_contract
- mq0003_contract
- mq1002_3012_notice
- mq1006_notice
- mq1011_notice
- mq1013_notice
- mq1016_notice
- mq1022_notice
- mq1043_notice
- mq1050_notice
- mq1051_orders_note
- mq2001_notice_board_holmstein
- mq2001_notice_board_kaer_trolde
- mq2030_nithing
- Necronomicon
- Necrophage vol 1
- Necrophage vol 2
- Nilfgard arms and tactics
- noon_shadow_loot_note
- Norther Kingdoms arms and tactics
- Ogres vol 1
- Ogres vol 2
- Orders from Shilard
- Poems of Gonzal de Verceo
- poi_bandit_camp_3_note
- poi_telescope_note
- poi_temerian_treasure_note
- q301_notice_haunted_house
- Relict Monsters vol 1
- Relict Monsters vol 2
- sk48_splintered_ships_note
- Skelige arms and tactics
- Specters vol 1
- Specters vol 2
- sq102_contract
- sq104_werewolf
- sq106_name_ekimma_contract
- sq108_griffon_contract
- sq204_forest_spirit_contract
- sq305_notice
- Theatre Glossary vol 1
- Theatre Glossary vol 2
- Vampires vol 1
- Vampires vol 2
- Weapon maintenance
- Wild Hunt
Schematics codes
- Arbitrator schematic
- ArmorRepairKit_1 schematic
- ArmorRepairKit_2 schematic
- ArmorRepairKit_3 schematic
- Beannshie schematic
- Bear Armor schematic
- Bear Boots schematic
- Bear Gloves schematic
- Bear Pants schematic
- Bear School Crossbow schematic
- Bear School silver sword schematic
- Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1
- Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2
- Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3
- Bear School steel sword schematic
- Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1
- Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2
- Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3
- Blackunicorn schematic
- Blasting powder schematic
- Boots 1 schematic
- Boots 2 schematic
- Boots 3 schematic
- Boots 4 schematic
- Boots 7 schematic
- Dark iron ingot schematic
- Dark steel ingot schematic
- Dark steel ingot schematic 1
- Dark steel plate schematic
- Dark steel plate schematic
- Draconide leather schematic
- Dwarven silver sword 1 schematic
- Dwarven silver sword 2 schematic
- Dwarven sword 1 schematic
- Dwarven sword 2 schematic
- Dwimeryte ingot schematic
- Dwimeryte ingot schematic 1
- Dwimeryte ore schematic
- Dwimeryte plate schematic
- Elven silver sword 1 schematic
- Elven silver sword 2 schematic
- Gloves 1 schematic
- Gloves 2 schematic
- Gloves 3 schematic
- Gloves 4 schematic
- Glowing ingot schematic
- Glyph aard greater schematic
- Glyph aard lesser schematic
- Glyph aard schematic
- Glyph axii greater schematic
- Glyph axii lesser schematic
- Glyph axii schematic
- Glyph igni lesser schematic
- Glyph igni schematic
- Glyph infusion greater schematic
- Glyph infusion lesser schematic
- Gnomish silver sword 1 schematic
- Gnomish silver sword 2 schematic
- Gnomish sword 1 schematic
- Gnomish sword 2 schematic
- Gryphon Armor schematic
- Gryphon Boots schematic
- Gryphon Gloves schematic
- Gryphon Pants schematic
- Gryphon School silver sword schematic
- Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1
- Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2
- Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3
- Gryphon School steel sword schematic
- Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1
- Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2
- Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3
- Haft schematic
- Hardened leather schematic
- Hardened timber schematic
- Harpy schematic
- Heavy Armor 1 schematic
- Heavy Armor 2 schematic
- Heavy Armor 3 schematic
- Heavy Armor 4 schematic
- Heavy Boots 1 schematic
- Heavy Boots 2 schematic
- Heavy Boots 3 schematic
- Heavy Boots 4 schematic
- Heavy Boots 7 schematic
- Heavy Boots 8 schematic
- Heavy Gloves 1 schematic
- Heavy Gloves 2 schematic
- Heavy Gloves 3 schematic
- Heavy Gloves 4 schematic
- Heavy Pants 1 schematic
- Heavy Pants 2 schematic
- Heavy Pants 3 schematic
- Heavy Pants 4 schematic
- Infused crystal schematic
- Infused dust schematic
- Infused shard schematic
- Inquisitor sword 1 schematic
- Inquisitor sword 2 schematic
- Iron ingot schematic
- Leather schematic
- Leather squares schematic
- Light Armor 1 schematic
- Light Armor 2 schematic
- Light Armor 3 schematic
- Light Armor 4 schematic
- Light Armor 5 schematic
- Light Armor 6 schematic
- Light Armor 7 schematic
- Light Armor 8 schematic
- Linen schematic
- Longclaw schematic
- Lynx Armor schematic
- Lynx Boots schematic
- Lynx Gloves schematic
- Lynx Pants schematic
- Lynx School Crossbow schematic
- Lynx School silver sword schematic
- Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1
- Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2
- Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3
- Lynx School steel sword schematic
- Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1
- Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2
- Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3
- Medium Armor 1 schematic
- Medium Armor 2 schematic
- Medium Armor 3 schematic
- Medium Armor 4 schematic
- Meteorite ingot schematic
- Meteorite silver ingot schematic
- Meteorite silver plate schematic
- Negotiator schematic
- Nilfgaardian sword 1 schematic
- Nilfgaardian sword 4 schematic
- No Mans Land sword 1 schematic
- No Mans Land sword 2 schematic
- No Mans Land sword 3 schematic
- No Mans Land sword 4 schematic
- Novigraadan sword 1 schematic
- Novigraadan sword 4 schematic
- Pants 1 schematic
- Pants 2 schematic
- Pants 3 schematic
- Pants 4 schematic
- Relic Heavy 3 schematic
- Resin schematic
- Rune dazhbog greater schematic
- Rune dazhbog lesser schematic
- Rune dazhbog schematic
- Rune devana greater schematic
- Rune devana lesser schematic
- Rune devana schematic
- Rune elemental greater schematic
- Rune elemental lesser schematic
- Rune elemental schematic
- Rune morana greater schematic
- Rune morana lesser schematic
- Rune morana schematic
- Rune perun greater schematic
- Rune perun lesser schematic
- Rune perun schematic
- Rune stribog greater schematic
- Rune stribog lesser schematic
- Rune stribog schematic
- Rune svarog greater schematic
- Rune svarog lesser schematic
- Rune svarog schematic
- Rune triglav greater schematic
