You gain skill points to spend on your character to unlock hidden powers and passives each time you level up in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. These skill points are crucial to creating a unique playthrough and will assist you in taking down more challenging foes. However, outside of using a mod, there’s no way to naturally remove your points and put them in new places from your skill menu. If you want to do this, it requires an item called Potion of Clearance. Here’s what you need to know about how to reset skill points in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Where to find a Potion of Clearance in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

You can visit a handful of places to find a Potion of Clearance in The Witcher 3. The base game has a handful of locations, but there are several more in the Blood and Wine expansion for those who have it. Outside of purchasing them from vendors, when you start a Witcher 3 playthrough in the New Game+ mode, a Potion of Clearance is automatically placed into your inventory to use at any time.

These are all the locations you can find the Potion of Clearance in the base Witcher 3 game.

Gildorf

Gremist

Keira Metz

Yolar

You can find Yolar and Gremist in Geyneith, a region in Skellige. You will need to unlock this area before purchasing the potion, which might take a bit before reaching this point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, Keira Metz is a much easier merchant to locate earlier in the game. Keira will be at her hut south of Blackbough, on the west side of Velen, alongside the coast. Other notable points of interest include an abandoned site ot the northwest of Keira’s hut, and there should be a fast travel point to the west of the house and one further away, called the Coast of Wrecks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final location is the merchant in Novigrad named Gildorf. You can find them in Novigrad, and they will have a Potion of Clearance for sale.

When you want to explore away from these locations and reach a high enough level to unlock the Blood and Wine expansion area, there are several more locations where merchants sell this item. For example, you can find it on a Merchant in Perfumery, a Herbalist at Castel Ravello, a Win Merchant in Dun Tynne Hillside, and a Herbalist in Beauclair.