- Rune triglav lesser schematic
- Rune triglav schematic
- Rune veles greater schematic
- Rune veles lesser schematic
- Rune veles schematic
- Rune zoria greater schematic
- Rune zoria lesser schematic
- Rune zoria schematic
- Runestone greater schematic
- Runestone lesser schematic
- Scoiatael sword 2 schematic
- Scoiatael sword 3 schematic
- Short sword 1 schematic
- Short sword 2 schematic
- Silk schematic
- Silver ingot schematic
- Silver ingot schematic 1
- Silver ore schematic
- Silver plate schematic
- Silver sword 1 schematic
- Silver sword 2 schematic
- Silver sword 3 schematic
- Silver sword 4 schematic
- Silver sword 6 schematic
- Silver sword 7 schematic
- Skellige sword 1 schematic
- Skellige sword 2 schematic
- Smithing tools dwarven schematic
- Smithing tools elven schematic
- Smithing tools gnomish schematic
- Smithing tools schematic
- Starting Armor Upgrade schematic 1
- Steel ingot schematic
- Steel ingot schematic 1
- Steel plate schematic
- String schematic
- Thread schematic
- Thyssen Armor schematic
- Viper Silver sword schematic
- Viper Steel sword schematic
- WeaponRepairKit_1 schematic
- WeaponRepairKit_2 schematic
- WeaponRepairKit_3 schematic
- Weeper schematic
- Whetstone dwarven schematic
- Whetstone elven schematic
- Whetstone gnomish schematic
- Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 3
- Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 1
- Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 2
- Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 3
Quest items codes
- cg100_barons_notes
- cg300_roches_list
- FeromoneBomb
- lw_sb13_note
- lw_temerian_soldiers_journal
- mh103_girls_journal
- mh103_killers_knife
- mh106_hags_skulls
- mh107_fiend_dung
- mh207_lighthouse_keeper_letter
- mh301_merc_contract
- mh305_doppler_letter
- mh306_mages_journal
- mh306_tenant_journal
- mh307_minion_lair_key
- mh308_dagger
- mq0002_box
- mq0003_girls_diary
- mq0003_ornate_bracelet
- mq0004_burnt_papers
- mq0004_frying_pan
- mq0004_thalers_monocle
- mq1001_dog_collar
- mq1001_locker_diary
- mq1001_locker_key
- mq1002_aeramas_journal
- mq1002_aeramas_journal_2
- mq1002_artifact_1
- mq1002_artifact_2
- mq1002_artifact_3
- mq1010_ring
- mq1014_old_mine_journal
- mq1015_hang_man_note
- mq1017_nilfgaardian_letter
- mq1019_oil
- mq1022_paint
- mq1023_fake_papers
- mq1028_muggs_papers
- mq1033_fight_diary
- mq1036_refugee_letter
- mq1050_dragon_root
- mq1051_spyglass
- mq1052_bandit_key
- mq1052_monster_trophy
- mq1053_letter_to_emhyr
- mq1053_martins_notes
- mq1053_report
- mq1053_skull
- mq1055_letters
- mq1056_chain_cutter
- mq2001_horn
- mq2001_journal_1a
- mq2001_journal_1b
- mq2001_journal_1c
- mq2001_journal_2a
- mq2001_journal_2b
- mq2001_kuilu
- mq2002_sword
- mq2003_bandit_journal
- mq2006_key_1
- mq2006_key_2
- mq2006_map_1
- mq2006_map_2
- mq2008_journal
- mq2010_lumbermill_journal_1
- mq2010_lumbermill_journal_2
- mq2010_lumbermill_journal_3
- mq2012_letter
- mq2015_kurisus_note
- mq2018_lugos_note
- mq2030_shawl
- mq2033_captain_journal
- mq2033_captain_note
- mq2033_tp_stone
- mq2037_dimun_directions
- mq2037_drakkar_chest_key
- mq2038_headsman_sword
- mq2039_Honeycomb
- mq2041_dexterity_token
- mq2043_conviction_token
- mq2048_guide_notes
- mq2048_ships_logbook
- mq2048_stone_medalion
- mq2048_waxed_letters
- mq2049_book_1
- mq2049_book_2
- mq2049_book_3
- mq2049_book_4
- mq2049_book_5
- mq3002_hidden_messages_note_01
- mq3002_hidden_messages_note_02
- mq3002_hidden_messages_note_03
- mq3012_noble_statuette
- mq3012_soldier_statuette
- mq3017_reds_diary
- mq3026_horse_racing_leaflet
- mq3026_varese_invitation
- mq3027_fluff_book_1
- mq3027_fluff_book_2
- mq3027_fluff_book_3
- mq3027_fluff_book_4
- mq3027_letter
- mq3027_my_manifest
- mq3030_trader_documents
- mq3031_mother_of_pearl
- mq3032_basilisk_leather
- mq3032_leather_boots
- mq3035_philppa_ring
- mq3035_talar_notes
- mq3039_loot_chest_key
- mq4001_book
- mq4002_note
- mq4003_husband_ring
- mq4003_letter
- mq4003_siren_ring
- mq4004_boy_remains
- mq4005_note_1
- mq4006_book
- q001_academic_book
- q001_bedroom_key
- q001_crystal_skull
- q001_letter_from_yenn
- q002_yenn_notes_about_ciri
- q101_candle_instruction
- q101_hendrik_notes
- q101_hendrik_trapdoor_key
- q103_about_eve
- q103_baron_dagger
- q103_botch_blood
- q103_curse_book
- q103_incense
- q103_letter_from_graden_1
- q103_letter_from_graden_2
- q103_love_letter
- q103_medallion
- q103_nilfgaardian_demand
- q103_safe_conduct
- q103_spinning_top
- q103_talisman
- q103_tamara_prayer
- q103_wooden_doll
- q104_aleksander_letter
- q104_avallach_notes
- q104_avallach_poetry
- q104_cure_recipe
- q104_eye_ink_recipe
- q104_oillamp
- q105_book_about_witches
- q105_johnnys_doll
- q105_marabella_receptions
- q105_ravens_feather
- q105_ritual_dagger
- q105_soltis_ear
- q105_witch_bones
- q106_alexander_notes_01
- q106_alexander_notes_02
- q106_alexander_notes_03
- q106_alexander_notes_04
- q106_anabelle_remains
- q106_anabelle_vial
- q106_magic_communicator
- q106_note_from_keira
- q107_doll_anna
- q107_doll1
- q107_doll2
- q107_doll3
- q107_doll5
- q107_doll6
- q108_necklet
- q109_popiels_formula
- q110_bill_of_exchange
- q111_ergot_beer
- q111_falkas_coin
- q111_fugas_top_key
- q111_imlerith_acorn
- q201_criminal
- q201_mead
- q201_mousesack_letter
- q201_pine_cone
- q201_poisoned_source
- q201_skull
- q201_wild_hunt_book
- q201_yen_journal_1
- q202_nails
- q202_navigator_horn
- q202_sail
- q202_shackles
- q203_broken_eyeofloki
- q203_broksvard
- q203_chest_key
- q205_avallach_book
- q205_gaelnos_root
- q205_hvitr_universal_key
- q205_mirt_green
- q205_mirt_yellow
- q205_swallow_green
- q205_swallow_yellow
- q206_arits_letter
- q206_arnvalds_letter
- q206_herb_mixture
- q206_wine_sample
- q208_heroesmead
- q210_avallach_lover_notes
- q210_avallach_notes_01
- q210_avallach_notes_02
- q210_letter_for_emhyr
- q210_solarstein
- q301_burdock
- q301_drawing_crib
- q301_drawing_oven
- q301_haunted_doll
- q301_magic_rat_incense
- q301_rose_remembrance
- q301_triss_parcel
- q302_casino_register
- q302_crafter_notes
- q302_dijkstras_notes
- q302_estate_key
- q302_igor_note
- q302_rico_thugs_notes
- q302_ring_door_key
- q302_roche_letter
- q302_roche_report
- q302_whoreson_letter_to_radowid
- q302_zdenek_contract
- q303_bomb_cap
- q303_bomb_fragment
- q303_contact_note
- q303_dudus_briefing
- q303_marked_bible
- q303_note_for_ciri
- q303_wine_bottle
- q304_ambasador_letter
- q304_dandelion_ballad
- q304_dandelion_diary
- q304_letter_1
- q304_letter_2
- q304_letter_3
- q304_priscilla_letter
- q304_rosa_lover_letter
- q305_dandelion_signet
- q305_script_comedy_title1
- q305_script_comedy_title2
- q305_script_drama_title1
- q305_script_drama_title2
- q305_script_for_irina
- q308_anneke_invite
- q308_coroner_msg
- q308_last_invite
- q308_nathanel_sermon_1
- q308_priscilla_invite
- q308_psycho_farewell
- q308_sermon_1
- q308_sermon_2
- q308_sermon_3
- q308_sermon_4
- q308_sermon_5
- q308_vegelbud_invite
- q308_vg_ethanol
- q308_vg_guillotine
- q308_vg_paraffin
- q309_glejt_from_dijkstra
- q309_key_letters
- q309_key_orders
- q309_key_piece1
- q309_key_piece2
- q309_key_piece3
- q309_mssg_from_triss
- q309_note_from_varese
- q309_three_keys_combined
- q309_witch_hunters_orders
- q310_backdoor_key
- q310_cell_key
- q310_explorer_note
- q310_journal_notes_1
- q310_journal_notes_2
- q310_lever
- q310_sewer_door_key
- q310_wine
- q310_yen_trinket
- q311_aen_elle_notes
- q311_lost_diary1
- q311_lost_diary2
- q311_lost_diary3
- q311_lost_diary4
- q401_avallachs_wisp
- q401_bread
- q401_bucket_and_rag
- q401_cheese
- q401_disgusting_meal
- q401_forktail_brain
- q401_sausages
- q401_trial_key_ingredient_a
- q401_trial_key_ingredient_b
- q401_trial_key_ingredient_c
- q401_triss_earring
- q401_yen_journal_2
- q403_treaty
- q504_fish
- q505_gems
- q505_nilf_diary_lost1
- q505_nilf_diary_lost2
- q505_nilf_diary_won1
- quest_test_ring
- scrambled_eggs
- sq101_letter_from_keira
- sq101_safe_goods
- sq101_shipment_list
- sq102_dolores_diary
- sq102_huberts_diary
- sq102_loose_papers
- sq104_key
- sq104_notes
- sq106_hammond_whereabouts
- sq106_manuscript
- sq107_vault_key
- sq108_acid_gland
- sq108_smith_tools
- sq201_chamber_key
- sq201_cursed_jewel
- sq201_padlock_key
- sq201_rotten_meat
- sq201_ship_manifesto
- sq201_werewolf_meat
- sq202_book_1
- sq202_book_2
- sq202_half_seal
- sq204_leshy_talisman
- sq204_wolf_heart
- sq205_brewing_instructions
- sq205_brewmasters_log
- sq205_fernflower_petal
- sq205_moonshine_spirit
- sq205_preserved_mash
- sq206_sleipnir_formula
- sq206_sleipnir_ingredient
- sq206_sleipnir_potion
- sq207_portal_stone_blue
- sq207_portal_stone_green
- sq207_portal_stone_red
- sq208_ashes
- sq208_herbs
- sq208_letter
- sq208_otkell_journal
- sq208_portait_brodrr
- sq208_portait_otkell
- sq208_portait_saemingr
- sq208_portait_tyr
- sq208_raghnaroog
- sq210_blank_brain
- sq210_burnt_heart
- sq210_conch
- sq210_drm_brain
- sq210_gog_book
- sq210_gog_brain
- sq210_gog_recipe
- sq210_gold_token
- sq210_golems_charged_heart
- sq210_golems_heart
- sq302_agates
- sq302_crystal
- sq302_eyes
- sq302_generator_2
- sq302_generator_3
- sq302_philippa_letter
- sq303_lesser_white_honey
- sq303_robbery_speech
- sq304_aluminium
- sq304_chemicals
- sq304_ferrum_cadmiae
- sq304_ledger_book
- sq304_monster_trophy
- sq304_smithing_mtrls
- sq304_thermite
- sq305_conduct
- sq305_trophies
- sq306_sacha_letter
- sq307_cat_accessories
- sq307_cattrap
- sq307_flower
- sq308_martin_mask
- sq309_girl_notebook
- sq309_iorweth_arrow
- sq309_mage_letter
- sq310_ledger_book
- sq310_package
- sq311_spy_papers
- sq312_medicine
- sq313_iorveth_letters
- sq314_cure
- sq314_cure_recipe
- sq314_var_rechte_journal
- sq401_old_sword
- sq401_orders
- sq402_aether
- sq402_florence_flask
- sq402_florence_flask_with_water
- sq402_hydragenum
- sq402_ingredient
- sq402_quebrith
- sq402_rebis
- sq402_vitriol
- th003_journal_wolf_part3
- th004_map_wolf_jacket_upgrade1
- th005_map_wolf_jacket_upgrade2
- th006_map_wolf_jacket_upgrade3
- th007_map_wolf_gloves_upgrade1
- th008_map_wolf_pants_upgrade1
- th009_map_wolf_boots_upgrade1
- th010_map_wolf_silver_sword_upgrade1
- th011_map_wolf_silver_sword_upgrade2
- th012_map_wolf_silver_sword_upgrade3
- th013_map_wolf_steel_sword_upgrade1
- th014_map_wolf_steel_sword_upgrade2
- th015_map_wolf_steel_sword_upgrade3
- th1001_journal_viper_part1
- th1001_journal_viper_part2
- th1003_ireneus_lab_key
- th1003_journal_cat_lady
- th1003_journal_lynx_part1
- th1003_journal_lynx_part2
- th1003_journal_lynx_part3
- th1003_journal_lynx_part4
- th1003_journal_lynx_part5
- th1003_journal_lynx_part6
- th1003_journal_lynx_part7
- th1003_journal_lynx_part8
- th1003_map_lynx_upgrade1a
- th1003_map_lynx_upgrade1b
- th1003_map_lynx_upgrade2
- th1003_map_lynx_upgrade3
- th1005_journal_gryphon_part1
- th1005_journal_gryphon_part2
- th1005_journal_gryphon_part3
- th1005_journal_gryphon_part4
- th1005_journal_gryphon_part5
- th1005_journal_gryphon_part6
- th1005_journal_gryphon_part7
- th1005_map_gryphon_upgrade1a
- th1005_map_gryphon_upgrade1b
- th1005_map_gryphon_upgrade2
- th1005_map_gryphon_upgrade3
- th1007_journal_bear_part1
- th1007_journal_bear_part2
- th1007_journal_bear_part3
- th1007_journal_bear_part4
- th1007_journal_bear_part5
- th1007_journal_bear_part6
- th1007_journal_bear_part7
- th1007_map_bear_upgrade1a
- th1007_map_bear_upgrade1b
- th1007_map_bear_upgrade2
- th1007_map_bear_upgrade3
- th1009_journal_wolf_part1
- th1009_journal_wolf_part2
- vivaldis_bill_of_exchange
- yennefers_omelette
- yennefers_omelette_fantasie
Miscellaneous codes
- Aether
- Albedo
- Alchemical paste
- Alchemists powder
- Alcohest
- Alghoul bone marrow
- Alghoul claw
- Amber
- Amber dust
- Amber flawless
- Amber fossil
- Amethyst
- Amethyst dust
- Amethyst flawless
- an_skellige_map
- Ancient Leshy mutagen
- Apple
- Apple juice
- Arachas eyes
- Arachas mutagen
- Arachas venom
- ard_skellige_map
- Armor maintenancet
- Armor repair kit 1
- Armor repair kit 2
- Armor repair kit 3
- Ashes
- Axe head
- Bag of grain
- Bag of weed
- Baked apple
- Baked potato
- Banana
- Bandalur butter knife
- Basilisk mutagen
- Basilisk plate
- Basilisk venom
- Bear fat
- Bear pelt
- Beauclair White
- Bell pepper
- Berserker pelt
- Black pearl
- Black pearl dust
- Blasting powder
- Blueberries
- Blunt axe
- Blunt pickaxe
- Book
- Bottle
- Bottled water
- Bread
- Broken paddle
- Broken rakes
- Bun
- Burned bread
- Burned bun
- Butter Bandalura
- Calcium equum
- Candelabra
- Candle
- Candy
- Casket
- Cave Troll liver
- Chain
- Cheese
- Cherry cordia
- Cherry Cordial
- Chicken
- Chicken leg
- Chicken sandwich
- Child doll
- Chips
- Chitin scale
- ciris_phylactery
- Coal
- Cockatrice egg
- Cockatrice maw
- Cockatrice mutagen
- Cotton
- Cow hide
- Cows milk
- Crowns
- Crystalized essence
- Cucumber
- Cyclops eye
- Czart hide
- Czart mutagen
- Dao mutagen
- Dark iron ingot
- Dark iron ore
- Dark iron plate
- Dark steel ingot
- Dark steel plate
- Deer hide
- Diamond
- Diamond dust
- Diamond flawless
- Dijkstra Dry
- Dismantle Kit
- Dog tallow
- Doppler mutagen
- Draconide leather
- Dragon scales
- Dried fruit
- Dried fruit and nuts
- Drowned dead tongue
- Drowner brain
- Drum
- Ducal water
- Dwarven spirit
- Dwimeritium chains
- Dwimeritium shackles
- Dwimeryte ingot
- Dwimeryte ore
- Dwimeryte plate
- Dye
- Egg
- Ekimma epidermis
- Ekimma mutagen
- Elemental essence
- Emerald
- Emerald dust
- Emerald flawless
- Empty bottle
- Empty vial
- Endriag chitin plates
- Endriag embryo
- Endriag heart
- Erveluce
- Erynie eye
- Est Est
- faroe_map
- Feather
- Fiber
- Fiend eye
- Fiend mutagen
- Fifth essence
- Fish
- Fishing net
- Fishing rod
- Fisstech
- Flask
- Florens
- Flowers
- Flute_junk
- Fogling 1 mutagen
- Fogling 2 mutagen
- Fogling teeth
- Fondue
- Forktail mutagen
- Forktail plate
- Fox pelt
- Free nilfgaardian lemon
- Free roasted chicken leg
- Fried fish
- Fried meat
- Fur square
- Gargoyle dust
- Gargoyle heart
- Ghoul blood
- Glamarye
- Glass
- Glowing ingot
- Glowing ore
- Glyph infusion greater
- Glyph infusion lesser
- Goat hide
- Goats milk
- Goblet
- Gold candelabra
- Gold diamond necklace
- Gold diamond ring
- Gold mineral
- Gold ore
- Gold pearl necklace
- Gold ring
- Gold ruby ring
- Gold sapphire necklace
- Gold sapphire ring
- Golden casket
- Golden mug
- Golden platter
- Golem heart
- Grapes
- Grave Hag ear
- Grave Hag mutagen
- Greater mutagen blue
- Greater mutagen green
- Greater mutagen red
- Greater Rotfiend blood
- Grilled chicken sandwich
- Grilled pork
- Gryphon egg
- Gryphon feathers
- Gryphon mutagen
- Gutted fish
- Haft
- Hag teeth
- Ham sandwich
- Hardened leather
- Hardened timber
- Harpy egg
- Harpy feathers
- Harpy talon
- hindarsfjal_map
- Honeycomb
- Horse hide
- Hydragenum
- Illusion Medallion
- Infused crystal
- Infused dust
- Infused shard
- Inkwell
- Iron ingot
- Iron Lamp
- Iron oil candle
- Iron ore
- Jar
- Jug
- Jumping rope
- Kaedwenian Stout
- Katakan mutagen
- Ladle
- Lamia lock of hair
- Lamia mutagen
- Lead ore
- Leather
- Leather squares
- Leather straps
- Leshy mutagen
- Leshy resin
- Lesser mutagen blue
- Lesser mutagen green
- Lesser mutagen red
- Linen
- Local pepper vodka
- Lunar shards
- Lute
- Mahakam Spirit
- Mandrake cordial
- Melitele figurine
- Meteorite ingot
- Meteorite ore
- Meteorite plate
- Meteorite silver ingot
- Meteorite silver plate
- Mettina Rose
- mh107_czart_lure
- Monstrous blood
- Monstrous bone
- Monstrous brain
- Monstrous claw
- Monstrous dust
- Monstrous ear
- Monstrous egg
- Monstrous essence
- Monstrous eye
- Monstrous feather
- Monstrous hair
- Monstrous heart
- Monstrous hide
- Monstrous liver
- Monstrous plate
- Monstrous saliva
- Monstrous tongue
- Monstrous tooth
- Mug
- Mushroom
- Mutagen blue
- Mutagen green
- Mutagen red
- Mutton curry
- Mutton leg
- Nails
- Necrophage skin
- Nekker blood
- Nekker claw
- Nekker eye
- Nekker heart
- Nekker warrior liver
- Nekker Warrior mutagen
- Nightwraith dark essence
- Nightwraith mutagen
- Nightwraiths hair
- Nigredo
- Nilfgaardian Lemon
- Nilfgaardian special forces insignia
- Noonwraith light essence
- Noonwraith mutagen
- Note
- Oil
- Oil Lamp
- Old bear skin
- Old goat skin
- Old rusty breadknife
- Old sheep skin
- Olive
- Onion
- Optima mater
- ore_oxenfurt
- Orens
- Ornate silver shield replica
- Ornate silver sword replica
- Parchment
- Patchwork vest
- Pear
- Pearl
- Pepper
- Perfume
- Phosphorus
- Pickaxe head
- Pig hide
- Platter
- Plum
- Pork
- Potatoes
- Potestaquisitor
- Powdered pearl
- Pure silver
- Q1_short_steel_sword
- q103_bell
- q203_eyeofloki
- q403_ciri_meteor
- Quebrith
- Quicksilver solution
- Rabbit pelt
- Raspberries
- Raspberry juice
- Raw meat
- Razor
- Rebis
- Redanian Herbal
- Redanian Lager
- Redanian special forces insignia
- Resin
- Rivian Kriek
- Roasted chicken
- Roasted chicken leg
- Rope
- Rotfiend blood
- Rotten meat
- Rubedo
- Ruby
- Ruby dust
- Ruby flawless
- Runestone greater
- Runestone lesser
- Rusty hammer head
- Salt pepper shaker
- Saltpetre
- Sap
- Sapphire
- Sapphire dust
- Sapphire flawless
- Scoiatael trophies
- Seashell
- Shell
- Silk
- Silver amber necklace
- Silver amber ring
- Silver candelabra
- Silver casket
- Silver emerald necklace
- Silver emerald ring
- Silver ingot
- Silver mineral
- Silver mug
- Silver ore
- Silver pantaloons
- Silver plate
- Silver platter
- Silver ruby necklace
- Silver sapphire ring
- Silver teapot
- Silverware
- Siren vocal cords
- Skull
- Smithing tools
- Smithing tools dwarven
- Smithing tools elven
- Smithing tools gnomish
- Smoking pipe
- Specter dust
- spikeroog_map
- Stammelfords dust
- Steel ingot
- Steel plate
- Strawberries
- String
- Succubus mutagen
- Sulfur
- Temerian Rye
- Temerian special forces insignia
- Thread
- Timber
- Tirnalia potion
- Toffee
- Troll mutagen
- Troll skin
- Twine
- undvik_map
- Valuable fossil
- Vampire fang
- Vampire saliva
- Venom extract
- Vermilion
- Very good honey
- Vinegar
- Vitriol
- Viziman Champion
- Volcanic Gryphon mutagen
- Voodoo doll
- Water essence
- Water Hag mutagen
- Water Hag teeth
- Wax
- Weapon repair kit 1
- Weapon repair kit 2
- Weapon repair kit 3
- Werewolf mutagen
- Werewolf pelt
- Werewolf saliva
- Whetstone
- Whetstone dwarven
- Whetstone elven
- Whetstone gnomish
- White bear pelt
- White Gull 1
- White wolf pelt
- Wine stone
- Wire
- Wire rope
- Wolf liver
- Wolf pelt
- Wooden rung rope ladder
- Worn leather pelt
- Wraith essence
- Wraith mutagen
- Wyvern egg
- Wyvern mutagen
- Wyvern plate